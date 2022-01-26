Prime Meridian : Reports fourth quarter AND YEAR END 2021 Results - Form 8-K 01/26/2022 | 01:37pm EST Send by mail :

TALLAHASSEE, FL - January 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Prime Meridian Holding Company (OTCQX: PMHG), the parent bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank, today announced unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The Company reported net earnings of $1,752,000, or $0.56 per basic and $0.55 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to net earnings of $1,541,000 or $0.50 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net earnings of $8,347,000 or $2.67 per basic and $2.66 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $4,458,000 or $1.42 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared an annual cash dividend of $0.18 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2022. "When net earnings nearly double in a year, you know things are being done right," said Sammie D. Dixon, Jr., Prime Meridian Vice Chairman, President, and CEO. The Company is encouraged by the return of strong loan demand in the fourth quarter and good deposit growth from new relationships. In addition to Prime Meridian's earnings increasing, the Bank's total assets at year-end were an impressive $841 million, nearly double the total three years ago. "Is that kind of growth sustainable?" Dixon asks. "We cannot say for sure. We adjusted when we needed to over the last year or two. What we did not change, though, is the strategy and culture that got us here." The Bank's remaining Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) clients are working through the forgiveness process. Recognizing PPP income was an important income-driver last year, Dixon's team continues efforts to convert those borrowers into Bank clients and to maintain commercial loan momentum which started in the last quarter of 2021. "On the horizon for the first quarter we see a return to normal loan activity if businesses get more certainty in their workforce and supply chains settle out," says Dixon. "We are ready for a post-PPP business environment." He anticipates home mortgages will experience some headwinds as the year begins and interest rate increases become more likely. "Just about everyone who wanted to refinance has done so -- at least once," said Dixon. "Though dollar volume of new home loans held strong most of 2021, some signs of weakening were evident late in the year. We think activity will return to more normal levels in the first half of 2022." The Bank's credit quality is another reason for Dixon's favorable outlook. "Our net charge offs for the year were $14,000. For a Bank our size that's very low." The Bank finished the quarter with no nonperforming assets (NPAs). Dixon also emphasized maintaining good cost-controls. "Higher operational and employment costs are something businesses are experiencing across the board," he maintains. "We have to balance the cost of employment with maintaining a reputation for great client service. We are a relationship bank. You can't build those relationships without good people." In 2022, Prime Meridian is approaching another milestone as it closes in on $1 billion in total assets. "It's exciting to look back at our trajectory over the last 13 years and see how far we've come," says Dixon. "I think I'm even more excited to see how far we can go." Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights Financial Highlights - Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands except per share amounts) 4Q'21 3Q'21 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 Net earnings $ 1,752 $ 2,099 $ 2,262 $ 2,234 $ 1,541 Book value per share $ 21.42 $ 20.99 $ 20.40 $ 19.56 $ 19.32 Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 0.72 $ 0.50 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 0.71 $ 0.50 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 3,128,831 3,127,524 3,126,197 3,123,565 3,119,058 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 3,162,746 3,145,017 3,139,179 3,125,249 3,119,058 Return on average assets(1) 0.85 % 1.09 % 1.24 % 1.32 % 0.97 % Return on average equity(1) 10.11 12.99 14.40 14.72 10.44 Average yield on earning assets(1) 3.11 3.34 3.40 3.77 3.84 Net interest margin(1) 2.85 3.06 3.11 3.44 3.43 Efficiency ratio(2) 63.83 55.90 53.99 52.85 60.03 Nonperforming assets/total assets(3) - - - 0.11 0.19 (1) Ratio has been annualized (2) Efficiency Ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. (3) Nonperforming assets include other real estate owned and loans greater than 90 days past due and exclude troubled debt restructuring loans (TDRs). • Net earnings for the full year nearly doubled in 2021 to $8.3 million, boosted primarily by Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) activity, a credit for loan losses, and commercial and residential real estate loan originations. • Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings for the fourth quarter were $2.3 million and adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision annualized returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.10% and 13.05%, respectively. (These are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Measures and Ratio Reconciliation" in the Tables on pages 11-12 for more detail.) • Book value per share of $21.42 increased 10.9% year-over-year. • Deposits increased by $182.4 million, or 31.4%, since December 31, 2020. • At December 31, 2021, only $15.2 million in PPP loans remained on the balance sheet with $747,000 in fee income, net of costs, left to be recognized. Since March 31, 2020, the Company has recognized over $5.0 million in PPP fee and interest income, net of costs. • Asset quality remained strong with no nonperforming assets, no loans that were 90 days or greater past due, and no other real estate owned. 1 COVID-19 Update The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global economy, disrupted global supply chains, and created volatility and disruption in financial markets. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts our business, results of operations, and financial condition, as well as our regulatory capital and liquidity ratios, in 2022 will depend on future developments, the duration of the pandemic, the effectiveness and adoption of available vaccines, and the actions taken by governmental authorities to slow the spread of the disease and mitigate its economic impact. We continue to monitor and adhere to national guidelines and local safety ordinances to ensure the safety of our clients and employees. At this time, it is not known how the more contagious Omicron variant (or future variants) and the potential rise in cases nationally may impact the economy, safety protocols or consumer behavior. Management believes credit quality deterioration directly related to the pandemic could materialize in the future. Since March of 2020, the Company has reported a peak of 70 requests for payment deferrals or modifications on loans totaling $42.4 million. Approximately 91% of the requests have been for loans secured with real estate. At December 31, 2021, all of the loans seeking payment deferrals and modifications have reverted back to their premodification terms. Earnings Summary (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Change 4Q'21 vs. 4Q'21 3Q'21 4Q'20 3Q'21 4Q'20 Net interest income $ 5,653 $ 5,653 $ 5,222 0.0 % 8.3 % Provision (credit) for loan losses 81 - 365 N/A (77.8 ) Noninterest income 601 613 532 (2.0 ) 13.0 Noninterest expense 3,992 3,503 3,454 14.0 15.6 Income taxes 429 664 394 (35.4 ) 8.9 Net earnings $ 1,752 $ 2,099 $ 1,541 (16.5 )% 13.7 % On a linked quarter basis, the $347,000 decrease in net earnings is mostly attributed to higher incentive pay expense accrued during the fourth quarter, reflected in the $489,000 increase in noninterest expense. Also in the fourth quarter of 2021, the state of Florida adopted a nearly one percentage point reduction in its corporate income tax rate to 3.535% for all of 2021, resulting in a lower effective income tax rate for the Company and partially offsetting the increase in noninterest expense. Compared to the same period a year ago, the $211,000 increase in net earnings reflects an increase in net interest income (due to higher interest income on loans and a decline in total interest expense), a lower provision for loan losses, and higher noninterest income, partially offset by higher noninterest expense and income tax expense. For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 22,324 $ 18,680 $ 3,644 19.5 % Provision (credit) for loan losses (104 ) 2,850 (2,954 ) (103.6 ) Noninterest income 2,506 1,882 624 33.2 Noninterest expense 14,070 11,959 2,111 17.7 Income taxes 2,517 1,295 1,222 94.4 Net earnings $ 8,347 $ 4,458 $ 3,889 87.2 % Compared to 2020, the $3.9 million, or 87.2%, increase in earnings in 2021 is primarily attributed to growth in both net interest income and noninterest income, and a credit for loan losses, partially offset by increases in noninterest expense and income tax expense. The $2.95 million decrease in provision expense resulted as the Company had significantly lower reserves in 2021 for net credit losses and impaired loans and the Company eliminated the $559,000 unallocated reserve taken in 2020 for potential credit deterioration related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Annual net loan growth (excluding PPP loans) for the year 2021 was approximately $65.1 million, or 15.9%. Net Interest Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Change 4Q'21 vs. 4Q'21 3Q'21 4Q'20 3Q'21 4Q'20 Interest income: Loans $ 5,794 $ 5,819 $ 5,541 (0.4% ) 4.6 % Securities 292 283 270 3.2 8.1 Other 76 78 39 (2.6 ) 94.9 Total interest income 6,162 6,180 5,850 (0.3% ) 5.3 % Interest expense: Deposits 483 502 628 (3.8% ) -23.1 % Other borrowings 26 25 - 4.0 - Total interest expense 509 527 628 (3.4 ) (18.9 ) Net interest income $ 5,653 $ 5,653 $ 5,222 - 8.3 % On a linked quarter basis, net interest income was flat as a slight decrease in total interest income was offset by lower interest expense. Interest and fee income for PPP loans was down $281,000 in the fourth quarter to $584,000, but was largely offset by strong non-PPP loan growth, primarily in the real estate sector. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the $312,000, or 5.3%, increase in total interest income is mostly attributed to non-PPP loan growth. While average loan balances stayed relatively flat comparing the fourth quarters of 2020 to 2021, there was a change in the loan mix from low-yielding PPP loans to higher yielding real estate loans. Interest income from securities and other interest-earning assets remained fairly level with the third quarter, but was up $59,000 from the fourth quarter of 2020 due to higher volume. Despite higher balances of interest-bearing liabilities, total interest expense declined $18,000 from the third quarter of 2021 and $119,000 from the fourth quarter of 2020. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities has declined 23 basis points from 0.61% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 0.38% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company's net interest margin fell to 2.85% in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to a combination of factors. On a linked quarter basis, the yield on average earning assets declined 23 basis points to 3.11% as yields fell across all interest-earning asset categories (with the exception of loans held for sale) and the Company accumulated significant cash balances from strong deposit growth during the quarter. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the 58-basis-point decline in net interest margin is mostly explained by the material increase in cash on the balance sheet. 2 Net Interest Income (Unaudited), Continued (dollars in thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ Change % Change Interest income: Loans $ 23,050 $ 19,915 $ 3,135 15.7 % Securities 1,086 1,394 (308 ) (22.1 ) Other 268 375 (107 ) (28.5 ) Total interest income 24,404 21,684 2,720 12.5 % Interest expense: Deposits 2,022 2,973 (951 ) (32.0 %) Other borrowings 58 31 27 87.1 Total interest expense 2,080 3,004 (924 ) (30.8 ) Net interest income $ 22,324 $ 18,680 $ 3,644 19.5 % Year over year, the $2.7 million, or 12.5%, increase in total interest income is predominantly due to interest and fees earned on PPP loans which nearly doubled in 2021 to $3.36 million, net of costs, compared to $1.73 million in 2020. The 30.8% decline in interest expense year over year is attributed to lower rates with the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities declining 33 basis points from 2020 to 2021. Despite higher average loan yields and a lower cost of funds, the Company's net interest margin fell 17 basis points to 3.10% for the year ended December 31, 2021 due to the $94.6 million, or 139.5%, increase in the average balance of other interest-earning assets. Provision for Loan Losses In 2021, the Company had less reserves for net credit losses and impaired loans and gradually released its unallocated reserve of $559,000, that was taken in 2020 in anticipation of possible COVID-19 related credit deterioration. This resulted in a $104,000 credit for loan losses in 2021, compared to provision expense of $2.85 million in 2020. Noninterest income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Change 4Q'21 vs. 4Q'21 3Q'21 4Q'20 3Q'21 4Q'20 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 75 $ 61 $ 57 23.0 % 31.6 % Debit card/ATM revenue, net 129 108 102 19.4 26.5 Mortgage banking revenue, net 216 325 265 (33.5 ) (18.5 ) Income from bank-owned life insurance 69 73 64 (5.5 ) 7.8 Other income 112 46 44 143.5 154.5 Total noninterest income $ 601 $ 613 $ 532 (2.0 )% 13.0 % On a linked quarter basis, the slight decline in noninterest income is mostly attributed to a $109,000 decline in mortgage banking revenue, mostly offset by higher income from service charges and fees, debit card/ATM revenue, and credit card merchant income. The increase in credit card merchant income resulted from a one-time arrearage payment of $46,000 due to a vendor reporting error that was discovered during the fourth quarter. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the $69,000, or 13.0%, increase in noninterest income is primarily attributed to higher debit card/ATM revenue and the increase in credit card merchant income (explained above), partially offset by a decline in mortgage banking revenue. For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ Change % Change Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 245 $ 213 $ 32 15.0 % Debit card/ATM revenue, net 470 352 118 33.5 Mortgage banking revenue, net 1,174 855 319 37.3 Income from bank-owned life insurance 271 184 87 47.3 Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale 108 - 108 N/A Other income 238 278 (40 ) (14.4 ) Total noninterest income $ 2,506 $ 1,882 $ 624 33.2 % More than half of the $624,000 increase in total noninterest income year over year is attributed to strong performance in mortgage banking revenue which increased 37.3% over 2020. The mortgage department reported a 11.8% increase in the number of units originated (699 in 2021 compared to 625 in 2020), with a total dollar volume of $202.6 million, up 19.2% over the 2020 dollar volume of $170.0 million. These results reflect increases to the average loan size and average profitability per loan in 2021 and were generated predominantly from conventional loans. The Company also maintains a strong purchase line of business and benefitted from refinancings in 2021. Looking forward, the year 2022 has started off with the highest interest rates seen in the last 24 months. Based on that and decreased activity in the fourth quarter of 2021, management anticipates less refinancing activity in 2022 and that purchase business will return to more normal levels. Solid gains in debit card/ATM revenue, a $108,000 gain on sale of securities, and increased income from bank owned life insurance also contributed to the increase in noninterest income in 2021. 3 Noninterest expense (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Change 4Q'21 vs. 4Q'21 3Q'21 4Q'20 3Q'21 4Q'20 Salaries and employee benefits $ 2,408 $ 2,028 $ 2,125 18.7 % 13.3 % Occupancy and equipment 402 380 378 5.8 6.3 Professional fees 130 103 101 26.2 28.7 Marketing 171 197 143 (13.2 ) 19.6 FDIC assessment 119 78 44 52.6 170.5 Software maintenance, amortization and other 237 237 226 - 4.9 Other 525 480 437 9.4 20.1 Total noninterest expense $ 3,992 $ 3,503 $ 3,454 14.0 % 15.6 % On a linked quarter basis and compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the increase in total noninterest expense is largely attributed to higher salaries and employee benefits. The significant rise in our FDIC deposit insurance costs resulted from both our growing deposit base and an increased assessment percentage. For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 8,093 $ 6,786 $ 1,307 19.3 % Occupancy and equipment 1,546 1,474 72 4.9 Professional fees 483 364 119 32.7 Marketing 707 541 166 30.7 FDIC assessment 316 231 85 36.8 Software maintenance, amortization and other 975 825 150 18.2 Other 1,950 1,738 212 12.2 Total noninterest expense $ 14,070 $ 11,959 $ 2,111 17.7 % Keeping in line with the quarterly trends, the $2.1 million increase in total noninterest expense is predominantly a function of higher salaries and employee benefits due to higher headcount (the Company reported 94 full-time equivalents (FTEs) at the end of 2021 compared to 90 at the end of 2020), higher incentive pay accrued in 2021, and an increase in the dollar amount of mortgage commissions paid in 2021. Increases in other expense categories were anticipated with a growing community bank. Balance Sheet At December 31, 2021, the Company reported $841.1 million in total assets, $762.9 million in deposits, and $490.2 million in net portfolio loans. This compares to $647.3 million in total assets, $580.6 million in deposits, and $476.7 million in net portfolio loans at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the Company still achieved double digit net loan growth, of $65.1 million or approximately 15.9%, since 2020 due mostly to strong loan production in the commercial real estate and residential real estate sectors. The composition of the Bank's loan portfolio was as follows on the indicated dates: Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary Loans by Class (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Unaudited Audited Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Commercial real estate $ 156,306 31.5 % $ 133,473 27.6 % Residential real estate and home equity 183,536 36.9 158,120 32.7 Construction 71,164 14.3 44,466 9.2 Commercial 78,584 15.8 141,542 29.2 Consumer 7,283 1.5 6,312 1.3 Total loans 496,873 100.0 % 483,913 100.0 % Net deferred loan fees (701 ) (1,160 ) Allowance for loan losses (5,974 ) (6,092 ) Loans, net $ 490,198 $ 476,661 The $182.4 million increase in deposits since December 31, 2020 is attributed to both new client relationships and expansion of existing ones. Total stockholders' equity was $67.0 million, or 8.0% of total assets, at December 31, 2021 compared to $60.3 million at December 31, 2020, or 9.3% of total assets. The $6.7 million increase in equity is due mostly to increased retained earnings, partially offset by the $1.5 million swing in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Book value per share increased from $19.32 at December 31, 2020 to $21.42 at December 31, 2021, with 3,129,046 common shares outstanding. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank was considered to be "well capitalized" with a Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio of 8.53%, a 12.72% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio, a 12.72% Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio, and a 13.80% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio. Since December 31, 2019, the Holding Company has injected $9.725 million into the Bank to support growth. The Company maintains a $15 million, 5-year revolving Line of Credit, enhancing its liquidity sources to support the ongoing capital needs of the Bank. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had an outstanding loan balance under this line of $3.575 million and year-to-date interest expense of $58,000. 4 Asset Quality At December 31, 2021, the Bank had no nonaccrual loans and no nonperforming assets compared to five nonaccrual loans in the aggregate amount of $1.3 million at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, the Company reported no loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing and no other real estate owned. Net charge-offs totaled $14,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021. Management believes that the allowance for loan losses which was $5.97 million, or 1.24% of gross loans (excluding PPP loans), at December 31, 2021 is adequate. About Prime Meridian Holding Company Headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida, Prime Meridian Holding Company (OTCQX: PMHG) offers a broad range of banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Prime Meridian Bank, a Florida state-chartered non-member bank. Founded in 2008, the Bank now serves the Tallahassee and Lakeland/Winter Haven Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), including clients in North and Central Florida as well as South Georgia and South Alabama. The Bank currently has four Florida locations: two in Tallahassee, Florida, one in Crawfordville, Florida, and one in Lakeland, Florida. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank had 94 full-time equivalent employees. For more information about Prime Meridian Holding Company, please visit www.primemeridianbank.com . This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "is confident that" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and a variety of factors could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. We do not have a policy of updating or revising forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law, and silence by management over time should not be construed to mean that actual events are occurring as estimated in such forward-looking statements. About Non-GAAP Financial Measures Certain financial measures and ratios we present including "pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) net earnings," "PTPP return on average common equity," "PTPP return on average assets," and "adjusted average loan yield" are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to those financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures." We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present, and future periods. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables. Tables Follow 5 Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited) (in thousands except per share amounts) 4Q'21 3Q'21 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 Interest income: Loans $ 5,794 $ 5,819 $ 5,632 $ 5,805 $ 5,541 Securities 292 283 262 249 270 Other 76 78 65 49 39 Total interest income 6,162 6,180 5,959 6,103 5,850 Interest expense: Deposits 483 502 500 537 628 Other borrowings 26 25 7 - - Total interest expense 509 527 507 537 628 Net interest income 5,653 5,653 5,452 5,566 5,222 Provision (credit) for loan losses 81 - (185 ) - 365 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,572 5,653 5,637 5,566 4,857 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 75 61 56 53 57 Debit card/ATM revenue, net 129 108 124 109 102 Mortgage banking revenue, net 216 325 332 301 265 Income from bank-owned life insurance 69 73 67 63 64 Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale - - - 108 - Other income 112 46 41 38 44 Total noninterest income 601 613 620 672 532 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 2,408 2,028 1,805 1,852 2,125 Occupancy and equipment 402 380 378 386 378 Professional fees 130 103 120 130 101 Marketing 171 197 199 140 143 FDIC assessment 119 78 49 70 44 Software maintenance, amortization and other 237 237 251 250 226 Other 525 480 476 469 437 Total noninterest expense 3,992 3,503 3,278 3,297 3,454 Earnings before income taxes 2,181 2,763 2,979 2,941 1,935 Income taxes 429 664 717 707 394 Net earnings $ 1,752 $ 2,099 $ 2,262 $ 2,234 $ 1,541 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 0.72 $ 0.50 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 0.71 $ 0.50 6 Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands, except per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited Audited Interest income: Loans $ 23,050 $ 19,915 Securities 1,086 1,394 Other 268 375 Total interest income 24,404 21,684 Interest expense: Deposits 2,022 2,973 Other borrowings 58 31 Total interest expense 2,080 3,004 Net interest income 22,324 18,680 Provision (credit) for loan losses (104 ) 2,850 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,428 15,830 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 245 213 Debit card/ATM revenue, net 470 352 Mortgage banking revenue, net 1,174 855 Income from bank-owned life insurance 271 184 Gain on sale of securities available for sale 108 - Other income 238 278 Total noninterest income 2,506 1,882 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 8,093 6,786 Occupancy and equipment 1,546 1,474 Professional fees 483 364 Marketing 707 541 FDIC assessment 316 231 Software maintenance, amortization and other 975 825 Other 1,950 1,738 Total noninterest expense 14,070 11,959 Earnings before income taxes 10,864 5,753 Income taxes 2,517 1,295 Net earnings $ 8,347 $ 4,458 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.67 $ 1.42 Diluted 2.66 1.42 Cash dividends per common share(1) 0.14 0.12 (1) Annual cash dividends were paid during the first quarters of 2021 and 2020. 7 Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) 4Q'21 3Q'21 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash & cash equivalents $ 233,473 $ 212,652 $ 181,599 $ 141,787 $ 68,985 Debt securities available for sale 73,763 67,124 63,306 58,915 61,879 Loans, held for sale 11,768 10,976 13,736 12,532 13,593 Loans, net 490,198 476,513 470,488 480,772 476,661 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 366 366 366 366 493 Premises & equipment, net 7,962 8,018 8,159 8,200 8,248 Right of use lease asset 3,258 3,310 3,363 3,415 3,466 Accrued interest receivable 1,505 1,478 1,751 1,797 1,960 Bank-owned life insurance 16,153 12,085 12,012 10,748 10,685 Other assets 2,677 1,952 1,839 2,371 1,324 Total Assets $ 841,123 $ 794,474 $ 756,619 $ 720,903 $ 647,294 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 209,351 $ 219,996 $ 199,662 $ 193,061 $ 162,013 Savings, NOW and money-market deposits 503,759 448,528 433,954 406,413 362,147 Time deposits 49,832 49,817 49,744 51,955 56,432 Total Deposits 762,942 718,341 683,360 651,429 580,592 Other borrowings 3,575 3,075 3,075 750 - Official checks 1,141 1,168 965 1,257 1,109 Operating lease liability 3,397 3,443 3,489 3,535 3,580 Other liabilities 3,037 2,798 1,943 2,803 1,758 Total Liabilities 774,092 728,825 692,832 659,774 587,039 Total Stockholders' Equity 67,031 65,649 63,787 61,129 60,255 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 841,123 $ 794,474 $ 756,619 $ 720,903 $ 647,294 8 Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (in thousands) 4Q'21 3Q'21 4Q'20 Interest Interest Interest Average and Yield/ Average and Yield/ Average and Yield/ Balance Dividends Rate(5) Balance Dividends Rate(5) Balance Dividends Rate(5) Interest-earning assets: Loans(1) $ 477,175 $ 5,686 4.77 % $ 477,322 $ 5,708 4.78 % $ 477,570 $ 5,445 4.56 % Loans held for sale 11,700 108 3.69 12,437 111 3.57 11,788 96 3.26 Debt securities available for sale 71,348 292 1.64 65,226 283 1.74 60,774 270 1.78 Other(2) 231,846 76 0.13 184,525 78 0.17 59,366 39 0.26 Total interest-earning assets 792,069 $ 6,162 3.11 % 739,510 $ 6,180 3.34 % 609,498 $ 5,850 3.84 % Noninterest-earning assets 33,958 32,357 25,629 Total assets $ 826,027 $ 771,867 $ 635,127 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money-market deposits $ 481,074 $ 410 0.34 % $ 435,213 $ 426 0.39 % $ 349,699 $ 396 0.45 % Time deposits 49,881 73 0.59 49,844 76 0.61 61,199 232 1.52 Total interest-bearing deposits 530,955 483 0.36 485,057 502 0.41 410,898 628 0.61 Other borrowings 3,140 26 3.31 3,075 25 3.25 - - - Total interest-bearing liabilities 534,095 $ 509 0.38 % 488,132 $ 527 0.43 % 410,898 $ 628 0.61 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 217,934 213,570 158,829 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 4,662 5,529 6,372 Stockholders' equity 69,336 64,636 59,028 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 826,027 $ 771,867 $ 635,127 Net earning assets $ 257,974 $ 251,378 $ 198,600 Net interest income $ 5,653 $ 5,653 $ 5,222 Interest rate spread (3) 2.73 % 2.91 % 3.23 % Net interest margin (4) 2.85 % 3.06 % 3.43 % For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Interest Interest Average and Yield/ Average and Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Dividends Rate(5) Balance Dividends Rate(5) Interest-earning assets: Loans(1) $ 480,606 $ 22,598 4.70 % $ 429,802 $ 19,553 4.55 % Loans held for sale 13,066 452 3.46 9,823 362 3.69 Debt securities available for sale 64,125 1,086 1.69 64,091 1,394 2.18 Other(2) 162,417 268 0.17 67,825 375 0.55 Total interest-earning assets 720,214 $ 24,404 3.39 % 571,541 $ 21,684 3.79 % Noninterest-earning assets 31,362 23,822 Total assets $ 751,576 $ 595,363 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money-market deposits $ 427,284 $ 1,653 0.39 % $ 318,869 $ 1,770 0.56 % Time deposits 51,371 369 0.72 65,825 1,203 1.83 Total interest-bearing deposits 478,655 2,022 0.42 384,694 2,973 0.77 Other borrowings 1,770 58 3.28 8,553 31 0.36 Total interest-bearing liabilities 480,425 $ 2,080 0.43 % 393,247 $ 3,004 0.76 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 200,713 137,833 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 5,259 6,897 Stockholders' equity 65,179 57,386 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 751,576 $ 595,363 Net earning assets $ 239,789 $ 178,294 Net interest income $ 22,324 $ 18,680 Interest rate spread (3) 2.96 % 3.02 % Net interest margin(4) 3.10 % 3.27 % (1) Includes nonaccrual loans (2) Other interest-earning assets include federal funds sold, interest-bearing deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. (3) Interest rate spread is the difference between the total interest-earning asset yield and the rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total average interest-earning assets, annualized. (5) Annualized 9 Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands except per share amounts) 4Q'21 3Q'21 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 Per Share Data: Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 0.72 $ 0.50 Earnings per common share - Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 0.71 $ 0.50 Book value per common share $ 21.42 $ 20.99 $ 20.40 $ 19.56 $ 19.32 Common shares outstanding 3,129,046 3,127,730 3,126,474 3,124,794 3,119,471 Weighted-average basic common shares outstanding 3,128,831 3,127,524 3,126,197 3,123,565 3,119,058 Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding 3,162,746 3,145,017 3,139,179 3,125,249 3,119,058 Selected Performance Ratios and Other Data: Return on average assets(1) 0.85 % 1.09 % 1.24 % 1.32 % 0.97 % Return on average equity(1) 10.11 12.99 14.40 14.72 10.44 Average yield on earning assets 3.11 3.34 3.40 3.77 3.84 Net interest margin(2) 2.85 3.06 3.11 3.44 3.43 Efficiency ratio(3) 63.83 55.90 53.99 52.85 60.03 Noninterest expense/average assets(1) 1.93 1.82 1.79 1.95 2.18 Asset Quality Data: Nonaccrual loans $ - $ - $ - $ 797 $ 1,251 Loans 90 days past due + other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets - - - 797 1,251 Nonperforming assets/total assets - - - 0.11 % 0.19 % Loans 30-89 days past due $ 1,121 $ 526 $ 1,022 $ 1,795 $ 731 Total loans 496,873 483,634 478,138 488,795 483,913 Loans 30-89 days past due/total loans 0.23 % 0.11 % 0.21 % 0.37 % 0.15 % Net charge-offs/average loans (1) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.09 % Capital Ratios: Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio (Company) 8.12 % 8.45 % 8.61 % 9.00 % 9.26 % Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio (Bank) 8.53 8.82 9.01 9.07 9.09 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Bank) 12.72 13.30 13.87 13.72 13.29 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio (Bank) 12.72 13.30 13.87 13.72 13.29 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio (Bank) 13.80 14.45 15.11 14.98 14.54 (1) Annualized (2) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total average interest-earning assets, annualized. (3) Efficiency Ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. 10 Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary Non-GAAP Measures and Ratio Reconciliation Quarterly Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Calculation (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands except per share amounts) 4Q'21 3Q'21 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 Net Income Net earnings (GAAP) $ 1,752 $ 2,099 $ 2,262 $ 2,234 $ 1,541 Plus: (credit) provision for loan losses 81 - (185 ) - 365 Plus: income taxes 429 664 717 707 394 PTPP net earnings (non-GAAP) $ 2,262 $ 2,763 $ 2,794 $ 2,941 $ 2,300 Earnings per Share (EPS) Weighted average common shares, diluted 3,162,746 3,145,017 3,139,179 3,125,249 3,119,058 EPS, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 0.71 $ 0.50 PTPP EPS, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.72 $ 0.88 $ 0.89 $ 0.94 $ 0.74 Return on Average Assets (ROAA) Average assets $ 826,027 $ 771,867 $ 731,681 $ 674,843 $ 635,127 ROAA (GAAP) 0.85 % 1.09 % 1.24 % 1.32 % 0.97 % PTPP ROAA (non-GAAP) 1.10 % 1.43 % 1.53 % 1.74 % 1.45 % Return on Average Equity Average equity $ 69,336 $ 64,636 $ 62,837 $ 60,704 $ 59,028 ROAE (GAAP) 10.11 % 12.99 % 14.40 % 14.72 % 10.44 % PTPP ROAE (non-GAAP) 13.05 % 17.10 % 17.79 % 19.38 % 15.59 % Adjusted Average Loan Yield: Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 490,198 $ 476,513 $ 470,488 $ 480,772 $ 476,661 Less PPP loans (15,172 ) (27,554 ) (54,563 ) (78,625 ) (66,774 ) Adjusted net loans, excluding loans held for sale and PPP (non-GAAP) $ 475,026 $ 448,959 $ 415,925 $ 402,147 $ 409,887 Average loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 477,175 $ 477,322 $ 483,587 $ 484,455 $ 477,570 Less average PPP loans (18,684 ) (43,033 ) (69,318 ) (70,880 ) (77,367 ) Adjusted average loans, excluding loans held for sale and PPP (non-GAAP) $ 458,491 $ 434,289 $ 414,269 $ 413,575 $ 400,203 Interest on loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 5,686 $ 5,708 $ 5,505 $ 5,699 $ 5,445 Less interest income and earned fee income on PPP loans (584 ) (865 ) (874 ) (1,035 ) (803 ) Adjusted interest on loans, excluding loans held for sale and PPP (non-GAAP) $ 5,102 $ 4,843 $ 4,631 $ 4,664 $ 4,642 Average loan yield, excluding loans held for sale (GAAP) 4.77 % 4.78 % 4.55 % 4.71 % 4.56 % Adjusted average loan yield, excluding loans held for sale and PPP (non-GAAP) 4.45 % 4.46 % 4.47 % 4.51 % 4.64 % 11 Prime Meridian Holding Company and Subsidiary Non-GAAP Measures and Ratio Reconciliation Annual Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Calculation Unaudited) (dollars in thousands except per share amounts) For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Net Income Net earnings (GAAP) $ 8,347 $ 4,458 $ 3,542 $ 4,042 $ 2,817 Plus: (credit) provision for loan losses (104 ) 2,850 1,131 591 256 Plus: income taxes 2,517 1,295 1,092 1,220 1,735 PTPP net earnings (non-GAAP) $ 10,760 $ 8,603 $ 5,765 $ 5,853 $ 4,808 Earnings per Share (EPS) Weighted average common shares, diluted 3,142,482 3,134,124 3,159,635 3,131,546 2,711,699 EPS, diluted (GAAP) $ 2.66 $ 1.42 $ 1.12 $ 1.29 $ 1.04 PTPP EPS, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 3.42 $ 2.74 $ 1.82 $ 1.87 $ 1.77 Return on Average Assets (ROAA) Average assets 751,576 $ 595,363 $ 456,797 $ 379,288 $ 331,682 ROAA (GAAP) 1.11 % 0.75 % 0.78 % 1.07 % 0.85 % PTPP ROAA (non-GAAP) 1.43 % 1.45 % 1.26 % 1.54 % 1.45 % Return on Average Equity Average equity $ 65,179 $ 57,386 $ 53,172 $ 47,932 $ 39,283 ROAE (GAAP) 12.81 % 7.77 % 6.66 % 8.43 % 7.17 % PTPP ROAE (non-GAAP) 16.51 % 14.99 % 10.84 % 12.21 % 12.24 % Adjusted Average Loan Yield: Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 490,198 $ 476,661 $ 337,710 $ 290,113 $ 250,259 Less PPP loans (15,172 ) (66,774 ) - - - Adjusted net loans, excluding loans held for sale and PPP (non-GAAP) $ 475,026 $ 409,887 $ 337,710 $ 290,113 $ 250,259 Average loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 480,606 $ 429,802 $ 309,350 $ 283,967 $ 240,875 Less average PPP loans (50,315 ) (55,529 ) - - - Adjusted average loans, excluding loans held for sale and PPP (non-GAAP) $ 430,291 $ 374,273 $ 309,350 $ 283,967 $ 240,875 Interest on loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 22,598 $ 19,553 $ 15,884 $ 14,215 $ 11,403 Less interest income and earned fee income on PPP loans (3,358 ) (1,725 ) - - - Adjusted interest on loans, excluding loans held for sale and PPP (non-GAAP) $ 19,240 $ 17,828 $ 15,884 $ 14,215 $ 11,403 Average loan yield, excluding loans held for sale (GAAP) 4.70 % 4.55 % 5.13 % 5.01 % 4.73 % Adjusted average loan yield, excluding loans held for sale and PPP (non-GAAP) 4.47 % 4.76 % 5.13 % 5.01 % 4.73 % CONTACT: Clint F. 