Primetime Property : BIHL INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2022

REPORTING SCOPE AND BOUNDARY This is the integrated annual report of Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited (BIHL or the company) for the year ended 31 December 2022. This report includes material information for our stakeholders about our financial, economic, social and environmental performance and demonstrates our performance against our previously stated plans. The content encompasses all divisions and subsidiaries of the company across all regions of operation in Botswana and our associates in Eswatini, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. We provide insights into matters of importance to our stakeholders, highlighting how the organisation is governed, the material matters we identified and the risks and opportunities that could impact our business. We show how these factors influence our business model, strategic objectives and future plans in creating and sustaining value for our stakeholders in the short, medium and long term. REPORTING PRINCIPLES AND FRAMEWORK We applied international and Botswana reporting guidelines and best practices in compiling the report, including the following:

Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) Listings Requirements

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) Financial Reporting Guides

King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa, 2016 TM (King IV TM )

(King IV ) International Integrated Reporting Framework ( Framework) of the IFRS Foundation

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and

Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) as well as the relevant regulations and directives in force under the laws of Botswana. The annual financial statements on pages 117 to 225 are presented in Pula, the group's presentation currency. THEME This is our purpose statement and is the essence of everything that we do as a business. We believe that we enhance the overall well-being and quality of life of individual and communities we operate in. Our intent as we operate is to develop strategies, initiatives and interventions that aim to enhance income opportunities, access to financial services and socioeconomic conditions for people, thereby enabling them to lead healthier, more productive, and fulfilling lives. Read more about our purpose on page 8.

MATERIALITY This report discloses BIHL's approach to sustainability and identifies and explains the material environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues facing the group. The board has considered matters viewed as material to the business of the BIHL Group and its stakeholders. These are determined through board discussion, market research, stakeholder engagement, continuous risk assessments and the review of prevailing trends in our industry and the global economy. Sustainability issues that are not considered material to our business are not discussed. This approach should enable stakeholders to accurately evaluate the BIHL Group's ability to create and sustain value over the short, medium and long term. Management is not aware of the unavailability of any reliable information or any legal prohibitions to disclosing any material information. Refer to page 16 for more information on our material matters.