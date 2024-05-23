2023 Forced Labour and Child Labour Report

This Report is made by Primo Water Corporation ("Primo Water" or the "Company") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aquaterra Corporation ("Aquaterra", together with Primo Water, the "Companies", "our" or "we") pursuant to Canada's Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act (the "Act"). It sets out Primo Water's efforts to prevent and reduce the risk that forced labour or child labour is used at any step of the production of goods in Canada or elsewhere or of goods imported into Canada by the Company. Primo Water recognizes its responsibility to take a proactive and robust approach in preventing forced labour and child labour in its corporate activities.

This Report relates to actions and activities of the Companies during Primo Water's fiscal year ending December 30, 2023 (the "Reporting Period") and is the first report prepared by the Companies under the Act. Primo Water is governed by the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and is a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Aquaterra Corporation is a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary of Primo Water incorporated under the Canada Business Corporation Act. Primo Water is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Aquaterra is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. Primo Water's wholly owned subsidiary, Eden Springs UK Limited, is a reporting entity under the United Kingdom's Modern Slavery Act 2015. Additionally, Primo Water supports the California Transparency in Supply Chains Act of 2010, which reflects our full compliance with all laws, regulations and our ethical conduct with regard to human rights and labour practices.

A. Steps to Prevent and Reduce the Risk of Forced Labour and Child Labour

We are committed to preventing forced labour and child labour in our corporate activities and supply chains. Primo Water believes in the worth and dignity of each individual and pledges to uphold the basic freedoms of all individuals, and is unalterably opposed to any system of government or society that denies these freedoms. Primo Water opposes discrimination of any kind, including on the basis of race, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, family status, genetic characteristics, disability or conviction for an offence for which a pardon has been granted or in respect of which a record suspension has been ordered.

During the Reporting Period, Primo Water took the following steps, which are set out further in this Report, to prevent and reduce the risk of forced labour and child labour in its business and supply chains: