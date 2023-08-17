CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three and six months ended

June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)

PRIME MINING CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (In Canadian dollars) - Unaudited

June 30,

December 31,

Note

2023

2022

ASSETS

Current

$

43,669,878

Cash

$

23,811,434

Receivables

35,902

82,592

Prepaid expenses

112,630

168,996

Total current assets

43,818,410

24,063,022

Value added tax receivable

4

821,793

840,662

Property and equipment

5

601,239

686,954

Exploration and evaluation asset

6

12,514,568

12,514,568

Total assets

$

57,756,010

$

38,105,206

LIABILITIES

Current

$

671,578

Trade payables and accruals

9

$

1,173,290

Current portion of lease liabilities

37,668

35,850

Total current liabilities

709,246

1,209,140

Long-term payable

7

739,614

756,596

Lease liabilities

106,872

126,425

Total liabilities

1,555,732

2,092,161

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

150,750,734

Share capital

8

120,115,589

Reserves

8

18,796,819

17,535,146

Deficit

(113,347,275)

(101,637,690)

Total shareholders' equity

56,200,278

36,013,045

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

57,756,010

$

38,105,206

Nature and continuance of operations (note 1)

Approved by the Board of Directors on August 16, 2023:

"Daniel Kunz"

Director

"Paul Sweeney"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

PRIME MINING CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In Canadian dollars) - Unaudited

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Note

2023

2022

2023

2022

Operating expenses

$

4,039,306

$

8,026,957

Exploration and evaluation

6

$

5,387,543

$

9,986,903

General and administrative

3

1,539,052

928,598

3,102,597

3,659,268

Value added tax provision

4

707,922

770,247

1,627,930

1,478,549

Depreciation

5

41,903

38,823

91,242

81,628

Financing

3,758

4,635

7,729

11,112

Foreign exchange gain

(205,990)

(28,000)

(562,011)

(57,226)

Loss from operations

(6,125,951)

(7,101,846)

(12,294,444)

(15,160,234)

Interest income

411,833

37,930

584,859

57,948

Loss and comprehensive loss

for the period

$

(5,714,118)

$

(7,063,916)

$

(11,709,585)

$

(15,102,286)

Weighted average shares

outstanding - basic and

diluted

138,597,114

112,693,205

133,072,774

112,681,161

Loss per share - basic and

diluted

$

(0.04)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.09)

$

(0.13)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

PRIME MINING CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Canadian dollars) - Unaudited

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$

(11,709,585)

Loss for the period

$

(15,102,286)

Items not affecting cash:

91,242

Depreciation

81,628

Interest income

(584,859)

(57,948)

Share-based compensation

1,433,720

2,428,719

Consulting services

124,790

-

Financing expense

7,729

11,112

Equipment disposal

-

31,606

Foreign exchange

1,886

12,908

Change in non-cash working capital items:

46,690

Receivables

(30,021)

Prepaid expenses

56,366

69,253

Trade payables and accruals

(422,741)

(446,463)

Cash used in operating activities

(10,954,762)

(13,001,492)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

30,337,521

Shares issued for cash

132,000

Share issuance costs

(78,184)

-

Lease liabilities payments

(25,463)

(31,063)

Cash provided by financing activities

30,233,874

100,937

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(5,527)

Purchase of equipment

(129,816)

Interest received

584,859

57,948

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

579,332

(71,868)

Increase (decrease) in cash

19,858,444

(12,972,423)

Cash, beginning of period

23,811,434

27,413,707

Cash, end of period

$

43,669,878

$

14,441,284

For the periods presented, there were no significant non-cash transactions completed.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

PRIME MINING CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In Canadian dollars) - Unaudited

Common

Share

Shareholders'

Note

shares

capital

Reserves

Deficit

equity

At December 31, 2022

127,154,718

$

120,115,589

$

17,535,146

$

(101,637,690)

$

36,013,045

Private placement, share issuance costs

-

787

-

-

787

Shares issued for consulting services

63,025

124,790

-

-

124,790

Warrants exercised

8b)

15,861,729

30,070,771

-

-

30,070,771

Options exercised

150,000

438,797

(172,047)

-

266,750

Share-based compensation

8d), e), f)

-

-

1,433,720

-

1,433,720

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(11,709,585)

(11,709,585)

At June 30, 2023

143,229,472

$

150,750,734

$

18,796,819

$

(113,347,275)

$

56,200,278

Common

Share

Shareholders'

Note

shares

capital

Reserves

Deficit

equity

At December 31, 2021

112,573,205

$

100,113,471

$

13,466,551

$

(74,265,430)

$

39,314,592

Warrants exercised

120,000

132,000

-

-

132,000

Share-based compensation

8d)

-

-

2,428,719

-

2,428,719

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(15,102,286)

(15,102,286)

At June 30, 2022

112,693,205

$

100,245,471

$

15,895,270

$

(89,367,716)

$

26,773,025

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

