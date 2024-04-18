The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Primerica, Inc. (“Primerica” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRI) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 18, 2024, The Bear Cave published a report alleging, among other things, that Primerica’s “highest producing agents are engaged in misleading, false, or deceptive conduct.” Specifically, the report highlighted “a recorded Zoom presentation from a Senior National Sales Director that alleges crooked conduct, ‘fake numbers,’ and appears to suggest an ongoing internal investigation,” and a text message recruiting script for new agents that appears to deliberately obfuscate their association with Primerica.

On this news, Primerica’s stock price fell as much as 12% during intraday trading on April 18, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Primerica securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240418245759/en/