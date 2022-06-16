Prime Road Power Public : Establishment of Subsidiaries

Prime Road Power Public Company Limited ( the " Company") would like to notify that the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 7/2022 held on 16 June 2022, has resolved to approve the establishment of new subsidiaries. The details are as follows:

Registered Capital USD 30,000 Divided into 30,000 ordinary shares with a par value of USD 1 each Shareholding Structure Prime SA Company Limited owns 100% shares of Prime Road Alternative Company (Lanka) Limited Director Structure 1. Mr. Somprasong Panjalak 2. Mr. Piyasak Chotipruk 3. Mr. Chanin Srisuma Source of Fund Internal cash flow of the Company

The establishment of new subsidiaries are not a connected transaction and these transactions are considered to be in accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 20/ 2551 Re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (as amended) and Notification of the Board of Governors Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition or Disposition of Assets B. E.2547 (as amended) which the transaction size are not subject to any disclosure under regulations on acquisition and disposition of assets of the listed companies. However, the Company has a duty to report information that a listed company or its subsidiary company acquires investments in other companies, which results in such Prime SA and PRAL becoming subsidiary companies of the Company.

Somprasong Panjalak

(Mr. Somprasong Panjalak)

Chief Executive Officer

