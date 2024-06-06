Item 5.07 - Submission of matters to a vote of Security Holders

The Annual Meeting of stockholders of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (the "Company") was held on June 5, 2024. The matter listed below was submitted to a vote of the stockholders through the solicitation of proxies, and the proposals were described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 10, 2024. There were 1,790,245shares of the Company outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. There were 1,253,770 shares of the Company present in person or by proxy at the meeting. The final results of the stockholder votes are listed below.

Proposal No. 1 - Election of Directors

Five persons were nominated by management for election as Directors of the Company, each for a term of one year. All such persons were currently serving as Directors of the Company. There were no other nominees and there was no solicitation in opposition to management's nominees. All of such nominees were elected. The names of each Director elected at the meeting and the number of shares voted for or withheld for each nominee is as follows. There were no abstentions and no broker non-votes.