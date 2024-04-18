Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI), a leading provider of financial services and products in the United States and Canada, today issued a statement in response to a blogger who published a misleading opinion about Primerica with the intent to drive down its stock price.

Their assertions and conclusions about Primerica are false. They do not accurately portray what Primerica’s licensed sales force does every day to assist middle-income families. Accordingly, we believe the blog is a self-interested attempt to profit at the expense of Primerica’s stockholders.

For over 47 years, we have provided financial products and services to households in the United States and Canada. We protect over 5.7 million lives with life insurance and paid over $1.8 billion in claims to the families of our clients last year. We also have 2.9 million clients who trust us with almost $100 billion of investments.

Primerica’s unwavering commitment to our clients is reflected in our high satisfaction and loyalty ratings. We operate with discipline and integrity, in accordance with the high standards and applicable laws and regulations of the financial services industry.

We are confident that we have the right business model, products and solutions to create value for our clients and our stockholders. We encourage everyone to get the facts about our company at: https://investors.primerica.com/

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica, Inc., headquartered in Duluth, GA, is a leading provider of financial products and services to middle-income households in North America. Independent licensed representatives educate Primerica clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance, which we underwrite, and mutual funds, annuities and other financial products, which we distribute primarily on behalf of third parties. We insured over 5.7 million lives and had over 2.9 million client investment accounts on December 31, 2023. Primerica, through its insurance company subsidiaries, was the #3 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in the United States and Canada in 2022. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRI”.

