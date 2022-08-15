Prime Securities : General updates

August 12, 2022 Corporate Relationship Department Capital Markets - Listing BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Fort, Mumbai 400001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051 Dear Sir,

Sub: Disclosure in terms of Regulation 32(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Statement of Nil Deviation or Variation

Re: Stock Code: 500337 (BSE) / PRIMESECU (NSE)

Pursuant to Regulation 32(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/162/2019 dated December 24, 2019, a Statement of Nil Deviation / Variation in utilization of funds raised for the Quarter ended June 30, 2022, is submitted herewith.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Prime Securities Limited

Ajay Shah

Company Secretary

(ACS-14359)