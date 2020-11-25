Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation    PNRG

PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION

(PNRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation : Announces Third Quarter Results

11/25/2020 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: PNRG) announced today the following unaudited results for the periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

Revenues

$

11,792,000

$

28,182,000

 

$

45,178,000

$

84,135,000

Net Income

$

6,501,000

$

2,512,000

 

$

65,000

$

5,249,000

Earnings per Common Share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

3.26

$

1.25

 

$

0.03

$

2.61

Shares Used in Calculation of:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic EPS

 

1,994,177

 

2,008,688

 

 

1,994,175

 

2,008,593

Total assets at September 30, 2020 were $208,681 compared to $229,365 at December 31, 2019.

Oil and gas production and the average prices received (excluding gains and losses from derivatives) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were as follows:

 

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

2020

2019

Increase /
(Decrease)

Increase /
(Decrease)

Barrels of Oil Produced

 

538,000

 

1,012,000

 

(474,000

)

(47

)%

Average Price Received

$

38.41

$

54.72

$

(16.31

)

(30

)%

Oil Revenue (In 000’s)

$

20,663

$

55,370

$

(34,707

)

(63

)%

Mcf of Gas Sold

 

2,038,000

 

3,549,000

 

(1,241,000

)

(35

)%

Average Price Received

$

1.06

$

1.43

$

(0.37

)

(26

)%

Gas Revenue (In 000’s)

$

2,441

$

5,057

$

(2,616

)

(52

)%

Barrels of Natural Gas Liquids Sold

 

319,000

 

445,000

 

(126,000

)

(28

)%

Average Price Received

$

10.07

$

15.52

$

(5.45

)

(35

)%

Natural Gas Liquids Revenue (In 000’s)

$

3,212

$

6,906

$

(3,694

)

(53

)%

Total Oil & Gas Revenue (In 000’s)

$

26,316

$

67,333

$

(41,017

)

(61

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

2020

2019

Increase /
(Decrease)

Increase /
(Decrease)

Barrels of Oil Produced

 

160,000

 

323,000

 

(163,000

)

(50

)%

Average Price Received

$

39.62

$

52.41

$

(12.79

)

(24

)%

Oil Revenue (In 000’s)

$

6,339

$

16,928

$

(10,589

)

(63

)%

Mcf of Gas Sold

 

496,000

 

1,305,632

 

(809,632

)

(62

)%

Average Price Received

$

2.12

$

1.12

$

1.00

 

89

%

Gas Revenue (In 000’s)

$

1,052

$

1,467

$

(415

)

(28

)%

Barrels of Natural Gas Liquids Sold

 

106,000

 

156,983

 

(50,983

)

(32

)%

Average Price Received

$

13.91

$

10.75

$

3.16

 

29

%

Natural Gas Liquids Revenue (In 000’s)

$

1,474

$

1,687

$

(213

)

(13

)%

Total Oil & Gas Revenue (In 000’s)

$

8,865

$

20,082

$

(11.217

)

(56

)%

 

 

 

 

 

PrimeEnergy is an independent oil and natural gas company actively engaged in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas, and providing oilfield services, primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The Company’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol PNRG. If you have any questions on this release, please contact Connie Ng at (713) 735-0000 ext 6416.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Report contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes", "projects" and "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may vary materially from what is expressed or forecast in such statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the possibility of drilling cost overruns and technical difficulties, volatility of oil and gas prices, competition, risks inherent in the Company's oil and gas operations, the inexact nature of interpretation of seismic and other geological and geophysical data, imprecision of reserve estimates, and the Company's ability to replace and expand oil and gas reserves. Accordingly, stockholders and potential investors are cautioned that certain events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION
05:58pPRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter Results
BU
05:26pPRIMEENERGY RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
08/20PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
08/20PRIMEENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/19PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter Results
BU
08/19PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
06/30PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
06/29PRIMEENERGY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/29PRIMEENERGY CORPORATION : Announces First Quarter Results
BU
06/26PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 109 M - -
Net income 2019 3,48 M - -
Net Debt 2019 53,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 121x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 132 M 132 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,74x
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 173
Free-Float 18,3%
Chart PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Charles E. Drimal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Beverly A. Cummings CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, Director & EVP
Thomas S. T. Gimbel Independent Director
Clint Hurt Independent Director
Harry Gifford Fong Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION-56.40%132
CNOOC LIMITED-26.54%52 645
CONOCOPHILLIPS-31.71%47 428
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-35.03%31 747
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-25.93%28 197
ECOPETROL S.A.-32.52%25 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ