Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Prime Securities Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500337   INE032B01021

PRIME SECURITIES LIMITED

(500337)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
117.45 INR   +2.31%
08/15PRIME SECURITIES : General updates
PU
08/12Prime Securities Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/24Prime Securities Limited Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prime Securities : General updates

08/15/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 12, 2022

Corporate Relationship Department

Capital Markets - Listing

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Fort, Mumbai 400001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051

Dear Sir,

Sub: Disclosure in terms of Regulation 32(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Statement of Nil Deviation or Variation

Re: Stock Code: 500337 (BSE) / PRIMESECU (NSE)

Pursuant to Regulation 32(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/162/2019 dated December 24, 2019, a Statement of Nil Deviation / Variation in utilization of funds raised for the Quarter ended June 30, 2022, is submitted herewith.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Prime Securities Limited

Ajay Shah

Company Secretary

(ACS-14359)

Statement of Deviation or Variation in utilization of funds raised

Name of listed entity

Prime Securities Limited

Mode of Fund Raising

Preferential Issue

Date of Raising Funds

November, 12 2021 to November 16, 2021

Amount Raised

Rs. 40.38 Crores

Report filed for Quarter ended

June 30, 2022

Monitoring Agency

Not Applicable

Monitoring Agency Name, if applicable

Is there a Deviation / Variation in use of funds raised

No

If yes, whether the same is pursuant to change in terms

of a contract or objects, which was approved by the

shareholders

Not Applicable

If yes, date of shareholder approval

Explanation for the Deviation / Variation

Comments of the Audit Committee after review

"Nil" Statement as on June 30, 2022, was placed

before the Audit Committee at its Meeting held

on August 12, 2022

Comments of the Auditors, if any

None

Objects for which funds have been raised and where

Not Applicable

there has been a deviation, in the following table

Original Object

Modified

Original

Modified

Funds

Amount of Deviation /

Remarks

Object,

Allocation

allocation,

Utilised

Variation for the

if any

if any

if any

quarter according to

applicable object

Making

Not

Rs. 40.38

Not

Nil

Nil

None

investments in one

Applicable

Crores

Applicable

or more digitally

powered platforms

or marketplace

Deviation or Variation could mean:

  1. Deviation in the objects or purposes for which the funds have been raised
  2. Deviation in the amount of funds actually utilized as against what was originally disclosed or
  3. Change in terms of a contract referred to in the fund-raising document i.e., prospectus, letter of offer, etc.

For Prime Securities Limited

Ajay Shah

Company Secretary

(ACS-14359)

Mumbai, August 12, 2022

Prime Securities Limited

1109 / 1110, Maker Chambers V,

Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021

Tel : +91-22-6184 2525

CIN: L67120MH1982PLC026724

Fax : +91-22-2497 0777

www.primesec.com

Disclaimer

Prime Securities Limited published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 03:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PRIME SECURITIES LIMITED
08/15PRIME SECURITIES : General updates
PU
08/12Prime Securities Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
05/24Prime Securities Limited Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/29Prime Securities Limited Announces the Resignation of Ms. Alpana Parida as Independent ..
CI
03/24PRIME SECURITIES : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
03/21PRIME SECURITIES : Loss of share certificate
PU
03/01PRIME SECURITIES : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
02/04PRIME SECURITIES : Esop/esos/esps
PU
01/29Prime Securities Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
2021Prime Securities Limited announced that it has received INR 403.8125 million in funding..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 433 M 5,44 M 5,44 M
Net income 2021 82,1 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
Net cash 2021 370 M 4,65 M 4,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 4,22%
Capitalization 3 701 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart PRIME SECURITIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Prime Securities Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Narayanswami Jayakumar Executive Director
Subramanian R. Sharma Chief Financial Officer
Pradip Vasant Dubhashi Chairman
Ajay Shah Secretary, VP-Legal & Compliance Officer
Smita Affinwalla Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIME SECURITIES LIMITED3.66%46
MORGAN STANLEY-6.62%157 364
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-10.82%141 154
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-7.51%115 141
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-24.46%41 852
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-12.19%27 071