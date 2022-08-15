Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Botswana
  Botswana Stock Exchange
  Primetime Property Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    PRIMETIME   BW0000000603

PRIMETIME PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(PRIMETIME)
  Report
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
1.850 BWP    0.00%
Primetime Property : RESULTS OF THE ELECTIVE CAPITALISATION OFFER ON THE SECOND INTERIM DEBENTURE INTEREST DISTRIBUTION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2022

08/15/2022 | 09:54am EDT
PRIME

TI E

PrimeTime Property Holdings Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana on 29 August 2007,

Company No. BW00000877365

RESULTS OF THE ELECTIVE CAPITALISATION OFFER ON THE SECOND INTERIM DEBENTURE INTEREST DISTRIBUTION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2022

In response to the elective capitalisation offer by the Company of linked units in lieu of 100% of the net debenture interest distribution declared in respect of the year ending 31 August 2022, which offer closed on Friday 12 August 2022, unitholders holding 111 661 729 linked units elected to receive linked units (in lieu of cash) for up to 100% of their net debenture interest distribution, representing 45.6% of the linked units in issue.

As a result, after calculation of withholding tax payable on the distribution due to each unitholder which is liable to such tax, 2 903 897 new linked units shall be issued, and the number of linked units issued by the Company shall increase from 244 650 684 to 247 554 581.

Unitholders holding 132 988 955 linked units representing 54.4% of the issued linked units did not elect to receive linked units in lieu of the distribution payable to them and will receive the cash distribution net of withholding tax, where applicable. Payment of the distribution will be made on or around 19 August 2022.

Application will be made to the Botswana Stock Exchange to approve the listing of the 2 903 897 new linked

units. It is anticipated that the new linked units will be uploaded on the CSDB on 19 August 2022.

By order of the Board

  1. Masie Chairman

Gaborone, 15 August 2022

Disclaimer

PrimeTime Property Holdings Limited published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 13:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
