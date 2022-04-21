Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNRG   US74158E1047

PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION

(PNRG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/20 02:15:48 pm EDT
74.89 USD   -0.13%
05:16pPRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
2021PRIMEENERGY : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2021PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG) Announces Yearend Production and Financial Results

04/21/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oil and gas production and the average prices received (excluding gains and losses from derivatives) for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, were as follows:

         

 

 

Twelve months ended
December 31,

 

Increase /
(Decrease) 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

Barrels of Oil Produced.................

 

 

738,000

   

 

733,000

   

 

5,000

 

Average Price Received................

 

$

68.39

   

$

38.02

   

$

30.38

 

Oil Revenue (In 000’s)..................

 

$

50,474

   

$

27,865

   

$

22,609

 

Mcf of Gas Sold............................

 

 

3,236,000

   

 

3,381,000

   

 

(145,000

)

Average Price Received................

 

$

3.53

   

$

1.24

   

$

2.29

 

Gas Revenue (In 000’s).................

 

$

11,432

   

$

4,202

   

$

7,230

 

Barrels of Natural Gas Liquids Sold..............

 

 

416,000

   

 

437,000

   

 

(21,000

)

Average Price Received................

 

$

26.97

   

$

11.22

   

$

15.75

 

Natural Gas Liquids Revenue (In 000’s).........

 

$

11,220

   

$

4,906

   

$

6,314

 

Total Oil & Gas Revenue (In 000’s)................

 

$

73,126

   

$

36,973

   

$

36,153

 

Proved reserves at December 31, 2021 were 5,386,000 barrels of oil, 2,882,000 barrels of natural gas liquids and 23,902,000 thousand cubic feet of natural gas; or 12,252,000 barrels of oil equivalents.

Our current credit facility provides for a credit line of $50 million; as of April 21, 2022, we have outstanding borrowings of $8 million with the right to borrow $42 million additionally.

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

Increase /
(Decrease)

Revenues (In 000’s)............

 

$

79,613

   

$

58,421

 

 

$

21,192

 

Net (Loss) Income (In 000’s)

 

$

2,098

   

$

(2,316

)

 

$

4,414

 

Earnings per Common Share:

 

 

   

 

 

 

 

Basic............................

 

$

1.05

   

$

(1.16

)

 

$

2.21

 

Diluted.........................

 

$

0.76

   

$

(1.16

)

 

$

1.92

 

Shares Used in Calculation of:

 

 

   

 

 

 

 

Basic EPS.....................

 

 

1,992,077

   

 

1,994,425

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS..................

 

 

2,744,162

   

 

1,994,425

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   

 

 

 

 

PNRG received a determination letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule Listing Rule 5810(b), as a result of the Company’s failure to timely file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Under Nasdaq’s Rules the Company has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance to Nasdaq. The Company has submitted its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 to the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2022, therefore, the Company is now in compliance with the NASDAQ listing rules.

PrimeEnergy is an independent oil and gas company actively engaged in acquiring, developing and producing oil and gas, and providing oilfield services, primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The Company’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol PNRG. If you have any questions on this release, please contact Connie Ng at (713) 735-0000 ext 6416.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Report contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes", "projects" and "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may vary materially from what is expressed or forecast in such statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the possibility of drilling cost overruns and technical difficulties, volatility of oil and gas prices, competition, risks inherent in the Company's oil and gas operations, the inexact nature of interpretation of seismic and other geological and geophysical data, imprecision of reserve estimates, and the Company's ability to replace and expand oil and gas reserves. Accordingly, stockholders and potential investors are cautioned that certain events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION
05:16pPRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
2021PRIMEENERGY : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2021PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results
BU
2021PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation Announces Production Results for the Third Quarter an..
CI
2021PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
2021Tranche Update on PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on ..
CI
2021PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
2021PrimeEnergy Resources Trims Q2 Net Loss While Revenue Increases Almost 88% Over Year-Ag..
MT
2021PRIMEENERGY : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2021PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -2,32 M - -
Net Debt 2020 37,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -37,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 149 M 149 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charles E. Drimal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Beverly A. Cummings Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & EVP
Thomas S. T. Gimbel Independent Director
Clint Hurt Independent Director
Harry Gifford Fong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION6.98%149
CONOCOPHILLIPS42.24%133 066
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED60.80%80 054
EOG RESOURCES, INC.38.12%71 821
CNOOC LIMITED38.98%67 221
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY39.29%61 298