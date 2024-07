MCLEAN, Va., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) (the "Company") today announced that it will release second quarter 2024 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call and audio webcast for analysts and investors at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 26, 2024.

The webcast of the earnings call can be found at the following address:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/808999214

To participate in the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers and request the Primis Financial Corp. earnings call. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time.

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 330-3573

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: (646) 960-0677

Conference ID: 4440924

A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days at:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 770-2030

Toll Dial-In Number: (609) 800-9909

Replay Access Code: 4440924

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of March 31, 2024, Primis Financial Corp. had $3.9 billion in total assets, $3.2 billion in total loans and $3.3 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through twenty-four full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

Contacts : Address: Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO Primis Financial Corp. Matthew A. Switzer, EVP and CFO 1676 International Drive, Suite 900 Phone: (703) 893-7400 McLean, VA 22102





Primis Financial Corp., NASDAQ Symbol FRST

Website: www.primisbank.com

