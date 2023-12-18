Other information 18.12.2023 16:04:42 (local time)
BSE received the following result of a buyback offer under Art. 149b of the POSA:
- Company, subject of the buyback: Prime Property BG REIT
- BSE code of the issuer: PPBG
- ISIN of the issue: BG1100109039
- Offeror: Prime Property BG REIT
- Authorised investment intermediary: Sofia International Securities AD (SIS)
- No shareholders have accepted the buyback offer.
