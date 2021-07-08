Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Primis Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRST   US74167B1098

PRIMIS FINANCIAL CORP.

(FRST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Primis Financial Corp. : Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/08/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MCLEAN, Va., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) (the "Company") today announced that it will release second quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29, 2021.  Following the release, the Company will host a conference call and audio webcast for analysts and investors at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 30, 2021. 

The webcast of the earnings call can be found at the following address:  https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2742/41861

To participate in the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers and request the Primis Financial Corp. earnings call.  Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time.
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number:  (877) 870-4263
Participant International Dial-In Number:  (412) 317-0790

A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days at:
U.S. Toll-Free:  (877) 344-7529
International:  (412) 317-0088
Replay Access Code:  10157863

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of March 31, 2021, Primis Financial Corp. had $3.33 billion in total assets, $2.39 billion in total loans and $2.69 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-one full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primis-financial-corp-announces-date-for-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301328328.html

SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PRIMIS FINANCIAL CORP.
04:16pPRIMIS FINANCIAL CORP.  : Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Releas..
PR
06/15PRIMIS FINANCIAL  : Announces Appointment of New Board Members Allen Jones and J..
PU
06/15PRIMIS FINANCIAL CORP.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
06/15Primis Financial Corp. and Primis Bank Announce Board Appointments
CI
06/15PRIMIS FINANCIAL  : 2021Q1 Investor Presentation
PU
06/02PRIMIS FINANCIAL CORP.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
05/27Primis Financial Corp. Seeks Acquisitions
CI
05/24PANACEA FINANCIAL  : Announces Partnership with Accountants and Business Advisor..
PR
05/13PRIMIS FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/10PRIMIS FINANCIAL  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
More news