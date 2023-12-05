Prime Mining Corp.(TSXV:PRYM) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

Prime Mining Corp. is a Canada-based company, which acquires, explores and develops interests in mineral projects in Mexico. The Company is focused on unlocking the full potential of the high-grade Los Reyes Gold-Silver Project in Mexico. The Companyâs Los Reyes project is located 43 kilometers(km) south-east of the mining-friendly city of Cosala, Sinaloa, with a land package of contiguous claims totaling 13,800 hectares. The project is located in the Guadalupe De Los Reyes mining district. Its Los Reyes property consists of a land package comprised of 37 contiguous concessions, totaling to a property size of 6,273 hectares. The Company has not generated revenue from operations.

Sector Gold