Prime Securities : ESOP/ESOS/ESPS

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares under Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018

Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Re: Stock Code: 500337 (BSE) / PRIMESECU (NSE)

This is to inform you that the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has today, i.e. on February 4, 2022, approved the allotment of 39,500 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each of the Company to the eligible employees pursuant to the exercise of Options granted under Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 of the Company.

Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 15,57,21,625/-, comprising of 3,11,44,325 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each.

