Prime Property BG ADSITS (Prime Property BG REIT) is a Bulgarian real estate investment trust that invests in the development of residential, commercial and office buildings in Bulgaria. It invests in both existing buildings and development in new properties. The Company's portfolio includes four types of properties: sale leaseback and leasebacks, office buildings, residential property and commercial property. The Company develops residential and non-residential projects, such as: Business Park Plovdiv, Prime Business Center, Koral, Luksozna Zhilishna Sgrada Sofia, holiday village Farat and Antim 1 and others. As of December 31, 2011, the Company's major shareholder was Delta Food OOD with a stake of 43.73%.

Sector Diversified REITs