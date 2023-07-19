Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI), a leading provider of financial products to middle- income households in North America, announced today that its top securities leaders will gather on July 19-20 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT. During the meeting, leaders will discuss the first half of 2023 and review opportunities that exist around growing the securities business.

“Middle-income families today are concerned they are not saving enough to retire comfortably, with only 16% of households in our recent Financial Security Monitor survey reporting that they are satisfied with their current savings level,” said Estee Faranda, CEO of PFS Investments. “The survey also reported most middle-income Americans do not feel comfortable making financial decisions without a professional. With these challenges being faced by households, our over 25,000 securities licensed representatives remain more committed than ever to helping families across North America achieve their financial goals.”

Primerica holds an estimated $91.5 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2023. Investment and savings product sales reached $4.7 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica, Inc., is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in North America. Independent licensed representatives educate Primerica clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance, which we underwrite, and mutual funds, annuities and other financial products, which we distribute primarily on behalf of third parties. We insured over 5.7 million lives and had over 2.8 million client investment accounts on December 31, 2022. Primerica, through its insurance company subsidiaries, was the #3 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in the United States and Canada in 2022. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRI”.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718404565/en/