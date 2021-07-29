Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Primis Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRST   US74167B1098

PRIMIS FINANCIAL CORP.

(FRST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Primis Financial : 2021Q2 Investor Presentation

07/29/2021 | 04:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Second Quarter 2021

NASDAQ: FRST

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements can generally be identified by such words as "may," "plan," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe,"

"intend," "continue," "expect," "project," "predict," "estimate," "could," "should," "would," "will," and other similar words or expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the

outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements

include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance, including our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; our expectations regarding net interest margin; expectations on our growth strategy, expense management, capital management and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results and conditions; and the assumptions underlying our expectations.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences

include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to implement its various strategic and growth initiatives, including its announced new digital bank; competitive pressures among

financial institutions increasing significantly; changes in economic or political conditions, either nationally or locally, particularly in areas in which the Company conducts operations; interest rate risk; changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to the COVID- 19 pandemic; changes in management's plans for the future; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, inflation, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; and other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to the Company's management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, under the captions "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

2

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this presentation include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables. Primis uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its performance. The measures entitled pre-taxpre-provision operating earnings; pre-taxpre-provision operating return on average assets; tangible common equity; tangible common equity to tangible assets; tangible book value per share; and net interest margin excluding PPP loans are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items table.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information about Primis that allows management and investors to evaluate the ongoing operating results, financial strength and performance of Primis and provide meaningful comparison to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider Primis's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of Primis. Non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized and, therefore, it may not be possible to compare these measures with other companies that present measures having the same or similar names.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

3

Company Snapshot

Corp. Headquarters:

McLean, VA

Bank Headquarters:

Glen Allen, VA

Branches:

41

Ticker (NASDAQ):

FRST

Balance Sheet

Assets:

$3.4 billion

Loans:

$2.3 billion

Deposits:

$2.8 billion

TCE/TA(1):

9.12%

TBV/Share(1):

$12.22

Profitability

ROAA:

1.23%

ROAE:

10.28%

ROATCE(1):

14.03%

Net Interest Margin:

2.80%

Efficiency Ratio:

66.15%

Valuation

Market Capitalization:

$378.7 million

Price / Book Value per Share

0.93x

Price / Tangible Book Value:

1.26x

Price / 2021 Estimated EPS(2):

12.76x

Price / 2022 Estimated EPS(2):

13.79x

Dividend Yield(3):

2.59%

Pricing as of July 28, 2021. Financial data as of or for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

(1) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures on slide 20.

4

(2) Mean analyst estimates per S&P Global.

(3) Assumes $0.40 annualized dividend.

Investment Highlights

  • Talented management team and board committed to building long-term shareholder value
  • Footprint in attractive banking markets
  • Aggressive and early use of technology positioning the bank for superior performance as the industry evolves
  • Significant operating leverage as loan demand recovers

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Primis Financial Corp. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 20:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRIMIS FINANCIAL CORP.
05:03pPRIMIS FINANCIAL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:59pPRIMIS FINANCIAL : 2021Q2 Investor Presentation
PU
04:35pPRIMIS FINANCIAL : Earnings Flash (FRST) PRIMIS FINANCIAL Posts Q2 EPS $0.42, vs..
MT
04:35pPRIMIS FINANCIAL : Earnings Flash (FRST) PRIMIS FINANCIAL Posts Q2 EPS $0.42
MT
04:34pPRIMIS FINANCIAL CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulati..
AQ
04:31pPRIMIS FINANCIAL CORP. : Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.42 for the Sec..
PR
07/27PANACEA FINANCIAL : Announces Launch of Panacea Practice Solutions
PR
07/08PRIMIS FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release..
PR
06/15PRIMIS FINANCIAL : Announces Appointment of New Board Members Allen Jones and Jo..
PU
06/15PRIMIS FINANCIAL CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92,9 M - -
Net income 2021 29,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 379 M 379 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 382
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart PRIMIS FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Primis Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 15,44 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis J. Zember President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew A. Switzer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Rand Cook Non-Executive Chairman
George Cody Sheflett Chief Operating Officer, CIO & Executive VP
Charles A. Kabbash Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIMIS FINANCIAL CORP.0.00%379
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.10%156 465
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.15.07%68 052
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.25%57 570
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-7.14%53 067
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-10.78%50 861