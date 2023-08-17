CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the three and six months ended
June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited)
PRIME MINING CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (In Canadian dollars) - Unaudited
June 30,
December 31,
Note
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current
$
43,669,878
Cash
$
23,811,434
Receivables
35,902
82,592
Prepaid expenses
112,630
168,996
Total current assets
43,818,410
24,063,022
Value added tax receivable
4
821,793
840,662
Property and equipment
5
601,239
686,954
Exploration and evaluation asset
6
12,514,568
12,514,568
Total assets
$
57,756,010
$
38,105,206
LIABILITIES
Current
$
671,578
Trade payables and accruals
9
$
1,173,290
Current portion of lease liabilities
37,668
35,850
Total current liabilities
709,246
1,209,140
Long-term payable
7
739,614
756,596
Lease liabilities
106,872
126,425
Total liabilities
1,555,732
2,092,161
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
150,750,734
Share capital
8
120,115,589
Reserves
8
18,796,819
17,535,146
Deficit
(113,347,275)
(101,637,690)
Total shareholders' equity
56,200,278
36,013,045
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
57,756,010
$
38,105,206
Nature and continuance of operations (note 1)
Approved by the Board of Directors on August 16, 2023:
"Daniel Kunz"
Director
"Paul Sweeney"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
PRIME MINING CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In Canadian dollars) - Unaudited
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Note
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating expenses
$
4,039,306
$
8,026,957
Exploration and evaluation
6
$
5,387,543
$
9,986,903
General and administrative
3
1,539,052
928,598
3,102,597
3,659,268
Value added tax provision
4
707,922
770,247
1,627,930
1,478,549
Depreciation
5
41,903
38,823
91,242
81,628
Financing
3,758
4,635
7,729
11,112
Foreign exchange gain
(205,990)
(28,000)
(562,011)
(57,226)
Loss from operations
(6,125,951)
(7,101,846)
(12,294,444)
(15,160,234)
Interest income
411,833
37,930
584,859
57,948
Loss and comprehensive loss
for the period
$
(5,714,118)
$
(7,063,916)
$
(11,709,585)
$
(15,102,286)
Weighted average shares
outstanding - basic and
diluted
138,597,114
112,693,205
133,072,774
112,681,161
Loss per share - basic and
diluted
$
(0.04)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.09)
$
(0.13)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
PRIME MINING CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Canadian dollars) - Unaudited
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
$
(11,709,585)
Loss for the period
$
(15,102,286)
Items not affecting cash:
91,242
Depreciation
81,628
Interest income
(584,859)
(57,948)
Share-based compensation
1,433,720
2,428,719
Consulting services
124,790
-
Financing expense
7,729
11,112
Equipment disposal
-
31,606
Foreign exchange
1,886
12,908
Change in non-cash working capital items:
46,690
Receivables
(30,021)
Prepaid expenses
56,366
69,253
Trade payables and accruals
(422,741)
(446,463)
Cash used in operating activities
(10,954,762)
(13,001,492)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
30,337,521
Shares issued for cash
132,000
Share issuance costs
(78,184)
-
Lease liabilities payments
(25,463)
(31,063)
Cash provided by financing activities
30,233,874
100,937
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(5,527)
Purchase of equipment
(129,816)
Interest received
584,859
57,948
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
579,332
(71,868)
Increase (decrease) in cash
19,858,444
(12,972,423)
Cash, beginning of period
23,811,434
27,413,707
Cash, end of period
$
43,669,878
$
14,441,284
For the periods presented, there were no significant non-cash transactions completed.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
PRIME MINING CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In Canadian dollars) - Unaudited
Common
Share
Shareholders'
Note
shares
capital
Reserves
Deficit
equity
At December 31, 2022
127,154,718
$
120,115,589
$
17,535,146
$
(101,637,690)
$
36,013,045
Private placement, share issuance costs
-
787
-
-
787
Shares issued for consulting services
63,025
124,790
-
-
124,790
Warrants exercised
8b)
15,861,729
30,070,771
-
-
30,070,771
Options exercised
150,000
438,797
(172,047)
-
266,750
Share-based compensation
8d), e), f)
-
-
1,433,720
-
1,433,720
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(11,709,585)
(11,709,585)
At June 30, 2023
143,229,472
$
150,750,734
$
18,796,819
$
(113,347,275)
$
56,200,278
Common
Share
Shareholders'
Note
shares
capital
Reserves
Deficit
equity
At December 31, 2021
112,573,205
$
100,113,471
$
13,466,551
$
(74,265,430)
$
39,314,592
Warrants exercised
120,000
132,000
-
-
132,000
Share-based compensation
8d)
-
-
2,428,719
-
2,428,719
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(15,102,286)
(15,102,286)
At June 30, 2022
112,693,205
$
100,245,471
$
15,895,270
$
(89,367,716)
$
26,773,025
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Prime Mining Corp. published this content on 17 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2023 03:33:05 UTC.