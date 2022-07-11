Log in
    FRST   US74167B1098

PRIMIS FINANCIAL CORP.

(FRST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
13.10 USD   -0.23%
Primis Financial Corp. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/11/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
MCLEAN, Va., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) (the "Company") today announced that it will release second quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28, 2022.  Following the release, the Company will host a conference call and audio webcast for analysts and investors at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 29, 2022. 

The webcast of the earnings call can be found at the following address:  https://app.webinar.net/Dn1WKpOkRPb 

To participate in the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers and request the Primis Financial Corp. earnings call.  Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time.

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number:  (888) 346-2613
Participant International Dial-In Number:  (412) 317-5168

A replay of the conference call will be available for 5 days at:
U.S. Toll-Free:  (877) 344-7529
International:  (412) 317-0088
Replay Access Code:  7372270

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of March 31, 2022, Primis Financial Corp. had $3.22 billion in total assets, $2.39 billion in total loans and $2.69 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through forty full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

Contact:

Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO
Matthew A. Switzer, EVP and CFO
Phone: (703) 893-7400

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primis-financial-corp-announces-date-for-second-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301584033.html

SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
