Prime Securities : General updates

Sub: Disclosure in terms of Regulation 32(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Statement of Nil Deviation or Variation
Re: Stock Code: 500337 (BSE) / PRIMESECU (NSE)
Pursuant to Regulation 32(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/162/2019 dated December 24, 2019, a Statement of Nil Deviation / Variation in utilization of funds raised for the Quarter ended June 30, 2022, is submitted herewith.
Statement of Deviation or Variation in utilization of funds raised
Name of listed entity
Prime Securities Limited
Mode of Fund Raising
Preferential Issue
Date of Raising Funds
November, 12 2021 to November 16, 2021
Amount Raised
Rs. 40.38 Crores
Report filed for Quarter ended
June 30, 2022
Monitoring Agency
Not Applicable
Monitoring Agency Name, if applicable
Is there a Deviation / Variation in use of funds raised
No
If yes, whether the same is pursuant to change in terms
of a contract or objects, which was approved by the
shareholders
Not Applicable
If yes, date of shareholder approval
Explanation for the Deviation / Variation
Comments of the Audit Committee after review
"Nil" Statement as on June 30, 2022, was placed
before the Audit Committee at its Meeting held
on August 12, 2022
Comments of the Auditors, if any
None
Objects for which funds have been raised and where
Not Applicable
there has been a deviation, in the following table
Original Object
Modified
Original
Modified
Funds
Amount of Deviation /
Remarks
Object,
Allocation
allocation,
Utilised
Variation for the
if any
if any
if any
quarter according to
applicable object
Making
Not
Rs. 40.38
Not
Nil
Nil
None
investments in one
Applicable
Crores
Applicable
or more digitally
powered platforms
or marketplace
Deviation or Variation could mean:
Deviation in the objects or purposes for which the funds have been raised
Deviation in the amount of funds actually utilized as against what was originally disclosed or
Change in terms of a contract referred to in the fund-raising document i.e., prospectus, letter of offer, etc.
