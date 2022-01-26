Log in
    PMHG   US74164R1077

PRIME MERIDIAN HOLDING COMPANY

(PMHG)
Prime Meridian : Reports fourth quarter AND YEAR END 2021 Results - Form 8-K

01/26/2022 | 01:37pm EST

01/26/2022 | 01:37pm EST
Prime Meridian Holding Company Reports

fourth quarter AND YEAR END 2021 Results

TALLAHASSEE, FL - January 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Prime Meridian Holding Company (OTCQX: PMHG), the parent bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank, today announced unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The Company reported net earnings of $1,752,000, or $0.56 per basic and $0.55 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to net earnings of $1,541,000 or $0.50 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net earnings of $8,347,000 or $2.67 per basic and $2.66 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $4,458,000 or $1.42 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared an annual cash dividend of $0.18 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2022.

"When net earnings nearly double in a year, you know things are being done right," said Sammie D. Dixon, Jr., Prime Meridian Vice Chairman, President, and CEO. The Company is encouraged by the return of strong loan demand in the fourth quarter and good deposit growth from new relationships. In addition to Prime Meridian's earnings increasing, the Bank's total assets at year-end were an impressive $841 million, nearly double the total three years ago. "Is that kind of growth sustainable?" Dixon asks. "We cannot say for sure. We adjusted when we needed to over the last year or two. What we did not change, though, is the strategy and culture that got us here."

The Bank's remaining Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) clients are working through the forgiveness process. Recognizing PPP income was an important income-driver last year, Dixon's team continues efforts to convert those borrowers into Bank clients and to maintain commercial loan momentum which started in the last quarter of 2021. "On the horizon for the first quarter we see a return to normal loan activity if businesses get more certainty in their workforce and supply chains settle out," says Dixon. "We are ready for a post-PPP business environment." He anticipates home mortgages will experience some headwinds as the year begins and interest rate increases become more likely. "Just about everyone who wanted to refinance has done so -- at least once," said Dixon. "Though dollar volume of new home loans held strong most of 2021, some signs of weakening were evident late in the year. We think activity will return to more normal levels in the first half of 2022."

The Bank's credit quality is another reason for Dixon's favorable outlook. "Our net charge offs for the year were $14,000. For a Bank our size that's very low." The Bank finished the quarter with no nonperforming assets (NPAs). Dixon also emphasized maintaining good cost-controls. "Higher operational and employment costs are something businesses are experiencing across the board," he maintains. "We have to balance the cost of employment with maintaining a reputation for great client service. We are a relationship bank. You can't build those relationships without good people." In 2022, Prime Meridian is approaching another milestone as it closes in on $1 billion in total assets. "It's exciting to look back at our trajectory over the last 13 years and see how far we've come," says Dixon. "I think I'm even more excited to see how far we can go."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Financial Highlights - Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

4Q'21

3Q'21

2Q'21

1Q'21

4Q'20

Net earnings

$ 1,752 $ 2,099 $ 2,262 $ 2,234 $ 1,541

Book value per share

$ 21.42 $ 20.99 $ 20.40 $ 19.56 $ 19.32

Earnings per share - Basic

$ 0.56 $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 0.72 $ 0.50

Earnings per share - Diluted

$ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 0.71 $ 0.50

Weighted-average basic shares outstanding

3,128,831 3,127,524 3,126,197 3,123,565 3,119,058

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding

3,162,746 3,145,017 3,139,179 3,125,249 3,119,058

Return on average assets(1)

0.85 % 1.09 % 1.24 % 1.32 % 0.97 %

Return on average equity(1)

10.11 12.99 14.40 14.72 10.44

Average yield on earning assets(1)

3.11 3.34 3.40 3.77 3.84

Net interest margin(1)

2.85 3.06 3.11 3.44 3.43

Efficiency ratio(2)

63.83 55.90 53.99 52.85 60.03

Nonperforming assets/total assets(3)

- - - 0.11 0.19

(1) Ratio has been annualized

(2) Efficiency Ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

(3) Nonperforming assets include other real estate owned and loans greater than 90 days past due and exclude troubled debt restructuring loans (TDRs).

Net earnings for the full year nearly doubled in 2021 to $8.3 million, boosted primarily by Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) activity, a credit for loan losses, and commercial and residential real estate loan originations.

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings for the fourth quarter were $2.3 million and adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision annualized returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.10% and 13.05%, respectively. (These are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Measures and Ratio Reconciliation" in the Tables on pages 11-12 for more detail.)

Book value per share of $21.42 increased 10.9% year-over-year.

Deposits increased by $182.4 million, or 31.4%, since December 31, 2020.

At December 31, 2021, only $15.2 million in PPP loans remained on the balance sheet with $747,000 in fee income, net of costs, left to be recognized. Since March 31, 2020, the Company has recognized over $5.0 million in PPP fee and interest income, net of costs.

Asset quality remained strong with no nonperforming assets, no loans that were 90 days or greater past due, and no other real estate owned.
1

COVID-19 Update

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global economy, disrupted global supply chains, and created volatility and disruption in financial markets. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts our business, results of operations, and financial condition, as well as our regulatory capital and liquidity ratios, in 2022 will depend on future developments, the duration of the pandemic, the effectiveness and adoption of available vaccines, and the actions taken by governmental authorities to slow the spread of the disease and mitigate its economic impact. We continue to monitor and adhere to national guidelines and local safety ordinances to ensure the safety of our clients and employees. At this time, it is not known how the more contagious Omicron variant (or future variants) and the potential rise in cases nationally may impact the economy, safety protocols or consumer behavior. Management believes credit quality deterioration directly related to the pandemic could materialize in the future. Since March of 2020, the Company has reported a peak of 70 requests for payment deferrals or modifications on loans totaling $42.4 million. Approximately 91% of the requests have been for loans secured with real estate. At December 31, 2021, all of the loans seeking payment deferrals and modifications have reverted back to their premodification terms.

Earnings Summary (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Change 4Q'21 vs.

4Q'21

3Q'21

4Q'20

3Q'21

4Q'20

Net interest income

$ 5,653 $ 5,653 $ 5,222 0.0 % 8.3 %

Provision (credit) for loan losses

81 - 365 N/A (77.8 )

Noninterest income

601 613 532 (2.0 ) 13.0

Noninterest expense

3,992 3,503 3,454 14.0 15.6

Income taxes

429 664 394 (35.4 ) 8.9

Net earnings

$ 1,752 $ 2,099 $ 1,541 (16.5 )% 13.7 %

On a linked quarter basis, the $347,000 decrease in net earnings is mostly attributed to higher incentive pay expense accrued during the fourth quarter, reflected in the $489,000 increase in noninterest expense. Also in the fourth quarter of 2021, the state of Florida adopted a nearly one percentage point reduction in its corporate income tax rate to 3.535% for all of 2021, resulting in a lower effective income tax rate for the Company and partially offsetting the increase in noninterest expense. Compared to the same period a year ago, the $211,000 increase in net earnings reflects an increase in net interest income (due to higher interest income on loans and a decline in total interest expense), a lower provision for loan losses, and higher noninterest income, partially offset by higher noninterest expense and income tax expense.

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

$ Change

% Change

Net interest income

$ 22,324 $ 18,680 $ 3,644 19.5 %

Provision (credit) for loan losses

(104 ) 2,850 (2,954 ) (103.6 )

Noninterest income

2,506 1,882 624 33.2

Noninterest expense

14,070 11,959 2,111 17.7

Income taxes

2,517 1,295 1,222 94.4

Net earnings

$ 8,347 $ 4,458 $ 3,889 87.2 %

Compared to 2020, the $3.9 million, or 87.2%, increase in earnings in 2021 is primarily attributed to growth in both net interest income and noninterest income, and a credit for loan losses, partially offset by increases in noninterest expense and income tax expense. The $2.95 million decrease in provision expense resulted as the Company had significantly lower reserves in 2021 for net credit losses and impaired loans and the Company eliminated the $559,000 unallocated reserve taken in 2020 for potential credit deterioration related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Annual net loan growth (excluding PPP loans) for the year 2021 was approximately $65.1 million, or 15.9%.

Net Interest Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Change 4Q'21 vs.

4Q'21

3Q'21

4Q'20

3Q'21

4Q'20

Interest income:

Loans

$ 5,794 $ 5,819 $ 5,541 (0.4% ) 4.6 %

Securities

292 283 270 3.2 8.1

Other

76 78 39 (2.6 ) 94.9

Total interest income

6,162 6,180 5,850 (0.3% ) 5.3 %

Interest expense:

Deposits

483 502 628 (3.8% ) -23.1 %

Other borrowings

26 25 - 4.0 -

Total interest expense

509 527 628 (3.4 ) (18.9 )

Net interest income

$ 5,653 $ 5,653 $ 5,222 - 8.3 %

On a linked quarter basis, net interest income was flat as a slight decrease in total interest income was offset by lower interest expense. Interest and fee income for PPP loans was down $281,000 in the fourth quarter to $584,000, but was largely offset by strong non-PPP loan growth, primarily in the real estate sector. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the $312,000, or 5.3%, increase in total interest income is mostly attributed to non-PPP loan growth. While average loan balances stayed relatively flat comparing the fourth quarters of 2020 to 2021, there was a change in the loan mix from low-yielding PPP loans to higher yielding real estate loans. Interest income from securities and other interest-earning assets remained fairly level with the third quarter, but was up $59,000 from the fourth quarter of 2020 due to higher volume.

Despite higher balances of interest-bearing liabilities, total interest expense declined $18,000 from the third quarter of 2021 and $119,000 from the fourth quarter of 2020. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities has declined 23 basis points from 0.61% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 0.38% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company's net interest margin fell to 2.85% in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to a combination of factors. On a linked quarter basis, the yield on average earning assets declined 23 basis points to 3.11% as yields fell across all interest-earning asset categories (with the exception of loans held for sale) and the Company accumulated significant cash balances from strong deposit growth during the quarter. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the 58-basis-point decline in net interest margin is mostly explained by the material increase in cash on the balance sheet.

2

Net Interest Income (Unaudited), Continued

(dollars in thousands)

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

$ Change

% Change

Interest income:

Loans

$ 23,050 $ 19,915 $ 3,135 15.7 %

Securities

1,086 1,394 (308 ) (22.1 )

Other

268 375 (107 ) (28.5 )

Total interest income

24,404 21,684 2,720 12.5 %

Interest expense:

Deposits

2,022 2,973 (951 ) (32.0 %)

Other borrowings

58 31 27 87.1

Total interest expense

2,080 3,004 (924 ) (30.8 )

Net interest income

$ 22,324 $ 18,680 $ 3,644 19.5 %

Year over year, the $2.7 million, or 12.5%, increase in total interest income is predominantly due to interest and fees earned on PPP loans which nearly doubled in 2021 to $3.36 million, net of costs, compared to $1.73 million in 2020. The 30.8% decline in interest expense year over year is attributed to lower rates with the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities declining 33 basis points from 2020 to 2021.

Despite higher average loan yields and a lower cost of funds, the Company's net interest margin fell 17 basis points to 3.10% for the year ended December 31, 2021 due to the $94.6 million, or 139.5%, increase in the average balance of other interest-earning assets.

Provision for Loan Losses

In 2021, the Company had less reserves for net credit losses and impaired loans and gradually released its unallocated reserve of $559,000, that was taken in 2020 in anticipation of possible COVID-19 related credit deterioration. This resulted in a $104,000 credit for loan losses in 2021, compared to provision expense of $2.85 million in 2020.

Noninterest income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Change 4Q'21 vs.

4Q'21

3Q'21

4Q'20

3Q'21

4Q'20

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

$ 75 $ 61 $ 57 23.0 % 31.6 %

Debit card/ATM revenue, net

129 108 102 19.4 26.5

Mortgage banking revenue, net

216 325 265 (33.5 ) (18.5 )

Income from bank-owned life insurance

69 73 64 (5.5 ) 7.8

Other income

112 46 44 143.5 154.5

Total noninterest income

$ 601 $ 613 $ 532 (2.0 )% 13.0 %

On a linked quarter basis, the slight decline in noninterest income is mostly attributed to a $109,000 decline in mortgage banking revenue, mostly offset by higher income from service charges and fees, debit card/ATM revenue, and credit card merchant income. The increase in credit card merchant income resulted from a one-time arrearage payment of $46,000 due to a vendor reporting error that was discovered during the fourth quarter.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the $69,000, or 13.0%, increase in noninterest income is primarily attributed to higher debit card/ATM revenue and the increase in credit card merchant income (explained above), partially offset by a decline in mortgage banking revenue.

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

$ Change

% Change

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

$ 245 $ 213 $ 32 15.0 %

Debit card/ATM revenue, net

470 352 118 33.5

Mortgage banking revenue, net

1,174 855 319 37.3

Income from bank-owned life insurance

271 184 87 47.3

Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale

108 - 108 N/A

Other income

238 278 (40 ) (14.4 )

Total noninterest income

$ 2,506 $ 1,882 $ 624 33.2 %

More than half of the $624,000 increase in total noninterest income year over year is attributed to strong performance in mortgage banking revenue which increased 37.3% over 2020. The mortgage department reported a 11.8% increase in the number of units originated (699 in 2021 compared to 625 in 2020), with a total dollar volume of $202.6 million, up 19.2% over the 2020 dollar volume of $170.0 million. These results reflect increases to the average loan size and average profitability per loan in 2021 and were generated predominantly from conventional loans. The Company also maintains a strong purchase line of business and benefitted from refinancings in 2021. Looking forward, the year 2022 has started off with the highest interest rates seen in the last 24 months. Based on that and decreased activity in the fourth quarter of 2021, management anticipates less refinancing activity in 2022 and that purchase business will return to more normal levels.

Solid gains in debit card/ATM revenue, a $108,000 gain on sale of securities, and increased income from bank owned life insurance also contributed to the increase in noninterest income in 2021.

3

Noninterest expense (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Change 4Q'21 vs.

4Q'21

3Q'21

4Q'20

3Q'21

4Q'20

Salaries and employee benefits

$ 2,408 $ 2,028 $ 2,125 18.7 % 13.3 %

Occupancy and equipment

402 380 378 5.8 6.3

Professional fees

130 103 101 26.2 28.7

Marketing

171 197 143 (13.2 ) 19.6

FDIC assessment

119 78 44 52.6 170.5

Software maintenance, amortization and other

237 237 226 - 4.9

Other

525 480 437 9.4 20.1

Total noninterest expense

$ 3,992 $ 3,503 $ 3,454 14.0 % 15.6 %

On a linked quarter basis and compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the increase in total noninterest expense is largely attributed to higher salaries and employee benefits. The significant rise in our FDIC deposit insurance costs resulted from both our growing deposit base and an increased assessment percentage.

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

$ Change

% Change

Salaries and employee benefits

$ 8,093 $ 6,786 $ 1,307 19.3 %

Occupancy and equipment

1,546 1,474 72 4.9

Professional fees

483 364 119 32.7

Marketing

707 541 166 30.7

FDIC assessment

316 231 85 36.8

Software maintenance, amortization and other

975 825 150 18.2

Other

1,950 1,738 212 12.2

Total noninterest expense

$ 14,070 $ 11,959 $ 2,111 17.7 %

Keeping in line with the quarterly trends, the $2.1 million increase in total noninterest expense is predominantly a function of higher salaries and employee benefits due to higher headcount (the Company reported 94 full-time equivalents (FTEs) at the end of 2021 compared to 90 at the end of 2020), higher incentive pay accrued in 2021, and an increase in the dollar amount of mortgage commissions paid in 2021. Increases in other expense categories were anticipated with a growing community bank.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2021, the Company reported $841.1 million in total assets, $762.9 million in deposits, and $490.2 million in net portfolio loans. This compares to $647.3 million in total assets, $580.6 million in deposits, and $476.7 million in net portfolio loans at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the Company still achieved double digit net loan growth, of $65.1 million or approximately 15.9%, since 2020 due mostly to strong loan production in the commercial real estate and residential real estate sectors. The composition of the Bank's loan portfolio was as follows on the indicated dates:

Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary

Loans by Class

(dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Unaudited

Audited

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Commercial real estate

$ 156,306 31.5 % $ 133,473 27.6 %

Residential real estate and home equity

183,536 36.9 158,120 32.7

Construction

71,164 14.3 44,466 9.2

Commercial

78,584 15.8 141,542 29.2

Consumer

7,283 1.5 6,312 1.3

Total loans

496,873 100.0 % 483,913 100.0 %

Net deferred loan fees

(701 ) (1,160 )

Allowance for loan losses

(5,974 ) (6,092 )

Loans, net

$ 490,198 $ 476,661

The $182.4 million increase in deposits since December 31, 2020 is attributed to both new client relationships and expansion of existing ones.

Total stockholders' equity was $67.0 million, or 8.0% of total assets, at December 31, 2021 compared to $60.3 million at December 31, 2020, or 9.3% of total assets. The $6.7 million increase in equity is due mostly to increased retained earnings, partially offset by the $1.5 million swing in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Book value per share increased from $19.32 at December 31, 2020 to $21.42 at December 31, 2021, with 3,129,046 common shares outstanding.

As of December 31, 2021, the Bank was considered to be "well capitalized" with a Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio of 8.53%, a 12.72% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio, a 12.72% Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio, and a 13.80% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio. Since December 31, 2019, the Holding Company has injected $9.725 million into the Bank to support growth. The Company maintains a $15 million, 5-year revolving Line of Credit, enhancing its liquidity sources to support the ongoing capital needs of the Bank. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had an outstanding loan balance under this line of $3.575 million and year-to-date interest expense of $58,000.

4

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2021, the Bank had no nonaccrual loans and no nonperforming assets compared to five nonaccrual loans in the aggregate amount of $1.3 million at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, the Company reported no loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing and no other real estate owned. Net charge-offs totaled $14,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021. Management believes that the allowance for loan losses which was $5.97 million, or 1.24% of gross loans (excluding PPP loans), at December 31, 2021 is adequate.

About Prime Meridian Holding Company

Headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida, Prime Meridian Holding Company (OTCQX: PMHG) offers a broad range of banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Prime Meridian Bank, a Florida state-chartered non-member bank. Founded in 2008, the Bank now serves the Tallahassee and Lakeland/Winter Haven Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), including clients in North and Central Florida as well as South Georgia and South Alabama. The Bank currently has four Florida locations: two in Tallahassee, Florida, one in Crawfordville, Florida, and one in Lakeland, Florida. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank had 94 full-time equivalent employees. For more information about Prime Meridian Holding Company, please visit www.primemeridianbank.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "is confident that" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and a variety of factors could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. We do not have a policy of updating or revising forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law, and silence by management over time should not be construed to mean that actual events are occurring as estimated in such forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures and ratios we present including "pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) net earnings," "PTPP return on average common equity," "PTPP return on average assets," and "adjusted average loan yield" are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to those financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures." We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results.

We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present, and future periods.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Tables Follow

5

Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)

(in thousands except per share amounts)

4Q'21

3Q'21

2Q'21

1Q'21

4Q'20

Interest income:

Loans

$ 5,794 $ 5,819 $ 5,632 $ 5,805 $ 5,541

Securities

292 283 262 249 270

Other

76 78 65 49 39

Total interest income

6,162 6,180 5,959 6,103 5,850

Interest expense:

Deposits

483 502 500 537 628

Other borrowings

26 25 7 - -

Total interest expense

509 527 507 537 628

Net interest income

5,653 5,653 5,452 5,566 5,222

Provision (credit) for loan losses

81 - (185 ) - 365

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

5,572 5,653 5,637 5,566 4,857

Noninterest income:

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

75 61 56 53 57

Debit card/ATM revenue, net

129 108 124 109 102

Mortgage banking revenue, net

216 325 332 301 265

Income from bank-owned life insurance

69 73 67 63 64

Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale

- - - 108 -

Other income

112 46 41 38 44

Total noninterest income

601 613 620 672 532

Noninterest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

2,408 2,028 1,805 1,852 2,125

Occupancy and equipment

402 380 378 386 378

Professional fees

130 103 120 130 101

Marketing

171 197 199 140 143

FDIC assessment

119 78 49 70 44

Software maintenance, amortization and other

237 237 251 250 226

Other

525 480 476 469 437

Total noninterest expense

3,992 3,503 3,278 3,297 3,454

Earnings before income taxes

2,181 2,763 2,979 2,941 1,935

Income taxes

429 664 717 707 394

Net earnings

$ 1,752 $ 2,099 $ 2,262 $ 2,234 $ 1,541

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.56 $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 0.72 $ 0.50

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 0.71 $ 0.50
6

Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Unaudited Audited

Interest income:

Loans

$ 23,050 $ 19,915

Securities

1,086 1,394

Other

268 375

Total interest income

24,404 21,684

Interest expense:

Deposits

2,022 2,973

Other borrowings

58 31

Total interest expense

2,080 3,004

Net interest income

22,324 18,680

Provision (credit) for loan losses

(104 ) 2,850

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

22,428 15,830

Noninterest income:

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

245 213

Debit card/ATM revenue, net

470 352

Mortgage banking revenue, net

1,174 855

Income from bank-owned life insurance

271 184

Gain on sale of securities available for sale

108 -

Other income

238 278

Total noninterest income

2,506 1,882

Noninterest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

8,093 6,786

Occupancy and equipment

1,546 1,474

Professional fees

483 364

Marketing

707 541

FDIC assessment

316 231

Software maintenance, amortization and other

975 825

Other

1,950 1,738

Total noninterest expense

14,070 11,959

Earnings before income taxes

10,864 5,753

Income taxes

2,517 1,295

Net earnings

$ 8,347 $ 4,458

Earnings per common share:

Basic

$ 2.67 $ 1.42

Diluted

2.66 1.42

Cash dividends per common share(1)

0.14 0.12

(1) Annual cash dividends were paid during the first quarters of 2021 and 2020.

7

Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

4Q'21

3Q'21

2Q'21

1Q'21

4Q'20

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Assets

Cash & cash equivalents

$ 233,473 $ 212,652 $ 181,599 $ 141,787 $ 68,985

Debt securities available for sale

73,763 67,124 63,306 58,915 61,879

Loans, held for sale

11,768 10,976 13,736 12,532 13,593

Loans, net

490,198 476,513 470,488 480,772 476,661

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

366 366 366 366 493

Premises & equipment, net

7,962 8,018 8,159 8,200 8,248

Right of use lease asset

3,258 3,310 3,363 3,415 3,466

Accrued interest receivable

1,505 1,478 1,751 1,797 1,960

Bank-owned life insurance

16,153 12,085 12,012 10,748 10,685

Other assets

2,677 1,952 1,839 2,371 1,324

Total Assets

$ 841,123 $ 794,474 $ 756,619 $ 720,903 $ 647,294

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 209,351 $ 219,996 $ 199,662 $ 193,061 $ 162,013

Savings, NOW and money-market deposits

503,759 448,528 433,954 406,413 362,147

Time deposits

49,832 49,817 49,744 51,955 56,432

Total Deposits

762,942 718,341 683,360 651,429 580,592

Other borrowings

3,575 3,075 3,075 750 -

Official checks

1,141 1,168 965 1,257 1,109

Operating lease liability

3,397 3,443 3,489 3,535 3,580

Other liabilities

3,037 2,798 1,943 2,803 1,758

Total Liabilities

774,092 728,825 692,832 659,774 587,039

Total Stockholders' Equity

67,031 65,649 63,787 61,129 60,255

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 841,123 $ 794,474 $ 756,619 $ 720,903 $ 647,294
8

Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

4Q'21

3Q'21

4Q'20

Interest

Interest

Interest

Average

and

Yield/

Average

and

Yield/

Average

and

Yield/

Balance

Dividends

Rate(5)

Balance

Dividends

Rate(5)

Balance

Dividends

Rate(5)

Interest-earning assets:

Loans(1)

$ 477,175 $ 5,686 4.77 % $ 477,322 $ 5,708 4.78 % $ 477,570 $ 5,445 4.56 %

Loans held for sale

11,700 108 3.69 12,437 111 3.57 11,788 96 3.26

Debt securities available for sale

71,348 292 1.64 65,226 283 1.74 60,774 270 1.78

Other(2)

231,846 76 0.13 184,525 78 0.17 59,366 39 0.26

Total interest-earning assets

792,069 $ 6,162 3.11 % 739,510 $ 6,180 3.34 % 609,498 $ 5,850 3.84 %

Noninterest-earning assets

33,958 32,357 25,629

Total assets

$ 826,027 $ 771,867 $ 635,127

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Savings, NOW and money-market deposits

$ 481,074 $ 410 0.34 % $ 435,213 $ 426 0.39 % $ 349,699 $ 396 0.45 %

Time deposits

49,881 73 0.59 49,844 76 0.61 61,199 232 1.52

Total interest-bearing deposits

530,955 483 0.36 485,057 502 0.41 410,898 628 0.61

Other borrowings

3,140 26 3.31 3,075 25 3.25 - - -

Total interest-bearing liabilities

534,095 $ 509 0.38 % 488,132 $ 527 0.43 % 410,898 $ 628 0.61 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

217,934 213,570 158,829

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

4,662 5,529 6,372

Stockholders' equity

69,336 64,636 59,028

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 826,027 $ 771,867 $ 635,127

Net earning assets

$ 257,974 $ 251,378 $ 198,600

Net interest income

$ 5,653 $ 5,653 $ 5,222

Interest rate spread (3)

2.73 % 2.91 % 3.23 %

Net interest margin (4)

2.85 % 3.06 % 3.43 %

For the Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Interest

Interest

Average

and

Yield/

Average

and

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Dividends

Rate(5)

Balance

Dividends

Rate(5)

Interest-earning assets:

Loans(1)

$ 480,606 $ 22,598 4.70 % $ 429,802 $ 19,553 4.55 %

Loans held for sale

13,066 452 3.46 9,823 362 3.69

Debt securities available for sale

64,125 1,086 1.69 64,091 1,394 2.18

Other(2)

162,417 268 0.17 67,825 375 0.55

Total interest-earning assets

720,214 $ 24,404 3.39 % 571,541 $ 21,684 3.79 %

Noninterest-earning assets

31,362 23,822

Total assets

$ 751,576 $ 595,363

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Savings, NOW and money-market deposits

$ 427,284 $ 1,653 0.39 % $ 318,869 $ 1,770 0.56 %

Time deposits

51,371 369 0.72 65,825 1,203 1.83

Total interest-bearing deposits

478,655 2,022 0.42 384,694 2,973 0.77

Other borrowings

1,770 58 3.28 8,553 31 0.36

Total interest-bearing liabilities

480,425 $ 2,080 0.43 % 393,247 $ 3,004 0.76 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

200,713 137,833

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

5,259 6,897

Stockholders' equity

65,179 57,386

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 751,576 $ 595,363

Net earning assets

$ 239,789 $ 178,294

Net interest income

$ 22,324 $ 18,680

Interest rate spread (3)

2.96 % 3.02 %

Net interest margin(4)

3.10 % 3.27 %

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans

(2) Other interest-earning assets include federal funds sold, interest-bearing deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

(3) Interest rate spread is the difference between the total interest-earning asset yield and the rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total average interest-earning assets, annualized.

(5) Annualized

9

Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

4Q'21

3Q'21

2Q'21

1Q'21

4Q'20

Per Share Data:

Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 0.72 $ 0.50

Earnings per common share - Diluted

$ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 0.71 $ 0.50

Book value per common share

$ 21.42 $ 20.99 $ 20.40 $ 19.56 $ 19.32

Common shares outstanding

3,129,046 3,127,730 3,126,474 3,124,794 3,119,471

Weighted-average basic common shares outstanding

3,128,831 3,127,524 3,126,197 3,123,565 3,119,058

Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding

3,162,746 3,145,017 3,139,179 3,125,249 3,119,058

Selected Performance Ratios and Other Data:

Return on average assets(1)

0.85 % 1.09 % 1.24 % 1.32 % 0.97 %

Return on average equity(1)

10.11 12.99 14.40 14.72 10.44

Average yield on earning assets

3.11 3.34 3.40 3.77 3.84

Net interest margin(2)

2.85 3.06 3.11 3.44 3.43

Efficiency ratio(3)

63.83 55.90 53.99 52.85 60.03
Noninterest expense/average assets(1) 1.93 1.82 1.79 1.95 2.18

Asset Quality Data:

Nonaccrual loans

$ - $ - $ - $ 797 $ 1,251

Loans 90 days past due + other real estate owned

- - - - -

Total nonperforming assets

- - - 797 1,251

Nonperforming assets/total assets

- - - 0.11 % 0.19 %

Loans 30-89 days past due

$ 1,121 $ 526 $ 1,022 $ 1,795 $ 731

Total loans

496,873 483,634 478,138 488,795 483,913

Loans 30-89 days past due/total loans

0.23 % 0.11 % 0.21 % 0.37 % 0.15 %

Net charge-offs/average loans (1)

0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.09 %

Capital Ratios:

Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio (Company)

8.12 % 8.45 % 8.61 % 9.00 % 9.26 %

Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio (Bank)

8.53 8.82 9.01 9.07 9.09

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Bank)

12.72 13.30 13.87 13.72 13.29

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio (Bank)

12.72 13.30 13.87 13.72 13.29

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio (Bank)

13.80 14.45 15.11 14.98 14.54

(1) Annualized

(2) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total average interest-earning assets, annualized.

(3) Efficiency Ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

10

Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratio Reconciliation

Quarterly Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Calculation (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

4Q'21

3Q'21

2Q'21

1Q'21

4Q'20

Net Income

Net earnings (GAAP)

$ 1,752 $ 2,099 $ 2,262 $ 2,234 $ 1,541

Plus: (credit) provision for loan losses

81 - (185 ) - 365

Plus: income taxes

429 664 717 707 394

PTPP net earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 2,262 $ 2,763 $ 2,794 $ 2,941 $ 2,300

Earnings per Share (EPS)

Weighted average common shares, diluted

3,162,746 3,145,017 3,139,179 3,125,249 3,119,058

EPS, diluted (GAAP)

$ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 0.71 $ 0.50

PTPP EPS, diluted (non-GAAP)

$ 0.72 $ 0.88 $ 0.89 $ 0.94 $ 0.74

Return on Average Assets (ROAA)

Average assets

$ 826,027 $ 771,867 $ 731,681 $ 674,843 $ 635,127

ROAA (GAAP)

0.85 % 1.09 % 1.24 % 1.32 % 0.97 %

PTPP ROAA (non-GAAP)

1.10 % 1.43 % 1.53 % 1.74 % 1.45 %

Return on Average Equity

Average equity

$ 69,336 $ 64,636 $ 62,837 $ 60,704 $ 59,028

ROAE (GAAP)

10.11 % 12.99 % 14.40 % 14.72 % 10.44 %

PTPP ROAE (non-GAAP)

13.05 % 17.10 % 17.79 % 19.38 % 15.59 %

Adjusted Average Loan Yield:

Net loans, excluding loans held for sale

$ 490,198 $ 476,513 $ 470,488 $ 480,772 $ 476,661

Less PPP loans

(15,172 ) (27,554 ) (54,563 ) (78,625 ) (66,774 )

Adjusted net loans, excluding loans held for sale and PPP (non-GAAP)

$ 475,026 $ 448,959 $ 415,925 $ 402,147 $ 409,887

Average loans, excluding loans held for sale

$ 477,175 $ 477,322 $ 483,587 $ 484,455 $ 477,570

Less average PPP loans

(18,684 ) (43,033 ) (69,318 ) (70,880 ) (77,367 )

Adjusted average loans, excluding loans held for sale and PPP (non-GAAP)

$ 458,491 $ 434,289 $ 414,269 $ 413,575 $ 400,203

Interest on loans, excluding loans held for sale

$ 5,686 $ 5,708 $ 5,505 $ 5,699 $ 5,445

Less interest income and earned fee income on PPP loans

(584 ) (865 ) (874 ) (1,035 ) (803 )

Adjusted interest on loans, excluding loans held for sale and PPP (non-GAAP)

$ 5,102 $ 4,843 $ 4,631 $ 4,664 $ 4,642

Average loan yield, excluding loans held for sale (GAAP)

4.77 % 4.78 % 4.55 % 4.71 % 4.56 %

Adjusted average loan yield, excluding loans held for sale and PPP (non-GAAP)

4.45 % 4.46 % 4.47 % 4.51 % 4.64 %
11

Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratio Reconciliation

Annual Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Calculation Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

For the Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

Net Income

Net earnings (GAAP)

$ 8,347 $ 4,458 $ 3,542 $ 4,042 $ 2,817

Plus: (credit) provision for loan losses

(104 ) 2,850 1,131 591 256

Plus: income taxes

2,517 1,295 1,092 1,220 1,735

PTPP net earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 10,760 $ 8,603 $ 5,765 $ 5,853 $ 4,808

Earnings per Share (EPS)

Weighted average common shares, diluted

3,142,482 3,134,124 3,159,635 3,131,546 2,711,699

EPS, diluted (GAAP)

$ 2.66 $ 1.42 $ 1.12 $ 1.29 $ 1.04

PTPP EPS, diluted (non-GAAP)

$ 3.42 $ 2.74 $ 1.82 $ 1.87 $ 1.77

Return on Average Assets (ROAA)

Average assets

751,576 $ 595,363 $ 456,797 $ 379,288 $ 331,682

ROAA (GAAP)

1.11 % 0.75 % 0.78 % 1.07 % 0.85 %

PTPP ROAA (non-GAAP)

1.43 % 1.45 % 1.26 % 1.54 % 1.45 %

Return on Average Equity

Average equity

$ 65,179 $ 57,386 $ 53,172 $ 47,932 $ 39,283

ROAE (GAAP)

12.81 % 7.77 % 6.66 % 8.43 % 7.17 %

PTPP ROAE (non-GAAP)

16.51 % 14.99 % 10.84 % 12.21 % 12.24 %

Adjusted Average Loan Yield:

Net loans, excluding loans held for sale

$ 490,198 $ 476,661 $ 337,710 $ 290,113 $ 250,259

Less PPP loans

(15,172 ) (66,774 ) - - -

Adjusted net loans, excluding loans held for sale and PPP (non-GAAP)

$ 475,026 $ 409,887 $ 337,710 $ 290,113 $ 250,259

Average loans, excluding loans held for sale

$ 480,606 $ 429,802 $ 309,350 $ 283,967 $ 240,875

Less average PPP loans

(50,315 ) (55,529 ) - - -

Adjusted average loans, excluding loans held for sale and PPP (non-GAAP)

$ 430,291 $ 374,273 $ 309,350 $ 283,967 $ 240,875

Interest on loans, excluding loans held for sale

$ 22,598 $ 19,553 $ 15,884 $ 14,215 $ 11,403

Less interest income and earned fee income on PPP loans

(3,358 ) (1,725 ) - - -

Adjusted interest on loans, excluding loans held for sale and PPP (non-GAAP)

$ 19,240 $ 17,828 $ 15,884 $ 14,215 $ 11,403

Average loan yield, excluding loans held for sale (GAAP)

4.70 % 4.55 % 5.13 % 5.01 % 4.73 %

Adjusted average loan yield, excluding loans held for sale and PPP (non-GAAP)

4.47 % 4.76 % 5.13 % 5.01 % 4.73 %
CONTACT: Clint F. Weber, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President
(850) 907-2300
Prime Meridian Holding Company
Website: www.primemeridianbank.com
12

Disclaimer

Prime Meridian Holding Company published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 18:36:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
