Prime Mining Corp. is a Canada-based company, which acquires, explores, and develops interests in mineral projects in Mexico. The Company is focused on Los Reyes Gold-Silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The Company's Los Reyes Gold and Silver Project is a district-scale low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver project located approximately 43 kilometers south-east of the mining-friendly city of Cosala, Sinaloa, with a land package of contiguous claims totaling 13,800 hectares. The Property is in the Guadalupe de los Reyes mining district in the western foothills of the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range, Sinaloa State, Mexico. The Los Reyes Project hosts gold resources of approximately 633 thousand ounces (kozs) measured and indicated, and over 179 kozs inferred. The project hosts silver resources of approximately 16,604 kozs measured and indicated, and over 6,831 kozs inferred. Its subsidiaries include Minera Amari SA de CV, ePower Metals SA de CV, and Argus Metals (BGI) Inc.

Sector Gold