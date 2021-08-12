Primeline Energy : Receives Notice of Default and Acceleration

Not for distribution to the U.S. news wire services, or dissemination in the United States.

NEWS RELEASE

PRIMELINE RECEIVES NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND ACCELERATION

Hong Kong, August 11, 2021 - Primeline Energy Holdings Inc. ("Primeline" or the "Company") announces that it has received notice of the occurrence of an event of default under the loan facility from the syndicate of banks (the "Syndicate") which provided finance for Primeline's share of the development cost of the LS 36-1gas field, and of acceleration and demand for repayment of the principal amount of the loan of US $152,761,912.70, together with interest and penalties. As previously disclosed, production at LS 36-1has been shut down, and Primeline has no source of revenue with which to repay the loan. The Syndicate has yet to provide notification to Primeline with regard to enforcement of security for the loan.

Primeline confirms that, other than as disclosed in prior press releases, there have been no material business developments since its press release of August 21, 2020 and the filing on February 13, 2020 of the Company's latest interim financial report for the period ended December 31, 2019.

ON BEHALF OF PRIMELINE ENERGY HOLDINGS INC.

Signed "Andrew Biggs"

Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Primeline Energy Holding Inc.

Andrew Biggs, CEO

PH: +44 207.499.8888

Fax: +44 560 372 5179

Toll Free: 1.877.818.0688

E-Mail:IR@pehi.com

Please visit the Company's website at www.primelineenergy.com.