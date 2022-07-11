Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Primerica, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PRI   US74164M1080

PRIMERICA, INC.

(PRI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
120.32 USD   -1.17%
07/06Morgan Stanley Lowers Primerica's Price Target to $132 From $148, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
07/01Truist Securities Adjusts Primerica's Price Target to $150 From $163, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/28Primerica's Biennial Convention to Bring an Expected 35,000 Attendees to Downtown Atlanta
BU
Summary 
Summary

Primerica Concert™ Allocation Series of Funds Open to Existing Clients Only

07/11/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
PFSL Fund Management Ltd. (“PFSL”), the investment fund manager and trustee of the Primerica Concert™ Allocation Series of Funds (the “Concert™ Funds”), with over $4.6 billion in assets under management (as of May 31, 2022), announced today that, as of July 6, 2022, Concert™ Funds will be open for limited trading and transactions from existing investors only. Specifically, Concert™ Funds will continue accepting pre-authorized purchases made pursuant to the systemic investment plan, redemptions, client-directed trades, switches, rebalancing and any other transactions at Concert™ Funds’ discretion. Trading by new investors may again become accepted at any time and at the discretion of Concert™ Funds.

PFSL will continue to actively manage and oversee Concert™ Funds with a view to achieving superior performance in accordance with each Concert™ Fund’s stated investment objective and strategy. As well, LifeWorks Investment Management Ltd. will continue to advise on the asset allocation of Concert™ Funds, while AGF Investments Inc. will continue to advise on the daily trades required to implement the specific underlying fund recommendations.

About PFSL Fund Management Ltd.

PFSL Fund Management Ltd. (PFSL) is an investment manager and subsidiary of Primerica Financial Services (Canada) Ltd. The Primerica family of companies, including PFSL’s parent company, PFSL Investments Canada Ltd., a mutual fund dealer, and Primerica Life Insurance Company of Canada, has become an increasingly important participant in the Canadian financial services sector. PFSL manages the overall day-to-day affairs and operations, provides administrative services and is responsible for all investment decisions.

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica, Inc. is a leading provider of financial services to middle income households in the United States and Canada. Licensed financial representatives educate Primerica clients about how to prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate products like term life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products. Primerica insured over 5.7 million people and had over 2.7 million client investment accounts as of December 31, 2021. Primerica was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in North America in 2021 through its insurance company subsidiaries. Primerica stock is included in the S&P Mid Cap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRI.”

About PFSL Investments Canada Ltd.

PFSL Investments Canada Ltd. is a member of the Primerica Canada group of companies (“Primerica”), which includes Primerica Life Insurance Company of Canada (“PLICC”) and PFSL’s wholly owned subsidiary, PFSL Fund Management Ltd. (“PFSL”). PFSL Investments Canada Ltd. is a member of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA) and Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in Quebec. The Primerica companies are related parties, with common ownership and management.

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements”. The statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PRIMERICA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 897 M - -
Net income 2022 454 M - -
Net Debt 2022 598 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 4 740 M 4 740 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 894
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart PRIMERICA, INC.
Primerica, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PRIMERICA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 121,74 $
Average target price 151,80 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn J. Williams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter W. Schneider President
Alison S. Rand Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
D. Richard Williams Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Michael C. Adams Executive Vice President-Business Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIMERICA, INC.-20.57%4 740
AIA GROUP LIMITED8.33%129 410
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-5.88%123 124
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-2.32%106 074
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-19.99%29 997
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-23.72%26 477