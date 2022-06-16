Prime Road Power Public : Establishment of Subsidiaries
(Translation)
Ref: PRIME006/2565
16 June 2022
Subject: Establishment of Subsidiaries
To: President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Prime Road Power Public Company Limited ( the " Company") would like to notify that the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 7/2022 held on 16 June 2022, has resolved to approve the establishment of new subsidiaries. The details are as follows:
1.
Established Company's Name
Prime SA Company Limited ("Prime SA")
Registered under the laws
Thailand
Registration Date
Within the Quarter 3 of 2022
Type of Business
Renewable Energy Consulting Business, General
Investment Business and international trade
industry
Investment Objectives
To invest in the renewable energy business
Registered Capital
1,000,000 Baht Divided into 100,000 ordinary
shares with a par value of 10 baht
Shareholding Structure
Prime Road Group Company Limited (99.98%
subsidiary of the Company) holds 99.99% of
shares of Prime SA Company Limited
Director Structure
1. Mr. Somprasong Panjalak
2. Mr. Surachet Chaipatamanont
Source of Fund
Internal cash flow of the Company
2.
Established Company's Name
Prime Road Alternative Company (Lanka) Limited
("PRAL")
Registered under the laws
Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka
Registration Date
Within the Quarter 3 of 2022
Type of Business
Renewable Energy Consulting Business, General
Investment Business and international trade
industry
Investment Objectives
To expand the renewable energy business
1
Registered Capital
USD 30,000 Divided into 30,000 ordinary shares
with a par value of USD 1 each
Shareholding Structure
Prime SA Company Limited owns 100% shares of
Prime Road Alternative Company (Lanka) Limited
Director Structure
1.
Mr. Somprasong Panjalak
2.
Mr. Piyasak Chotipruk
3.
Mr. Chanin Srisuma
Source of Fund
Internal cash flow of the Company
The establishment of new subsidiaries are not a connected transaction and these transactions are considered to be in accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 20/ 2551 Re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (as amended) and Notification of the Board of Governors Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition or Disposition of Assets B. E.2547 (as amended) which the transaction size are not subject to any disclosure under regulations on acquisition and disposition of assets of the listed companies. However, the Company has a duty to report information that a listed company or its subsidiary company acquires investments in other companies, which results in such Prime SA and PRAL becoming subsidiary companies of the Company.
Please be informed accordingly,
Yours sincerely,
Somprasong Panjalak
(Mr. Somprasong Panjalak)
Chief Executive Officer
