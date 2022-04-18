Log in
PRIMIS FINANCIAL CORP.

(FRST)
04/18 04:00:01 pm EDT
Primis Financial Corp. Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/18/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
MCLEAN, Va., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) (the "Company") today announced that it will release first quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28, 2022.  Following the release, the Company will host a conference call and audio webcast for analysts and investors at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 29, 2022. 

The webcast of the earnings call can be found at the following address:  https://app.webinar.net/NYLd0VB01OB

To participate in the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers and request the Primis Financial Corp. earnings call.  Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time.
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number:  (888) 346-2613
Participant International Dial-In Number:  (412) 317-5168

A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days at:
U.S. Toll-Free:  (877) 344-7529
International:  (412) 317-0088
Replay Access Code:  1138528

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of December 31, 2022, Primis Financial Corp. had $3.40 billion in total assets, $2.34 billion in total loans and $2.76 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through forty full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

Contacts:  
Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO                                  
Matthew A. Switzer, EVP and CFO    
Phone: (703) 893-7400   

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primis-financial-corp-announces-date-for-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301527196.html

SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
