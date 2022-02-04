Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Prime Securities Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500337   INE032B01021

PRIME SECURITIES LIMITED

(500337)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prime Securities : ESOP/ESOS/ESPS

02/04/2022 | 01:06pm EST
February 4, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Fort, Mumbai 400001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051

Dear Sir,

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares under Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018

Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Re: Stock Code: 500337 (BSE) / PRIMESECU (NSE)

This is to inform you that the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has today, i.e. on February 4, 2022, approved the allotment of 39,500 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each of the Company to the eligible employees pursuant to the exercise of Options granted under Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 of the Company.

Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 15,57,21,625/-, comprising of 3,11,44,325 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Prime Securities Limited

Ajay Shah Company Secretary (ACS-14359)

Prime Securities Limited

1109 / 1110, Maker Chambers V,

Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021

Tel : +91-22-6184 2525

CIN: L67120MH1982PLC026724

Fax : +91-22-2497 0777

www.primesec.com

Disclaimer

Prime Securities Limited published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 18:05:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 433 M 5,79 M 5,79 M
Net income 2021 82,1 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
Net cash 2021 370 M 4,95 M 4,95 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 4,22%
Capitalization 3 498 M 46,9 M 46,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart PRIME SECURITIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Prime Securities Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Narayanswami Jayakumar Executive Director
Subramanian R. Sharma Chief Financial Officer
Pradip Vasant Dubhashi Chairman
Ajay Shah Secretary, VP-Legal & Compliance Officer
Alpana Parida Shah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIME SECURITIES LIMITED-0.75%47
MORGAN STANLEY4.21%181 258
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION5.70%168 055
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.19%119 714
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-6.85%47 247
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.2.70%28 407