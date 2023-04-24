Advanced search
    PRI   US74164M1080

PRIMERICA, INC.

(PRI)
04:00:02 2023-04-24 pm EDT
179.71 USD   -0.42%
04:19pPrimerica Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast
BU
04/13Raymond James Initiates Primerica at Strong Buy With $244 Price Target
MT
04/12Middle-Income Americans' Primary Concern Shifts Away From Inflation
BU
Primerica Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast

04/24/2023 | 04:19pm EDT
Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) announced today that it will hold a webcast on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as well as other business-related matters, including future expectations. A news release announcing the quarter’s results will be distributed after the close of the market on Monday, May 8, 2023.

The earnings news release, financial supplement and live webcast will be available on the Primerica Investors website at https://investors.primerica.com. A replay of the call will be available for approximately 30 days.

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica, Inc., headquartered in Duluth, GA, is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in North America. Independent licensed representatives educate Primerica clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance, which we underwrite, and mutual funds, annuities and other financial products, which we distribute primarily on behalf of third parties. We insured over 5.7 million lives and had over 2.8 million client investment accounts on December 31, 2022. Primerica, through its insurance company subsidiaries, was the #3 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in the United States and Canada in 2022. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRI”.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 842 M - -
Net income 2023 551 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 1,44%
Capitalization 6 588 M 6 588 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 2 658
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart PRIMERICA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Primerica, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMERICA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 180,47 $
Average target price 197,50 $
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn J. Williams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter W. Schneider President
Alison S. Rand Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
D. Richard Williams Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Michael C. Adams Executive Vice President-Business Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIMERICA, INC.27.25%6 588
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY2.42%122 487
AIA GROUP LIMITED-4.61%122 314
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED5.82%122 052
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.22.63%37 650
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.59%27 114
