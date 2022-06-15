Primetime Property : SMALL RELATED PARTY PRESS ANNOUNCEMENT

Nature of the relationship between the related party and PrimeTime

PrimeTime and Time Developments are related parties on account of a mutual material shareholder and common Directors between the entities.

Linwood Holdings Limited holds 40,028,705 linked units in PrimeTime (16.36%). Linwood Services Limited owns 49.12% of Time Developments. The beneficiaries of both of these companies are Alexander Kelly and family.

Additionally, Alexander Kelly, Mmoloki Morolong and Joanna Jones are directors of both entities.