    PRIMETIME   BW0000000603

PRIMETIME PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(PRIMETIME)
  Report
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
1.900 BWP    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Primetime Property : SMALL RELATED PARTY PRESS ANNOUNCEMENT

06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
PRIME

TI E

PrimeTime Property Holdings Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana on 29 August 2007,

Company No. BW00000877365

SMALL RELATED PARTY PRESS ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of PrimeTime Property Holdings Limited ("PrimeTime" or "the Company") advises linked unitholders that the Company is entering into a small related party transaction in respect of Development Management and Project Management Agreements with Time Developments Botswana Proprietary Limited (''Time Developments").

Nature of the relationship between the related party and PrimeTime

PrimeTime and Time Developments are related parties on account of a mutual material shareholder and common Directors between the entities.

Linwood Holdings Limited holds 40,028,705 linked units in PrimeTime (16.36%). Linwood Services Limited owns 49.12% of Time Developments. The beneficiaries of both of these companies are Alexander Kelly and family.

Additionally, Alexander Kelly, Mmoloki Morolong and Joanna Jones are directors of both entities.

Details of the related

Time Developments is a Project and Development Management company based in Gaborone, Botswana which

party

develops properties to lease and for sale to third parties.

Rationale for the

Time Developments is a respected locally based firm with expert knowledge acquired through over three decades of

transaction

developing a wide range of properties in Botswana and elsewhere in the region. Time Developments has extensive

experience in developing and tenanting offices in Gaborone's CBD having developed more than 30,000 m2 of offices in

the market over the course of the last decade.

PrimeTime has successfully worked with the team at Time Developments on many successful developments including;

Sebele Centre, Design Quarter, Pinnacle Park, Pilane Crossing, and most recently Pinnacle Park.

Details of the contracts

The Agreements are for the provision of services for the first phase of the development of the Prime Plaza II development

in Gaborone CBD. The property will have a leasable area of approximately 2,800 m2 of offices and two basement

parking levels.

Fees payable to Time Developments for the provision of the proposed services amount to P2,595,491 (exc VAT). This

comprises of a a development management fee of 2.5% and project management fees of 3.5%. The proposed fees

have been assessed by PrimeTime's Audit and Risk Committee which resolved that the proposed fees are fair and

reasonable as far as PrimeTime is concerned.

The contracts under which Time Developments have been appointed are industry standard documents.

Further information

The Prime Plaza II development forms part of the Company's long-term strategy of holding high-quality assets which

will show improving returns over the long-term. PrimeTime has substantial assets in Gaborone's CBD, this further

development will position the Company well to take advantage of new requirements that are expected to come to the

market in the near future.

For and on behalf of the Board:

  1. Masie Chairman
    Gaborone, 15 June 2022

Disclaimer

PrimeTime Property Holdings Limited published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 178 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net income 2021 14,7 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
Net Debt 2021 916 M 74,8 M 74,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 5,51%
Capitalization 465 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,60x
EV / Sales 2021 8,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,2%
