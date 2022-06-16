Log in
    PRIME   TH0839A10Z00

PRIME ROAD POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PRIME)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-14
1.590 THB   +1.27%
PRIME ROAD POWER PUBLIC : Establishment of Subsidiaries
PU
Prime Road Power Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
PRIME ROAD POWER PUBLIC : Notification of the progress of the investment of ground mounted solar project in Taiwan (Revised)
PU
Prime Road Power Public : Establishment of Subsidiaries

06/16/2022 | 08:13am EDT
(Translation)

Ref: PRIME006/2565

16 June 2022

Subject: Establishment of Subsidiaries

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Prime Road Power Public Company Limited ( the " Company") would like to notify that the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 7/2022 held on 16 June 2022, has resolved to approve the establishment of new subsidiaries. The details are as follows:

1.

Established Company's Name

Prime SA Company Limited ("Prime SA")

Registered under the laws

Thailand

Registration Date

Within the Quarter 3 of 2022

Type of Business

Renewable Energy Consulting Business, General

Investment Business and international trade

industry

Investment Objectives

To invest in the renewable energy business

Registered Capital

1,000,000 Baht Divided into 100,000 ordinary

shares with a par value of 10 baht

Shareholding Structure

Prime Road Group Company Limited (99.98%

subsidiary of the Company) holds 99.99% of

shares of Prime SA Company Limited

Director Structure

1. Mr. Somprasong Panjalak

2. Mr. Surachet Chaipatamanont

Source of Fund

Internal cash flow of the Company

2.

Established Company's Name

Prime Road Alternative Company (Lanka) Limited

("PRAL")

Registered under the laws

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

Registration Date

Within the Quarter 3 of 2022

Type of Business

Renewable Energy Consulting Business, General

Investment Business and international trade

industry

Investment Objectives

To expand the renewable energy business

1

บริษัท ไพร์ม โรด เพาเวอร์ จ ากัด (มหาชน) เลขที่ 1 อาคารที พี แอนด์ซอยวิภาวดีรังสิตที ชั้น 22 19 ถนนวิภาวดีรังสิต แขวงจตุจักรรุงเทพมหานครเขตจตุจักร ก10900 Prime Road Power Public Company Limited, 1, TP&T Tower, 22nd Floor, Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 19, Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Chatuchak, Chatuchak, Bangkok, 10900

Registered Capital

USD 30,000 Divided into 30,000 ordinary shares

with a par value of USD 1 each

Shareholding Structure

Prime SA Company Limited owns 100% shares of

Prime Road Alternative Company (Lanka) Limited

Director Structure

1.

Mr. Somprasong Panjalak

2.

Mr. Piyasak Chotipruk

3.

Mr. Chanin Srisuma

Source of Fund

Internal cash flow of the Company

The establishment of new subsidiaries are not a connected transaction and these transactions are considered to be in accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 20/ 2551 Re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (as amended) and Notification of the Board of Governors Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition or Disposition of Assets B. E.2547 (as amended) which the transaction size are not subject to any disclosure under regulations on acquisition and disposition of assets of the listed companies. However, the Company has a duty to report information that a listed company or its subsidiary company acquires investments in other companies, which results in such Prime SA and PRAL becoming subsidiary companies of the Company.

Please be informed accordingly,

Yours sincerely,

Somprasong Panjalak

(Mr. Somprasong Panjalak)

Chief Executive Officer

2

บริษัท ไพร์ม โรด เพาเวอร์ จ ากัด (มหาชน) เลขที่ 1 อาคารที พี แอนด์ซอยวิภาวดีรังสิตที ชั้น 22 19 ถนนวิภาวดีรังสิต แขวงจตุจักรรุงเทพมหานครเขตจตุจักร ก10900 Prime Road Power Public Company Limited, 1, TP&T Tower, 22nd Floor, Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 19, Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Chatuchak, Chatuchak, Bangkok, 10900

Disclaimer

Prime Road Power pcl published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 12:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
