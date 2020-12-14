Log in
PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION

(PRIM)
Primoris Services : Business Update Presentation

12/14/2020 | 05:46pm EST
Primoris to Acquire Future Infrastructure Holdings, LLC

Establishing a Leading Telecom Services Platform

December 14, 2020

Transaction

Overview Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements give the current expectations of the Company's management. Words such as "could," "will," "may," "assume," "forecast," "strategy," "guidance," "outlook," "target," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," or "project" and similar expressions are used to identify

forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include the Company's expectations regarding the consummation of the transactions described herein.

Forward-looking statements can be affected by assumptions used or known or unknown risks or uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements

include, among other things, (a) the risk and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on

Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC from time to time and (b) the following risks inherent in the transactions (in addition to others described elsewhere in this document and in the subsequent filings with the SEC): (1) failure to obtain regulatory approval necessary to consummate the transactions or to obtain regulatory approvals on favorable terms and (2) delays in consummating the transactions or the failure to consummate the transactions.

Because the Company's forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, many of which are beyond the

Company's control or are subject to change, actual results could be materially different and any or all of

the Company's forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and can be affected by assumptions the Company might make or by known or unknown risk and uncertainties. Many factors mentioned in this presentation and in the Company's annual and quarterly reports will be important in determining future results. Consequently, the Company cannot assure you that the Company's expectations or forecasts expressed in such forward-looking statements will be achieved.

1

Transaction

Overview Transaction Summary

Primoris has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Future Infrastructure Holdings, LLC ("Future

Infrastructure", "Future" or "FIH") for a total purchase price of $620 million

Purchase

- LTM adjusted EBITDA of $66 million plus estimated annual synergy benefit of at least $10 million

Price and

- $80 million or more of total expected tax benefits on a net present value basis

Financial

- Implied EV / LTM adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7.0x¹

Impact

Expected to be accretive to earnings in the first year

  • Pro forma for the transaction Primoris net leverage remains comfortably below 3.0x net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA
  • Expansion into a large, higher growth market supported by dynamic growth opportunities

Compelling

Strengthens utility services capabilities while introducing potential cross-selling to blue chip customer base

Strategic

Accelerates portfolio transition towards higher growth, higher margin, and Master Service Agreement-

Rationale

oriented ("MSA") services

Builds on common cultures and shared values

All cash purchase price funded by:

Financing

- $100 million available on revolving line of credit

Overview

- $400 million new incremental term loan

- $120 million of cash on hand

Approvals

Board of Directors of both companies unanimously voted to approve the transaction

Closing is dependent upon the receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions

and Timing

Transaction expected to be completed during Q1 2021 depending on the timing of regulatory clearance

Financial metrics for FIH represent the last 12 months ("LTM") ended September 30, 2020. ¹ Pro forma for estimated synergies of $10 million (bottom of estimated range) and net present value of

2

tax benefits of $85 million (middle of estimated range).

Transaction Overview

Expanding in Telecom Services:

A Clear Strategic Priority

Focus on Growth and

Profitability

Strong Portfolio

Alignment

Dynamic, Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Responsive

to Our Customers

Accelerates Market

Capture

and Positioning

  • Building a leading presence in telecom services opens a new avenue of growth and further expands our utility capabilities
  • Strong presence in telecom services creates strategic cross-selling opportunities for existing utility services portfolio (make-ready, engineering, traffic control, restoration, utility, networks)
  • A large and higher growth market benefitting from significant multi-year fiber deployments to support last-mile broadband capacity, the internet of Things
    ("IoT"), 5G technology, rural stimulus and significant increase in data consumption
  • Customers increasingly prefer to work with large, sophisticated turnkey service providers as they consolidate their supply chain
  • Significant investment and time required to organically build a telecom services platform favors a sizeable acquisition

3

Transaction Overview

Overview of the Future Infrastructure

Business Lines

Telecom

Regulated Gas Utility

Other Services

Revenue

% of Total

Illustrative

Services

Offered

$204mm

$87mm

$50mm

60%

26%

15%

Placement and splicing

Regulatory-driven

Specialty boring and pipeline

services

replacement of non-compliant

installation services up to 48",

Inside plant ("ISP") and

gas infrastructure

wireline service (bore

guidance), tracking and

outside plant ("OSP")

Leak detection and repair

logging of existing pipeline

capabilities

services

systems

Underground and aerial

Infrastructure maintenance,

Maintenance and repair of

offerings

repair, upgrade, installation

Directional boring and

and surface Restoration

electrical conduits, duct banks,

transformers and switchgear,

tunneling

upgrade, installation and

Small cell installation,

maintenance of ITS and

maintenance and upgrade

"smart" highways, utility

relocation for roadway

expansion

Financial metrics for FIH represent the last 12 months ended September 30, 2020. Percentage totals will not add to 100% due to rounding.

4

Transaction Overview

Robust Growth Outlook for Key FIH

End Markets

Telecom Services

Data Traffic per Active Smartphone

Growth in Unlimited Data Plans

Regulated Gas Utility Services

Pipeline Replacement Candidates by Age and Material

(GB per month)

(% of U.S. Subscribers)

37%

50.0

25%

8.6

2018A

2024E

2017A

2019E

​Unknown

​Pre-1940

5%

4%

​Pre-2020

​Pre-1950

10%

3%

​Pre-2010

​Pre-1960

10%

15%

​Pre-2000

​Pre-1970

16%

16%

​Other

10%

​Cast

Iron

23%

​Bare Steel

67%

U.S Cumulative Distributed Antenna System ("DAS") / Small Cells Forecast

(small cell units in thousands)

951

1,084

732

835

643

554

470

362

268

192

129

'18A

'19E

'20E

'21E

'22E

'23E

'24E

'25E

'26E

'27E

'28E

  • Significant investment in network infrastructure to keep pace with mobile data demand growth
  • Significant opportunity in both fixed wireline and wireless segments
  • ~$30bn annual capital spend on existing U.S. telecom infrastructure despite limited 5G spend; ~2x higher than 2000 levels

​Pre-1990

​Pre-1980

11%

10%

Replacement candidates based on

~100k miles of

age alone

non-compliant pipeline

  • Nearly half of current pipeline infrastructure was installed prior to 1980
  • PHMSA has directed the replacement of iron, bare steel and copper pipelines
    • Nearly 100,000 miles of these pipelines remain in operation
    • Replacement cost ranges from $1.0 million to $5.0 million per mile
  • Local gas distribution companies ("LDCs") incentivized by regulated rates of return on all safety / reliability spend
  • Significantly higher spend on annual maintenance given the greater network complexity of new networks
  • Ongoing replacement cycle for critical gas infrastructure expected to last 15 - 20 years even with no new regulation

Sources: Deloitte 2018 Global Mobile Consumers Survey, Ericsson Mobility Report, CISCO VNI Mobile Report, Fiber Broadband Associations, S&P Market Intelligence, U.S. Department

5

of Transportation, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration ("PHMSA").

Transaction Overview

Future Infrastructure: The Right

Acquisition for Primoris

Key Stats and Highlights

$342mm LTM revenue

Key Points of Strategic Transaction Rationale

$66mm LTM adjusted EBITDA

~19% adjusted EBITDA Margin

~70% free cash flow conversion¹

~70% recurring revenue²

~93% of revenue from repeat customers²

Limited customer concentration with 12% of revenue from top customer²

Headquartered in DFW Area

Differentiated Market Leader

Established

Brand and

Reputation

Expands and

Improves

Utility Services

Enhances

Evolving

Portfolio Mix

Accretive to

Growth

and Margin

  • Leading provider of non-discretionary maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation services to telecom, gas utility and other customers
  • Well-establishedbrand, a strong reputation in the field and robust operational capabilities with a base of large blue-chip customers
  • Unwavering commitment to safety
  • Provides opportunity for cost savings and cross-selling due to enhanced utility capabilities and customer relationships
  • Significant opportunity to elevate the Company's current offerings and continue business transition towards more MSA- oriented services
  • Pro forma gross profit is nearly 50% utility services, emphasizing Primoris' commitment to a higher growth and higher margin portfolio

Note: Financial and operating metrics for FIH represent the last 12 months ended September 30, 2020 unless otherwise indicated. 1 Defined as (adjusted EBITDA - capex) / adjusted EBITDA.

6

² As of 2019A and excludes recently-closed acquisition of Pride Utility.

Transaction Overview

Attractive Footprint and Long-

Tenured, Blue Chip Client Base

Service Areas

  • Strong existing regional footprint with significant opportunity for growth in adjacent states

Dallas/Fort Worth

Area

Service Areas Headquarters

High Quality Customer Base

  • 100% contract renewal with top 20 customers since 1999

Length of

CustomerRelationship

23 years

8 years

23 years

12 years

23 years

18 years

18 years

5 years

7 years

23 years

7

Transaction Overview

Primoris and Future - Common

Cultures and Shared Values

Vision

Culture-Driven Organization

Be a leader in every market we serve and be a trusted service provider and partner to our clients

Mission

Built on a foundation of trust, we provide our clients with unmatched value, our employees with a safe work environment and entrepreneurial culture, our shareholders with results, and the communities we serve with innovation and excellence

Core Values

  1. Passion: We are passionate about our success and the success of our customers
  2. Resilience: We get stronger with every challenge
  3. Inspiration: We seek to inspire an entrepreneurial spirit within the Company
  4. Motivation: We believe in motivating our people to be the best they can be
  5. Openness: We are open to all forms of diversity
  6. Reliability: We always follow through on our commitments
  7. Integrity: We act with integrity in everything we do
  8. Safety: We believe that "no business objective is so important that it will be pursued at the sacrifice of safety"

Culture empowering all employees to take ownership and stewardship for their own safety and that of others around them

Core Values

  1. Passion
  2. Quality
  3. Reliability
  4. Safety

8

Financial Overview

Financial Overview

Overview of Future Infrastructure's

Robust Financial Profile

Total Revenue by Business Lines

$319

$342

$54

$50

$244

$87

$45

$76

$57

$142

$189

$204

2018

2019

Sep-20 LTM

Telecom

Regulated Gas Utility

Other Services

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$61

$66

$42

2018

2019

Sep-20 LTM

% Margin

17.3%

19.2%

19.3%

Total Capex (Maintenance and Growth)

Total Adjusted EBITDA Less Capex

$23

$46

$17

$5

$20

$38

$5

$25

$7

$18

$15

$10

2018

2019

Sep-20 LTM

2018

2019

Sep-20 LTM

Growth

Maintenance

% Conversion¹

59.7%

62.7%

69.5%

Financial

metrics for FIH represent the last 12 months ended September 30, 2020; US$ in millions

10

¹ Defined as (adjusted EBITDA - capex) / adjusted EBITDA.

Financial Overview

Continuing the Primoris Portfolio

Transformation

Primoris (FY2019)

​Civil

Mix

16%

29%

Revenue

​Utilities

​Pipeline

16%

​Transmission

16%

​Power

23%

LTM Pro Forma1

​Civil

12%

​Utilities

25%

​Pipeline

21%

​FIH

9%

​Power

21%

​Transmission 12%

Key Highlights

  • $3,726 million pro forma revenue
  • $440 million pro forma gross profit
  • 12% gross margin
  • Increases MSA- oriented recurring revenue
  • Decreases overall project ticket size

Mix

​Civil

16%

Profit

​Utilities

35%

​Pipeline

Gross

19%

​Power

23%

​Transmission

7%

​Civil

13%

​Utilities

30%

​Pipeline

20%

​Power

​FIH

18%

13%

​Transmission

7%

  • Provides meaningful footprint in telecom
  • Gas utility an ideal fit with current businesses

1 Financial metrics represent the last 12 months ended September 30, 2020

11

Financial Overview

Executing on our Strategy to Pursue

Accretive M&A

Future Infrastructure "checks the box" for Primoris' stated M&A criteria

Acquisition Rationale and Strategy

  • Leadership position in new geography
  • Enhances presence and capabilities in an existing geography
  • Provides new customers or enhances existing customer relationships
  • Delivers leadership position in adjacent or new markets
  • Offers unique service or technology that Primoris can leverage to further differentiate its service offerings

Acquisition Terms and Attributes

  • Disciplined valuation
  • Utilizing cash / stock mix, where appropriate, to better align interests post-close
  • Company leadership stays on to run the business
    • Non-competeagreements
    • Stock vests over a period of time

Future Infrastructure

Future Infrastructure

Key management team members have agreed to join Primoris

12

Appendix

Appendix

Advancing Our Strategy

Primoris is an Established Provider of Required

...Focused on Targeted Diversification of Services

Infrastructure Services...

Offerings and Expanding Addressable Market

Delivering on the Company's strategic goals

  • Shift to MSA-driven revenue: ~40% of LTM1 revenue
  • Entered attractive electric T&D market in mid-2018
  • Scaled SG&A efficiency: ~5.9% of LTM1 revenue

Diligent focus on key objectives driving performance

  • Expand core capabilities into larger addressable market
  • Disciplined risk management strategy
  • Long-termprofitable growth
  • Targeted expansion into new markets
  • Diversification through controlled expansion

Future Infrastructure is a strong strategic fit

  • Delivers on strategic blueprint
  • Positions us in the higher-margin,higher-growth telecom market
  • Expands recurring, small ticket, MSA revenue base
  • Leverages value of brand, strong customer base and expertise

7.0x

Effective

EV / LTM Adjusted EBITDA2

Continued Transition to Higher Growth and Higher Margin Business

¹ Last twelve months ended September 30, 2020.

2 Pro forma for estimated synergies of $10 million (bottom of estimated range) and PV of tax benefits of $85 million (middle of estimated

14

range).

Appendix

Strategic Growth With Enhanced

Value

Future Infrastructure is aligned with Primoris' long term goals and accelerates our growth

plans

Leadership in utilities

Diverse service

offerings across end

markets

Premier customer base and large multi-regional coverage

Diverse end market

exposure

Presence in highly attractive telecom market

Continues to leverage value of brand, strong customer base and expertise

Enhanced Value

Primoris' transformation towards higher growth and

margin businesses

15

Appendix

Overview of the Telecom Services

Platform

B

B

D

A

B

C

C

A

Traditional Towers

A D

Micro / Small Cell

Underground

Distributed Antenna System

Fiber Network

Macro Towers

A

OSP and ISP Placement

  • OSP placement and repair of fiber across geographies
  • ISP installations of fiber network in facilities
  1. Fiber and Coaxial Cable Splicing
  • Splicing of cables to connect new end-points to the network
  • Repair and replacement of damaged / cables
  1. Aerial and Residential Neighborhoods
  • Aerial fiber and cable deployments and repair

E

Professional Services

  • Pre-installationdesign, engineering support and permitting
  • Post-installationmaintenance consulting

C

Small Cell

  • Installation, maintenance and upgrade of equipment
  • Linking of small cell hardware to fiber network

F

Emergency Restoration

  • 24/7 customer service and capabilities to quickly deploy field response crews

16

Appendix

Regulated Gas Utility Services

Offerings

Compressor

Transmission

Station

Pipeline

Distribution Line

D

City Gate

Station

Regulators and

A

B

Industrial

Residential

Meters

Facilities

Buildings

B

C

Commercial

C

Facilities

B

A

  1. Line Replacement
  • Regulatory-drivenreplacement and upgrade programs for non- compliant pipelines
  1. Leak Repair, Testing and Inspection
  • Non-destructivetesting of in-use gas service lines
  • Extensive repair experience across all pipeline materials (i.e., plastic, steel and cast iron)
  1. Metering Equipment Capabilities
  • Repair and maintenance of gas distribution metering and regulating equipment

D

Specialty Boring

  • Bore installation of pipe up to 48" diameter
  • Utilize precision HDD guidance systems

17

Disclaimer

Primoris Services Corporation published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:44:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
