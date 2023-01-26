|
Primis Financial Corp. Reports Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations for the Fourth Quarter of 2022
Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share
MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Primis Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income from continuing operations of $3.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $5.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $7.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Earnings per share ("EPS") from continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were $0.13 on a basic and $0.12 on a diluted basis, compared to $0.21 on a basic and $0.20 on a diluted basis for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $0.31 on both a basic and diluted basis for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO commented about the year's results, saying, "We have exhausted ourselves over the last three years, and intensely in 2022, building growth and profitability engines that will deliver long-term results for shareholders. We have restored regulatory relationships, built two national lines of business focused on top quality borrowers and assets, restructured the community bank, diversified our revenue sources, rationalized our branch footprint and restored manageable levels of talent throughout the bank. I am excited and determined that these investments will separate us from our peers on operating ratios and earnings per share in 2023 and beyond."
Net income from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $17.7 million, compared to $31.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. EPS from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were $0.72 on a basic and diluted basis, compared to $1.28 on a basic and $1.26 on a diluted basis for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
Financial Highlights for the Period Ended December 31, 2022
- Return on average assets from continuing operations of 0.36% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 versus 0.61% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 0.88% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Operating return on average assets from continuing operations(1) of 0.09%, 0.64% and 0.83% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
- Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets from continuing operations(1) was 1.33% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, versus 1.16% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 0.98% for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
- Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets from continuing operations(1) was 0.78% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, versus 1.05% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 0.91% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Excluding losses related to mortgage banking, this ratio would have been 1.10% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 1.15% for the third quarter of 2022.
- Loans held for investment grew at a rate of 26.0% for 2022, or 30.1%, net of a decline in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances. Loans held for investment grew at an annualized rate of 31.5% in the fourth quarter compared to the linked-quarter, net of a decline in PPP balances.
- Total deposits grew an annualized 2.1% from the linked-quarter to $2.72 billion at December 31, 2022.
- Non-interest bearing checking deposits were $582.6 million, representing 21.4% of total deposits at December 31, 2022, compared to 25.4% at September 30, 2022 and 19.2% at December 31, 2021.
- Net interest margin of 3.67% in the fourth quarter of 2022 was up substantially from 3.00% in the same period last year and up 10 basis points from 3.57% in the third quarter of 2022. Core net interest margin(1), which excludes the effects of PPP loans and revenue due to a third-party loan servicer (as described below), was 3.51% in the fourth quarter of 2022, down slightly from 3.58% in the third quarter of 2022 and up substantially from 2.79% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.17% at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.17% at September 30, 2022 and 1.24% at December 31, 2021. Allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding PPP balances and loans held for sale) was 1.17% at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.17% at September 30, 2022 and 1.29% at December 31, 2021.
- Equity to assets was 11.04% at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity to tangible assets of 8.27% is 68 basis points higher than peer(2) median at December 31, 2022.
Operating Performance
Speaking about the items in the Company's quarterly performance, Mr. Zember said, "Our results in the fourth quarter were noisy, as we worked to finish any investing or restructuring that could have negatively affected 2023. When I normalize the quarter for several material factors, I believe our core profitability illustrates the run-rate of our earnings power going into 2023. Without the costs and one-time revenue boost, I believe we had our best quarter, buoyed by a strong net interest margin. Additionally, our results in 2022 included substantial provisioning for loan growth that will moderate in 2023 alongside two divisions (Primis Mortgage and Panacea) that will unquestionably produce meaningful boosts to our ratios in 2023 compared to their build-out style performance in 2022."
Reported Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings:
$11,511
Plus: Mortgage pre-tax loss related to production buildout:
$2,743
Plus: Severance and restructuring costs:
$1,175
Plus: OREO Loss
$131
Less: Noninterest income related to third-party credit enhanced portfolio
($1,822)
Less: One time gain on sale of investment
($4,144)
Management's Pre-tax Pre-Provision Run-Rate Earnings
$9,594
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased to $29.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $27.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $24.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Included in fourth quarter net interest income is excess net revenue of $1.37 million attributable to a third-party serviced loan portfolio that is offset by the same amount recorded in noninterest expense. Excluding this revenue, net interest income increased to $28.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $27.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
The Company's reported net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.67%, compared to 3.57% in the third quarter of 2022. Core net interest margin, excluding the effects of PPP balances and the third-party net revenue described above, was 3.51% for the fourth quarter versus 3.58% in the third quarter of 2022. Yield on loans held for investment for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 5.04%, or 4.86% excluding the adjustments above, compared to 4.51% in the third quarter of 2022. Cost of deposits and cost of funds in the fourth quarter of 2022 were 0.78% and 1.19%, respectively, versus 0.48% and 0.71%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022.
Noninterest Income
During the three months ended December 31, 2022, Primis had noninterest income of $11.0 million, compared to $5.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, with a large driver of the increase due to a $4.1 million gain on the Company's investment in Infinex Financial Services which sold in the fourth quarter. Noninterest income includes gains of $1.8 million and $1.2 million for the fourth quarter and third quarter, respectively, for recovery of credit losses due to loan portfolio credit enhancement provided by a third party. Excluding these gains and the Infinex sale, noninterest income increased to $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.
Revenue due to mortgage activity was essentially flat at $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus $2.2 million in the linked quarter. The Company closed $86 million in loans in the quarter versus $63 million in the third quarter, or a 36% increase, in what is a seasonally slow quarter for the industry.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $29.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $23.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. As noted in the net interest income discussion above, noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 included $1.37 million of servicing and other expenses for a third-party managed loan portfolio. Noninterest expense adjusted for these expenses, branch consolidation costs, other restructuring costs and unfunded commitment reserve impacts was $26.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 versus $23.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. A significant driver of the increased noninterest expense was an increase of $2.2 million in expenses related to Primis Mortgage to $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. As noted last quarter, Primis Mortgage hired substantial production teams late in the third quarter of 2022, the full effects of which were felt in the fourth quarter. Certain members of these teams also had elevated salary draws for a limited period of time while pipelines were built, and which have now expired, totaling $0.9 million in the fourth quarter. Non-interest expense related to mortgage should more closely align with revenue generation going forward. Excluding mortgage, nonrecurring expenses and the third party expenses described above, noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $21.2 million versus $20.3 million linked-quarter.
The Company's efficiency ratio from continuing operations was 71.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus 71.9% in the third quarter of 2022. The operating efficiency ratio from continuing operations(1) in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 79.9% compared to 73.6% in the third quarter of 2022. As noted above, the efficiency ratio was heavily impacted by Primis Mortgage in the fourth quarter. Excluding mortgage, the operating efficiency ratio was 69.2% for the fourth quarter of 2022 versus 69.0% for the third quarter of 2022.
Loan Portfolio
Loans held for investment increased to $2.95 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.74 billion at September 30, 2022. Loans held for investment grew at an annualized rate of 26.0% for the twelve months of 2022 or 30.1%, net of a decline in PPP balances, and a substantially higher growth rate than management's expectations at the beginning of 2022. Loan growth was particularly strong in the Panacea and Life Premium Finance divisions in the fourth quarter, as discussed below.
Asset Quality
Asset quality metrics for the fourth quarter were negatively affected by one nonaccrual relationship discussed last quarter. As previously disclosed, this relationship is primarily secured by multiple assisted living facilities and a smaller tract of land. Management has a receiver appointed by the court ahead of an anticipated foreclosure and aggressively valued the properties for that sale. Provisions associated with this single borrower in the quarter were approximately $5.0 million.
Commented Mr. Zember, "Because our asset quality ratios are so materially affected by this one relationship, we valued the collateral very conservatively and are moving with haste to dispose of the property. Outside of this relationship, our total NPAs were $15.6 million at the end of the year including $8.0 million in a single family loan that is current with a less than 50% loan to value. While I am aggravated with the hassle of these assets and the associated charge-offs, I feel confident about our credit quality and currently do not see any weaknesses or trends that I believe will affect losses in 2023."
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $7.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 versus $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. Of this provision, $1.8 million was due to charge-offs and reserve build for the loan portfolio with a third-party credit enhancement described previously. This portion of the provision is fully offset by a gain recorded in noninterest income and has no effect on net income. Excluding this provision amount and the amounts related to the impairments described above, and net of recoveries experienced in the quarter, the allowance for credit losses would have increased $2.6 million in the fourth quarter. Of this amount, approximately $1.6 million was due to loan growth in the fourth quarter with the remainder due to increased loss rates from weakened economic forecasts. As a percentage of loans, excluding PPP balances, the allowance for credit losses was 1.17% at the end of the third and fourth quarters of 2022.
Net charge-offs were $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up from $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding the losses tied to the impaired relationship described above and $1.5 million of charge-offs that are covered by a third-party, the fourth quarter would have experienced $1.3 million of net recoveries.
Nonperforming assets, excluding portions guaranteed by the SBA, were $34.9 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $37.2 million at September 30, 2022, while loans rated substandard or doubtful decreased to $41.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from $47.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. Other real estate owned declined to zero from $1.0 million linked-quarter.
Deposits
Total deposits increased to $2.72 billion at December 31, 2022 from $2.71 billion at September 30, 2022 and decreased compared to $2.76 billion at December 31, 2021. Non-interest bearing demand deposits now represent 21.4% of total deposits and time deposits represent only 17.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2022. Non-interest bearing balances decreased 15.3% compared to the linked-quarter to $582.6 million. The Company has a single large depositor whose balance declined approximately $30 million in the fourth quarter of the year but is expected to fund back fully during the first and second quarters of 2023. Time deposits increased 28.1% compared to the linked-quarter to $465.1 million as the Bank extended maturities in the face of rising rates with approximately $100 million in CDs of varying maturities and rates. While newly launched, the Bank's new digital banking offering is beginning to see balance growth with $29.7 million of deposits on the new platform at year-end and almost $40 million at the time of this press release.
Lines of Business
The table below highlights revenue and expenses directly attributable to the Company's various business lines. Net interest income in the table below also includes an assumed cost of funds given to each business line for illustrative purposes, with offsetting benefit to net interest income included in the Bank column. The Bank column includes all activities not captured in the business lines, including parent company activities.
(Dollars in thousands)
Bank
Panacea
LPF
Mortgage
Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)
Q4 '22
Q3 '22
Chg
Q4 '22
Q3 '22
Chg
Q4 '22
Q3 '22
Chg
Q4 '22
Q3 '22
Chg
Net Interest Income *
$ 25,482
$ 25,284
0.8 %
$ 1,840
$ 1,465
25.6 %
$ 659
$ 530
24.4 %
$ 226
$ 171
32.3 %
Noninterest Income
2,750
2,195
25.3 %
3
2
86.2 %
5
5
(9.4 %)
2,264
2,197
3.1 %
Operating Noninterest Expense (excl. res. for unfunded)
20,005
18,655
7.2 %
1,093
1,242
(12.0 %)
91
70
30.8 %
5,357
3,175
68.8 %
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Income(1)
8,227
8,824
(6.8 %)
750
225
234.0 %
573
466
23.1 %
(2,867)
(806)
N/A
Gross Loans (inc. HFS)
$ 2,506,632
$ 2,403,460
4.3 %
$ 248,402
$ 201,887
23.0 %
$ 193,803
$ 129,031
50.2 %
$ 27,626
$ 16,096
71.6 %
Total Deposits
2,691,415
2,687,747
0.1 %
22,912
13,595
68.5 %
8,049
6,977
15.4 %
-
-
0.0 %
* Net interest income assumes business line funding requirements are provided by the Company at its cost of funds plus 100 basis points.
Net interest income, noninterest income and noninterest expense excludes $1.4 million, $1.8 million and $1.4 million, respectively, related to credit enhanced portfolio managed by a third party.
Panacea continues to experience substantial growth as a result of its nationally-recognized brand. The division has banking relationships with over 3,000 doctor households across all 50 states. Panacea finished the fourth quarter of 2022 with approximately $248.4 million in outstanding loans, an increase of $46.5 million, or 23.0%, from September 30, 2022. At the end of the fourth quarter, Panacea's loan portfolio was 55% commercial, 24% consumer and 21% student loan refinance. As highlighted above, Panacea increased its profitability in the fourth quarter of 2022 on a funded basis by 234% from third quarter levels and expects significant continued improvements throughout 2023.
The Company's strategy with Panacea centers heavily on making it a very effective deposit player with its target customers, which began to bear fruit in the fourth quarter. Panacea-related deposits increased to $22.9 million at December 31, 2022, up 69% from September 30, 2022 and a substantially higher rate of growth than loan growth for the quarter. Lastly, Panacea is in the early stages of leveraging the Company's mortgage capabilities with Primis Mortgage to market residential mortgage products to its nationwide customer base.
The Life Premium Finance ("LPF") division, launched in late 2021, ended the fourth quarter of 2022 with outstanding balances, net of deferred fees, of $193.8 million, compared to $129.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022. The LPF division is already showing a healthy level of profitability (including assumed cost of funds) with a loan portfolio that is predominantly variable rate based (one year renewals) and cash secured.
As previously discussed, the Company took advantage of market disruption to expand Primis Mortgage with high quality producers in order to build production capacity for 2023. As a result, Primis Mortgage reduced pre-tax net income by $2.7 million in the fourth quarter. Higher expenses related to these team acquisitions ended at the end of the fourth quarter. The Company expects Primis Mortgage to be break-even in the first quarter of 2023 and to contribute $4 to $5 million to net income and 10 to 15 basis points to return on assets in 2023.
Shareholders' Equity
Book value per share as of December 31, 2022 was $15.98, an increase of $0.09 from September 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share(1) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 was $11.61, an increase of $0.07 from September 30, 2022. Shareholders' equity was $394.4 million, or 11.04% of total assets, at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity(1) at December 31, 2022 was $286.5 million, or 8.27% of tangible assets(1). Unrealized losses on the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio declined by $1.6 million to $25.9 million due to marginal increases in market interest rates during the quarter. The Company has the wherewithal to hold these securities until maturity or recovery of the value and does not anticipate realizing any losses on the investments.
Additionally, the Board of Directors announced and declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on February 24, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2023. This is Primis' forty-fifth consecutive quarterly dividend.
About Primis Financial Corp.
As of December 31, 2022, Primis had $3.57 billion in total assets, $2.95 billion in total loans and $2.72 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through thirty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and provides services to customers through certain online and mobile applications.
Conference Call
The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results on Friday, January 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available at the following website: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/236726104. Participants may also call 1-888-330-3573 and ask for the Primis Financial Corp. call. A replay of the teleconference will be available for 7 days by calling 1-800-770-2030 and providing Replay Access Code 4440924.
Non-GAAP Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables. Primis uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its performance. The measures entitled net income from continuing operations adjusted for nonrecurring income and expenses; pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings from continuing operations; operating return on average assets from continuing operations; pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets from continuing operations; operating return on average equity from continuing operations; operating return on average tangible equity from continuing operations; operating efficiency ratio from continuing operations; operating earnings per share from continuing operations – basic; operating earnings per share from continuing operations – diluted; tangible book value per share; tangible common equity; tangible common equity to tangible assets; and core net interest margin are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. We use the term "operating" to describe a financial measure that excludes income or expense considered to be non-recurring in nature. Items identified as non-operating are those that, when excluded from a reported financial measure, provide management or the reader with a measure that may be more indicative of forward-looking trends in our business. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items table.
Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information about Primis that allows management and investors to evaluate the ongoing operating results, financial strength and performance of Primis and provide meaningful comparison to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider Primis' performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of Primis. Non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized and, therefore, it may not be possible to compare these measures with other companies that present measures having the same or similar names.
Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements can generally be identified by such words as "may," "plan," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "continue," "expect," "project," "predict," "estimate," "could," "should," "would," "will," and other similar words or expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance, including our outlook and long-term goals for future growth and new offerings and services; our expectations regarding net interest margin; expectations on our growth strategy, expense management, capital management and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; and the assumptions underlying our expectations.
Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to implement its various strategic and growth initiatives, including its recently established Panacea Financial and Life Premium Finance Divisions, new digital banking platform, V1BE fulfillment service and Primis Mortgage Company; competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices; changes in management's plans for the future; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, inflation, loan demand, real estate values, or competition, as well as labor shortages and supply chain disruptions; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for credit losses; and other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to the Company's management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, under the captions "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
(1)
Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items"in the financial tables for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.
(2)
Per S&P Global. Includes publicly-traded banks with assets between $2 billion and $10 billion with reported ratios as of December 31, 2022.
Primis Financial Corp.
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For Three Months Ended:
Variance - 4Q 2022 vs.
For Twelve Months Ended:
Variance
Selected Performance Ratios:
4Q 2022
3Q 2022
2Q 2022
1Q 2022
4Q 2021
3Q 2022
4Q 2021
4Q 2022
4Q 2021
YTD
Return on average assets from continuing operations
0.36 %
0.61 %
0.63 %
0.55 %
0.88 %
(25)
bps
(53)
bps
0.53 %
0.92 %
(39)
bps
Operating return on average assets from continuing operations(1)
0.09 %
0.64 %
0.76 %
0.57 %
0.83 %
(55)
(74)
0.51 %
0.92 %
(41)
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets from continuing operations(1)
1.33 %
1.16 %
0.83 %
0.75 %
0.98 %
17
35
0.68 %
1.02 %
(34)
Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets from continuing operations(1)
0.78 %
1.05 %
1.00 %
0.77 %
0.91 %
(28)
(14)
0.55 %
1.01 %
(46)
Return on average equity from continuing operations
3.07 %
4.98 %
4.92 %
4.49 %
7.37 %
(191)
(430)
4.37 %
7.67 %
(330)
Operating return on average equity from continuing operations(1)
0.75 %
5.22 %
5.93 %
4.58 %
6.94 %
(447)
(618)
4.13 %
7.59 %
(346)
Operating return on average tangible equity from continuing operations(1)
1.03 %
7.14 %
8.08 %
6.16 %
9.36 %
(611)
(832)
5.62 %
10.33 %
(471)
Cost of funds
1.19 %
0.71 %
0.53 %
0.52 %
0.56 %
48
63
0.75 %
0.65 %
10
Net interest margin
3.67 %
3.57 %
3.33 %
2.96 %
3.00 %
10
67
3.39 %
3.01 %
38
Core net interest margin(1)
3.51 %
3.58 %
3.35 %
2.96 %
2.79 %
(7)
72
3.35 %
2.79 %
56
Gross loans to deposits
108.32 %
101.06 %
97.99 %
89.11 %
84.68 %
7
pts
24
pts
108.32 %
84.68 %
24
pts
Efficiency ratio from continuing operations
71.71 %
71.85 %
75.01 %
76.11 %
68.16 %
(0)
355
73.34 %
67.43 %
590
Operating efficiency ratio from continuing operations(1)
79.89 %
73.64 %
70.23 %
75.65 %
69.63 %
6
1,025
75.05 %
67.61 %
743
Per Share Data:
Earnings per share from continuing operations - Basic
$ 0.13
$ 0.21
$ 0.20
$ 0.19
$ 0.31
(38.10)
%
(58.06)
%
$ 0.72
$ 1.27
(43.31)
%
Earnings per share from discontinued operations - Basic
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$ -
$ 0.01
(100.00)
Earnings per share - Basic
$ 0.13
$ 0.21
$ 0.20
$ 0.19
$ 0.31
(38.10)
(58.06)
$ 0.72
$ 1.28
(43.75)
Operating earnings per share from continuing operations - Basic(1)
$ 0.03
$ 0.22
$ 0.25
$ 0.19
$ 0.29
(85.71)
(89.54)
$ 0.68
$ 1.26
(45.71)
Earnings per share from continuing operations - Diluted
$ 0.12
$ 0.20
$ 0.20
$ 0.19
$ 0.31
(40.00)
(61.29)
$ 0.72
$ 1.26
(42.86)
Earnings per share from discontinued operations - Diluted
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.01
(100.00)
Earnings per share - Diluted
$ 0.12
$ 0.20
$ 0.20
$ 0.19
$ 0.31
(40.00)
(61.29)
$ 0.72
$ 1.27
(43.31)
Operating earnings per share from continuing operations - Diluted(1)
$ 0.03
$ 0.21
$ 0.24
$ 0.19
$ 0.29
(85.70)
(89.50)
$ 0.68
$ 1.25
(45.59)
Book value per share
$ 15.98
$ 15.89
$ 16.17
$ 16.42
$ 16.76
0.57
(4.65)
$ 15.98
$ 16.76
(4.65)
Tangible book value per share(1)
$ 11.61
$ 11.54
$ 11.77
$ 12.11
$ 12.43
0.61
(6.60)
$ 11.61
$ 12.43
(6.60)
Cash dividend per share
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
-
-
$ 0.40
$ 0.40
-
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
24,601,108
24,576,887
24,562,753
24,503,945
24,476,569
0.10
0.51
24,561,483
24,438,309
0.50
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
24,685,663
24,688,422
24,681,425
24,662,588
24,653,363
(0.01)
0.13
24,668,838
24,600,555
0.28
Shares outstanding at end of period
24,680,097
24,650,239
24,650,239
24,622,739
24,574,619
0.12
%
0.43
%
24,680,097
24,574,619
0.43
%
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding SBA guarantees
0.98 %
1.11 %
0.61 %
0.47 %
0.44 %
(13)
bps
53
bps
0.98 %
0.44 %
53
bps
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)
0.74 %
0.17 %
(0.07 %)
(0.03 %)
(0.00 %)
57
74
0.23 %
0.06 %
17
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.17 %
1.17 %
1.15 %
1.23 %
1.24 %
0
(7)
1.17 %
1.24 %
(7)
Allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans)
1.17 %
1.17 %
1.16 %
1.24 %
1.29 %
0
(11)
1.17 %
1.29 %
(11)
Capital Ratios:
Equity to assets
11.04 %
11.67 %
12.32 %
12.55 %
12.10 %
(63)
bps
(105)
bps
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
8.27 %
8.73 %
9.27 %
9.57 %
9.26 %
(46)
(99)
Leverage ratio (2)
9.48 %
10.11 %
10.31 %
9.77 %
9.41 %
(63)
7
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2)
10.54 %
11.17 %
11.59 %
12.64 %
13.09 %
(63)
(255)
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (2)
10.88 %
11.53 %
11.97 %
13.06 %
13.52 %
(65)
(264)
Total risk-based capital ratio (2)
14.80 %
15.71 %
16.29 %
17.66 %
18.52 %
(91)
(372)
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.
(2) December 31, 2022 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C.
Primis Financial Corp.
(Dollars in thousands)
As Of :
Variance - 4Q 2022 vs.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
4Q 2022
3Q 2022
2Q 2022
1Q 2022
4Q 2021
3Q 2022
4Q 2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 77,859
$ 97,738
$ 70,721
$ 298,230
$ 530,167
(20.34)
%
(85.31)
%
Investment securities-available for sale
236,315
238,891
257,180
271,626
271,332
(1.08)
(12.91)
Investment securities-held to maturity
13,520
14,391
14,978
16,138
22,940
(6.05)
(41.06)
Loans held for sale
27,626
13,388
16,096
-
-
106.35
-
Loans receivable, net of deferred fees
2,948,836
2,737,086
2,628,797
2,393,669
2,339,986
7.74
26.02
Allowance for credit losses
(34,544)
(31,956)
(30,209)
(29,379)
(29,105)
8.10
18.69
Net loans
2,914,292
2,705,130
2,598,588
2,364,290
2,310,881
7.73
26.11
Stock in Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank
25,815
16,689
12,940
11,927
15,521
54.68
66.32
Bank premises and equipment, net
25,257
25,534
26,113
29,872
30,410
(1.08)
(16.95)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
5,335
5,511
4,777
5,305
5,866
(3.19)
(9.05)
Goodwill and other intangible assets
107,863
108,170
108,524
106,075
106,416
(0.28)
1.36
Assets held for sale, net
3,115
3,127
3,127
-
-
(0.38)
100.00
Bank-owned life insurance
67,201
67,519
67,339
67,099
66,724
(0.47)
0.71
Other real estate owned
-
1,041
1,041
1,041
1,163
(100.00)
(100.00)
Deferred tax assets, net
18,289
17,892
14,658
12,380
9,571
2.22
91.09
Other assets
49,050
42,141
40,496
35,893
36,362
16.39
34.89
Total assets
$ 3,571,537
$ 3,357,162
$ 3,236,578
$ 3,219,876
$ 3,407,353
6.39
%
4.82
%
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Demand deposits
$ 582,556
$ 687,272
$ 653,181
$ 559,682
$ 530,282
(15.24)
%
9.86
%
NOW accounts
617,687
637,786
677,237
730,235
849,738
(3.15)
(27.31)
Money market accounts
811,365
803,050
802,953
831,580
799,759
1.04
1.45
Savings accounts
245,713
217,220
220,211
225,291
222,862
13.12
10.25
Time deposits
465,057
362,992
329,223
339,456
360,575
28.12
28.98
Total deposits
2,722,378
2,708,320
2,682,805
2,686,244
2,763,216
0.52
(1.48)
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - short term
6,445
9,886
10,020
11,231
9,962
(34.81)
(35.30)
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
325,000
125,000
25,000
-
100,000
160.00
225.00
Subordinated debt and notes
95,312
95,241
95,170
95,099
95,028
0.07
0.30
Operating lease liabilities
5,767
6,044
5,299
5,897
6,498
(4.58)
(11.25)
Other liabilities
22,232
20,863
19,647
17,210
20,768
6.56
7.05
Total liabilities
3,177,134
2,965,354
2,837,941
2,815,681
2,995,472
7.14
6.06
Stockholders' equity
394,403
391,808
398,637
404,195
411,881
0.66
(4.24)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,571,537
$ 3,357,162
$ 3,236,578
$ 3,219,876
$ 3,407,353
6.39
%
4.82
%
Tangible common equity(1)
$ 286,540
$ 283,638
$ 290,113
$ 298,120
$ 305,465
1.02
%
(6.20)
%
Primis Financial Corp.
(Dollars in thousands)
For Three Months Ended:
Variance - 4Q 2022 vs.
For Twelve Months Ended:
Variance
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)
4Q 2022
3Q 2022
2Q 2022
1Q 2022
4Q 2021
3Q 2022
4Q 2021
4Q 2022
4Q 2021
YTD
Interest and dividend income
$ 38,635
$ 32,596
$ 28,258
$ 26,585
$ 28,503
18.53
%
35.55
%
$ 126,074
$ 113,243
11.33
%
Interest expense
9,058
5,146
3,652
3,731
4,262
76.02
112.53
21,587
19,040
13.38
Net interest income
29,577
27,450
24,606
22,854
24,241
7.75
22.01
104,487
94,203
10.92
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
7,860
2,890
422
99
(1,299)
171.97
NM
11,271
(5,801)
(294.29)
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
21,717
24,560
24,184
22,755
25,540
(11.58)
(14.97)
93,216
100,004
(6.79)
Account maintenance and deposit service fees
1,427
1,525
1,442
1,351
1,420
(6.43)
0.49
5,745
7,309
(21.40)
Income from bank-owned life insurance
847
394
378
375
535
114.97
58.32
1,994
1,687
18.20
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
-
-
-
573
-
(100.00)
-
573
(100.00)
Mortgage banking income
2,264
2,197
593
-
-
3.05
100.00
5,054
-
100.00
Gain on sale of LLC investments
4,411
-
-
-
-
100.00
100.00
4,710
-
100.00
Other
2,039
1,504
217
364
359
35.57
NM
3,825
1,566
144.25
Noninterest income
10,988
5,620
2,630
2,090
2,887
95.52
280.60
21,328
11,135
91.54
Employee compensation and benefits
16,213
12,594
10,573
9,625
9,527
28.74
70.18
49,005
36,741
33.38
Occupancy and equipment expenses
2,899
2,857
2,546
2,557
2,487
1.47
16.57
10,859
9,578
13.37
Amortization of core deposit intangible
317
326
341
341
342
(2.76)
(7.31)
1,325
1,364
(2.86)
Virginia franchise tax expense
814
813
814
813
733
0.12
11.05
3,254
2,899
12.25
Data processing expense
1,702
1,528
1,293
1,197
934
11.39
82.23
6,013
3,850
56.18
Telecommunication and communication expense
343
342
366
382
439
0.29
(21.87)
1,433
1,790
(19.94)
Net (gain) loss on other real estate owned
131
-
-
(59)
70
100.00
87.14
72
87
(17.24)
Loss on bank premises and equipment
-
64
620
-
-
(100.00)
-
684
-
100.00
Professional fees
1,605
1,261
827
1,387
1,238
27.28
29.64
4,787
5,467
(12.44)
Other expenses
5,066
3,976
3,050
2,744
2,722
27.41
86.11
14,836
9,624
54.16
Noninterest expense
29,090
23,761
20,430
18,987
18,492
22.43
57.31
92,268
71,400
29.23
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
3,615
6,419
6,384
5,858
9,935
(43.68)
(63.61)
22,276
39,739
(43.94)
Income tax expense
530
1,365
1,375
1,265
2,284
(61.17)
(76.80)
4,535
8,721
(48.00)
Income from continuing operations
3,085
5,054
5,009
4,593
7,651
(38.96)
(59.68)
17,741
31,018
(42.80)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
294
(100.00)
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
64
(100.00)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
230
(100.00)
Net income
$ 3,085
$ 5,054
$ 5,009
$ 4,593
$ 7,651
(38.96)
%
(59.68)
%
$ 17,741
$ 31,248
(43.23)
%
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.
The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.
Primis Financial Corp.
(Dollars in thousands)
As Of:
Variance - 4Q 2022 vs.
Loan Portfolio Composition
4Q 2022
3Q 2022
2Q 2022
1Q 2022
4Q 2021
3Q 2022
4Q 2021
Loans held for sale
$ 27,626
$ 13,388
$ 16,096
$ -
$ -
106.35
%
100.00
%
Loans secured by real estate:
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
461,126
437,636
433,840
406,285
389,109
5.37
18.51
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
581,168
573,732
600,436
615,682
590,523
1.30
(1.58)
Secured by farmland
8,436
8,852
9,305
8,896
10,003
(4.70)
(15.67)
Construction and land development
148,762
138,371
117,604
116,365
121,520
7.51
22.42
Residential 1-4 family
610,919
616,764
607,548
575,946
548,830
(0.95)
11.31
Multi-family residential
140,321
137,253
144,406
152,266
164,071
2.24
(14.48)
Home equity lines of credit
65,152
65,852
69,860
72,440
73,877
(1.06)
(11.81)
Total real estate loans
2,015,884
1,978,460
1,982,999
1,947,880
1,897,933
1.89
6.21
Commercial loans
523,110
470,934
448,582
336,961
303,697
11.08
72.25
Paycheck Protection Program loans
4,564
8,014
17,525
31,404
77,319
(43.05)
(94.10)
Consumer loans
405,278
279,678
179,691
77,424
61,037
44.91
NM
Loans receivable, net of deferred fees
$ 2,948,836
$ 2,737,086
$ 2,628,797
$ 2,393,669
$ 2,339,986
7.74
%
26.02
%
Loans by Risk Grade:
Pass, not graded
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
-
%
-
%
Pass Grade 1 - Highest Quality
600
616
609
786
641
(2.60)
(6.40)
Pass Grade 2 - Good Quality
209,605
149,389
129,571
8,734
103,496
40.31
102.52
Pass Grade 3 - Satisfactory Quality
1,591,364
1,520,364
1,513,054
1,413,480
1,327,718
4.67
19.86
Pass Grade 4 - Pass
1,073,952
984,012
890,709
895,197
836,610
9.14
28.37
Pass Grade 5 - Special Mention
32,278
35,410
67,736
51,884
31,112
(8.84)
3.75
Grade 6 - Substandard
41,037
47,295
27,118
23,588
40,409
(13.23)
1.55
Grade 7 - Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Grade 8 - Loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total loans
$ 2,948,836
$ 2,737,086
$ 2,628,797
$ 2,393,669
$ 2,339,986
7.74
%
26.02
%
(Dollars in thousands)
As Of or For Three Months Ended:
Asset Quality Information
4Q 2022
3Q 2022
2Q 2022
1Q 2022
4Q 2021
Allowance for Credit Losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$ (31,956)
$ (30,209)
$ (29,379)
$ (29,105)
$ (30,386)
(Provision for) / recovery of allowance for credit losses
(7,860)
(2,890)
(422)
(99)
1,299
Net charge-offs
5,272
1,143
(408)
(175)
(18)
Ending balance
$ (34,544)
$ (31,956)
$ (30,209)
$ (29,379)
$ (29,105)
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments:
Balance at beginning of period
$ (1,380)
$ (1,069)
$ (1,237)
$ (977)
$ (1,129)
(Expense for) / recovery of unfunded loan commitment reserve
(36)
(311)
168
(260)
152
Total Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
$ (1,416)
$ (1,380)
$ (1,069)
$ (1,237)
$ (977)
As Of:
Variance - 4Q 2022 vs.
Non-Performing Assets:
4Q 2022
3Q 2022
2Q 2022
1Q 2022
4Q 2021
3Q 2022
4Q 2021
Nonaccrual loans
$ 35,484
$ 36,851
$ 19,635
$ 14,941
$ 15,029
(3.71)
%
136.10
%
Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more
3,361
1,855
1,512
1,817
283
81.19
NM
Total non-performing loans
38,845
38,706
21,147
16,758
15,312
0.36
153.69
Other real estate owned
-
1,041
1,041
1,041
1,163
(100.00)
(100.00)
Total non-performing assets
$ 38,845
$ 39,747
$ 22,188
$ 17,799
$ 16,475
(2.27)
135.78
SBA guaranteed portion of non-performing loans
$ 3,969
$ 2,573
$ 2,319
$ 2,651
$ 1,388
54.26
185.95
Troubled debt restructuring
$ 3,599
$ 3,170
$ 2,695
$ 3,103
$ 3,401
13.53
5.8
The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.
Primis Financial Corp.
(Dollars in thousands)
For Three Months Ended:
Variance - 2Q 2021 vs.
For Twelve Months Ended:
Variance
Average Balance Sheet
4Q 2022
3Q 2022
2Q 2022
1Q 2022
4Q 2021
3Q 2022
4Q 2021
4Q 2022
4Q 2021
YTD
Assets
Loans held for sale
$ 22,413
$ 21,199
$ 6,936
$ -
$ -
5.73
%
100.00
%
$ 12,722
$ -
100.00
%
Loans, net of deferred fees
2,824,892
2,669,605
2,509,978
2,360,782
2,317,260
5.82
21.91
2,592,801
2,342,802
10.67
Investment securities
253,345
269,780
287,722
302,431
258,265
(6.09)
(1.91)
278,162
224,505
23.90
Other earning assets
92,604
90,268
158,817
466,952
632,841
2.59
(85.37)
200,828
560,994
(64.20)
Total earning assets
3,193,254
3,050,852
2,963,453
3,130,165
3,208,366
4.67
(0.47)
3,084,513
3,128,301
(1.40)
Investment in STM - Held for sale
—
—
—
—
9,941
-
(100.00)
—
11,974
(100.00)
Other assets
246,593
234,355
228,893
226,320
229,718
5.22
7.35
234,097
228,703
2.36
Total assets
$ 3,439,847
$ 3,285,207
$ 3,192,346
$ 3,356,485
$ 3,448,025
4.71
%
(0.24)
%
$ 3,318,610
$ 3,368,978
(1.50)
%
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Demand deposits
$ 648,151
$ 665,020
$ 596,714
$ 545,530
$ 547,504
(2.54)
%
18.38
%
$ 614,285
$ 522,683
17.53
%
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and other demand accounts
624,868
660,387
695,481
817,430
878,652
(5.38)
(28.88)
698,907
860,482
(18.78)
Money market accounts
805,303
803,860
810,781
809,460
784,942
0.18
2.59
807,330
726,059
11.19
Savings accounts
232,543
219,167
222,274
224,716
219,823
6.10
5.79
224,682
208,202
7.92
Time deposits
379,088
343,986
329,198
350,368
368,603
10.20
2.84
350,720
405,670
(13.55)
Total Deposits
2,689,953
2,692,420
2,654,448
2,747,504
2,799,524
(0.09)
(3.91)
2,695,924
2,723,096
(1.00)
Borrowings
325,100
166,621
107,784
171,293
209,215
95.11
55.39
193,050
218,955
(11.83)
Total Funding
3,015,053
2,859,041
2,762,232
2,918,797
3,008,739
5.46
0.21
2,888,974
2,942,051
(1.80)
Other Liabilities
26,318
23,832
22,095
23,057
27,407
10.43
(3.97)
23,825
22,358
6.56
Stockholders' equity
398,476
402,334
408,019
414,631
411,879
(0.96)
(3.25)
405,811
404,569
0.31
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,439,847
$ 3,285,207
$ 3,192,346
$ 3,356,485
$ 3,448,025
4.71
%
(0.24)
%
$ 3,318,610
$ 3,368,978
(1.50)
%
Memo: Average PPP loans
$ 5,926
$ 11,868
$ 23,950
$ 51,491
$ 102,078
(50.07)
%
(94.19)
%
$ 23,152
$ 229,447
(89.91)
%
Net Interest Income
Loans held for sale
$ 349
$ 263
$ 93
$ -
$ -
32.70
%
100.00
%
$ 705
$ -
100.00
%
Loans
35,881
30,260
26,272
24,749
26,701
18.58
34.38
117,162
107,021
9.48
Investment securities
1,571
1,518
1,445
1,430
1,242
3.49
26.49
5,964
4,440
34.32
Other earning assets
834
555
448
406
560
50.27
48.93
2,243
1,782
25.87
Total Earning Assets
38,635
32,596
28,258
26,585
28,503
18.53
35.55
126,074
113,243
11.33
Non-interest bearing DDA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NOW and other interest-bearing demand accounts
544
536
556
666
832
1.49
(34.62)
2,303
4,010
(42.57)
Money market accounts
2,894
1,667
938
859
952
73.61
203.99
6,357
4,246
49.72
Savings accounts
305
141
142
149
154
116.31
98.05
737
618
19.26
Time deposits
1,567
943
674
700
809
66.17
93.70
3,884
4,238
(8.35)
Total Deposit Costs
5,310
3,287
2,310
2,374
2,747
61.55
93.30
13,281
13,112
1.29
Borrowings
3,748
1,859
1,342
1,357
1,515
101.61
147.39
8,306
5,928
40.11
Total Funding Costs
9,058
5,146
3,652
3,731
4,262
76.02
112.53
21,587
19,040
13.38
Net Interest Income
$ 29,577
$ 27,450
$ 24,606
$ 22,854
$ 24,241
7.75
%
22.01
%
$ 104,487
$ 94,203
10.92
%
Memo: SBA PPP loan interest and fee income
$ 14
$ 28
$ 59
$ 435
$ 2,503
(50.00)
%
(99.44)
%
$ 533
$ 13,985
(96.19)
%
Memo: SBA PPP loan funding costs
$ 5
$ 10
$ 21
$ 44
$ 90
(50.00)
%
(94.44)
%
$ 81
$ 803
(89.91)
%
Memo: Revenue impact of third-party managed portfolio
$ 1,369
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
100.00
%
100.00
%
$ 1,369
$ -
100.00
%
Net Interest Margin
Loans held for sale
6.18 %
4.92 %
5.38 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
126
bps
618
bps
5.54 %
0.00 %
554
bps
Loans
5.04 %
4.50 %
4.20 %
4.25 %
4.57 %
54
47
4.52 %
4.57 %
(5)
Investments
2.46 %
2.23 %
2.01 %
1.92 %
1.91 %
23
55
2.14 %
1.98 %
16
Other Earning Assets
3.57 %
2.44 %
1.13 %
0.35 %
0.35 %
113
322
1.12 %
0.32 %
80
Total Earning Assets
4.80 %
4.24 %
3.82 %
3.44 %
3.52 %
56
128
4.09 %
3.62 %
47
NOW
0.35 %
0.32 %
0.32 %
0.33 %
0.38 %
3
(3)
0.33 %
0.47 %
(14)
MMDA
1.43 %
0.82 %
0.46 %
0.43 %
0.48 %
61
95
0.79 %
0.58 %
21
Savings
0.52 %
0.26 %
0.26 %
0.27 %
0.28 %
26
24
0.33 %
0.30 %
3
CDs
1.64 %
1.09 %
0.82 %
0.81 %
0.87 %
55
77
1.11 %
1.04 %
7
Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits
1.03 %
0.64 %
0.45 %
0.44 %
0.48 %
39
55
0.64 %
0.60 %
4
Cost of Deposits
0.78 %
0.48 %
0.35 %
0.35 %
0.39 %
30
39
0.49 %
0.48 %
1
-
Other Funding
4.57 %
4.43 %
4.99 %
3.22 %
2.87 %
14
170
4.30 %
2.71 %
159
Total Cost of Funds
1.19 %
0.71 %
0.53 %
0.52 %
0.56 %
48
63
0.75 %
0.65 %
10
Net Interest Margin
3.67 %
3.57 %
3.33 %
2.96 %
3.00 %
10
67
3.39 %
3.01 %
38
Net Interest Spread
3.28 %
3.31 %
3.15 %
2.81 %
2.96 %
(3)
32
3.14 %
2.97 %
17
Memo: Excluding SBA PPP loans and revenue impact of third-party managed portfolio
Loans
4.86 %
4.51 %
4.23 %
4.27 %
4.33 %
34
bps
52
bps
4.49 %
4.40 %
8
bps
Total Earning Assets
4.64 %
4.25 %
3.85 %
3.44 %
3.32 %
39
132
4.06 %
3.42 %
63
Net Interest Margin*
3.51 %
3.58 %
3.35 %
2.96 %
2.79 %
(7)
72
3.35 %
2.79 %
56
*Net interest margin excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods
Primis Financial Corp.
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For Three Months Ended:
For Twelve Months Ended:
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items:
4Q 2022
3Q 2022
2Q 2022
1Q 2022
4Q 2021
4Q 2022
4Q 2021
Net income from continuing operations
$ 3,085
$ 5,054
$ 5,009
$ 4,593
$ 7,651
$ 17,741
$ 31,018
Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income from continuing operations:
Branch Consolidation / Other restructuring
1,175
308
901
-
-
2,384
200
(Gain) on sale of Infinex investment
(4,144)
-
-
-
-
(4,144)
-
Merger expenses
-
-
401
115
-
516
-
(Gain) on debt extinguishment
-
-
-
-
(573)
-
(573)
Income tax effect
641
(67)
(281)
(25)
124
269
81
Net income from continuing operations adjusted for nonrecurring income and expenses
$ 757
$ 5,295
$ 6,030
$ 4,683
$ 7,202
$ 16,766
$ 30,726
Net income from continuing operations
$ 3,085
$ 5,054
$ 5,009
$ 4,593
$ 7,651
$ 17,741
$ 31,018
Income tax expense
530
1,365
1,375
1,265
2,284
4,535
8,721
Provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense)
7,896
3,201
254
359
(1,451)
172
(5,563)
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings from continuing operations
$ 11,511
$ 9,620
$ 6,638
$ 6,217
$ 8,484
$ 22,448
$ 34,176
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses and impact of third-party managed portfolio
(4,791)
(912)
1,302
115
(573)
(4,286)
(373)
Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings from continuing operations
$ 6,720
$ 8,708
$ 7,940
$ 6,332
$ 7,911
$ 18,162
$ 33,803
Return on average assets from continuing operations
0.36 %
0.61 %
0.63 %
0.55 %
0.88 %
0.53 %
0.92 %
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
(0.27 %)
0.03 %
0.13 %
0.01 %
(0.05 %)
(0.03 %)
(0.01 %)
Operating return on average assets from continuing operations
0.09 %
0.64 %
0.76 %
0.57 %
0.83 %
0.51 %
0.92 %
Return on average assets from continuing operations
0.36 %
0.61 %
0.63 %
0.55 %
0.88 %
0.53 %
0.92 %
Effect of tax expense
0.06 %
0.16 %
0.17 %
0.15 %
0.26 %
0.14 %
0.26 %
Effect of provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense)
0.91 %
0.39 %
0.03 %
0.04 %
(0.17 %)
0.01 %
(0.17 %)
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets from continuing operations
1.33 %
1.16 %
0.83 %
0.75 %
0.98 %
0.68 %
1.02 %
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses and expenses and impact of third-party managed portfolio
(0.55 %)
(0.11 %)
0.16 %
0.01 %
(0.07 %)
(0.13 %)
(0.01 %)
Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets from continuing operations
0.78 %
1.05 %
1.00 %
0.77 %
0.91 %
0.55 %
1.01 %
Return on average equity from continuing operations
3.07 %
4.98 %
4.92 %
4.49 %
7.37 %
4.37 %
7.67 %
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
(2.32 %)
0.24 %
1.00 %
0.09 %
(0.43 %)
(0.24 %)
(0.07 %)
Operating return on average equity from continuing operations
0.75 %
5.22 %
5.93 %
4.58 %
6.94 %
4.13 %
7.59 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
0.28 %
1.92 %
2.15 %
1.58 %
2.42 %
1.48 %
2.73 %
Operating return on average tangible equity from continuing operations
1.03 %
7.14 %
8.08 %
6.16 %
9.36 %
5.62 %
10.33 %
Efficiency ratio from continuing operations
71.71 %
71.85 %
75.01 %
76.11 %
68.16 %
73.34 %
67.43 %
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses and impact of third-party managed portfolio
8.17 %
1.79 %
(4.78 %)
(0.46 %)
1.47 %
1.71 %
0.18 %
Operating efficiency ratio from continuing operations
79.89 %
73.64 %
70.23 %
75.65 %
69.63 %
75.05 %
67.61 %
Earnings per share from continuing operations - Basic
$ 0.13
$ 0.21
$ 0.20
$ 0.19
$ 0.31
$ 0.72
$ 1.27
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
(0.10)
0.01
0.05
0.00
(0.02)
(0.04)
(0.01)
Operating earnings per share from continuing operations - Basic
$ 0.03
$ 0.22
$ 0.25
$ 0.19
$ 0.29
$ 0.68
$ 1.26
Earnings per share from continuing operations - Diluted
$ 0.12
$ 0.20
$ 0.20
$ 0.19
$ 0.31
$ 0.72
$ 1.26
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
(0.09)
0.01
0.04
(0.00)
(0.02)
(0.04)
(0.01)
Operating earnings per share from continuing operations - Diluted
$ 0.03
$ 0.21
$ 0.24
$ 0.19
$ 0.29
$ 0.68
$ 1.25
Book value per share
$ 15.98
$ 15.89
$ 16.17
$ 16.42
$ 16.76
$ 15.98
$ 16.76
Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
(4.37)
(4.39)
(4.40)
(4.31)
(4.34)
(4.37)
(4.33)
Tangible book value per share
$ 11.61
$ 11.54
$ 11.77
$ 12.11
$ 12.43
$ 11.61
$ 12.43
Stockholders' equity
$ 394,403
$ 391,808
$ 398,637
$ 404,195
$ 411,881
$ 394,403
$ 411,881
Less goodwill and other intangible assets
(107,863)
(108,147)
(108,524)
(106,075)
(106,416)
(107,863)
(106,416)
Tangible common equity
$ 286,540
$ 283,661
$ 290,113
$ 298,120
$ 305,465
$ 286,540
$ 305,465
Equity to assets
11.04 %
11.67 %
12.32 %
12.55 %
12.10 %
11.04 %
12.09 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
(2.77 %)
(2.94 %)
(3.04 %)
(2.98 %)
(2.84 %)
(2.77 %)
(2.83 %)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.27 %
8.73 %
9.27 %
9.57 %
9.26 %
8.27 %
9.26 %
Net interest margin
3.67 %
3.57 %
3.33 %
2.96 %
3.00 %
3.39 %
3.01 %
Effect of adjustments for PPP associated balances and revenue impact of third-party managed portfolio*
(0.16 %)
0.01 %
0.02 %
(0.00 %)
(0.21 %)
(0.04 %)
(0.22 %)
Core net interest margin
3.51 %
3.58 %
3.35 %
2.96 %
2.79 %
3.35 %
2.79 %
*Net interest margin excluding the effect of PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods
