  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Primerica, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRI   US74164M1080

PRIMERICA, INC.

(PRI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
113.45 USD   +2.27%
12:39pPrimerica Ranked on Fortune 1000® List for Third Consecutive Year
BU
05/20NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
05/19Morgan Stanley Cuts Primerica to Equalweight From Overweight, Price Target to $148 From $153
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Primerica Ranked on Fortune 1000® List for Third Consecutive Year

06/20/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
Ranking Reflects Company’s Continued Growth

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI), a leading provider of financial services to middle-income families in the United States and Canada, was named to the Fortune 1000 list for the third consecutive year.

The Fortune 1000® is the annual ranking by Fortune Magazine of the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies, listed in order of reported revenue. With revenues of approximately $2.7 billion in fiscal year 2021, Primerica ranks number 895 in the most recent list, up from number 980 in 2020 when the company debuted the list.

“We have had some tremendous financial results over the last few years and our new ranking is a reminder of this success and of our resilience during the pandemic,’” said Glenn Williams, CEO of Primerica. “Our representatives across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico demonstrated their ability to pivot the business in a way that provided continuity and allowed us to thrive. These are remarkable people doing remarkable work serving middle-income families to help them secure their financial future.”

The Fortune 1000 is an extension of the Fortune 500 list. The full listing of 1000 companies can be found at https://fortune.com/fortune500.

Fortune 1000 is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license.

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica, Inc., headquartered in Duluth, GA, is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in North America. Independent licensed representatives educate Primerica clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance, which we underwrite, and mutual funds, annuities and other financial products, which we distribute primarily on behalf of third parties. We insured over 5.7 million lives and had over 2.7 million client investment accounts on December 31, 2021. Primerica, through its insurance company subsidiaries, was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in the United States and Canada in 2021. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRI”.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 911 M - -
Net income 2022 459 M - -
Net Debt 2022 598 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,55x
Yield 2022 1,96%
Capitalization 4 417 M 4 417 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 894
Free-Float 99,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Glenn J. Williams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter W. Schneider President
Alison S. Rand Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
D. Richard Williams Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Michael C. Adams Executive Vice President-Business Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIMERICA, INC.-25.98%4 417
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-9.80%122 696
AIA GROUP LIMITED0.95%120 833
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-2.01%100 049
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-15.60%29 748
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-20.31%27 293