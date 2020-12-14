Primoris Services : Business Update Presentation

Primoris to Acquire Future Infrastructure Holdings, LLC
Establishing a Leading Telecom Services Platform
December 14, 2020
Transaction
Transaction
Overview Transaction Summary
• Primoris has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Future Infrastructure Holdings, LLC ("Future
Infrastructure", "Future" or "FIH") for a total purchase price of $620 million
Purchase
- LTM adjusted EBITDA of $66 million plus estimated annual synergy benefit of at least $10 million
Price and
- $80 million or more of total expected tax benefits on a net present value basis
Financial
- Implied EV / LTM adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7.0x¹
Impact
• Expected to be accretive to earnings in the first year
Pro forma for the transaction Primoris net leverage remains comfortably below 3.0x net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA
Expansion into a large, higher growth market supported by dynamic growth opportunities
Compelling
•
Strengthens utility services capabilities while introducing potential cross-selling to blue chip customer base
Strategic
•
Accelerates portfolio transition towards higher growth, higher margin, and Master Service Agreement-
Rationale
oriented ("MSA") services
• Builds on common cultures and shared values
• All cash purchase price funded by:
Financing
- $100 million available on revolving line of credit
Overview
- $400 million new incremental term loan
- $120 million of cash on hand
Approvals
• Board of Directors of both companies unanimously voted to approve the transaction
•
Closing is dependent upon the receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions
and Timing
•
Transaction expected to be completed during Q1 2021 depending on the timing of regulatory clearance
Financial metrics for FIH represent the last 12 months ("LTM") ended September 30, 2020. ¹ Pro forma for estimated synergies of $10 million (bottom of estimated range) and net present value of
Transaction Overview
Expanding in Telecom Services:
A Clear Strategic Priority
Focus on Growth and
Profitability
Strong Portfolio
Alignment
Dynamic, Long-Term Growth Opportunities
Responsive
to Our Customers
Accelerates Market
Capture
and Positioning
Building a leading presence in telecom services opens a new avenue of growth and further expands our utility capabilities
A large and higher growth market benefitting from significant multi-year fiber deployments to support last-mile broadband capacity, the internet of Things
("IoT"), 5G technology, rural stimulus and significant increase in data consumption
Customers increasingly prefer to work with large, sophisticated turnkey service providers as they consolidate their supply chain
Significant investment and time required to organically build a telecom services platform favors a sizeable acquisition
Transaction Overview
Overview of the Future Infrastructure
Business Lines
Telecom
Regulated Gas Utility
Other Services
Revenue
% of Total
Illustrative
Services
Offered
$204mm
$87mm
$50mm
60%
26%
15%
•
Placement and splicing
•
Regulatory-driven
• Specialty boring and pipeline
services
replacement of non-compliant
installation services up to 48",
• Inside plant ("ISP") and
gas infrastructure
wireline service (bore
guidance), tracking and
outside plant ("OSP")
• Leak detection and repair
logging of existing pipeline
capabilities
services
systems
•
Underground and aerial
•
Infrastructure maintenance,
• Maintenance and repair of
offerings
repair, upgrade, installation
•
Directional boring and
and surface Restoration
electrical conduits, duct banks,
transformers and switchgear,
tunneling
upgrade, installation and
•
Small cell installation,
maintenance of ITS and
maintenance and upgrade
"smart" highways, utility
relocation for roadway
expansion
Financial metrics for FIH represent the last 12 months ended September 30, 2020. Percentage totals will not add to 100% due to rounding.
Transaction Overview
Robust Growth Outlook for Key FIH
End Markets
Telecom Services
Data Traffic per Active Smartphone
Growth in Unlimited Data Plans
Regulated Gas Utility Services
Pipeline Replacement Candidates by Age and Material
(GB per month)
(% of U.S. Subscribers)
37%
50.0
25%
8.6
2018A
2024E
2017A
2019E
Unknown
Pre-1940
5%
4%
Pre-2020
Pre-1950
10%
3%
Pre-2010
Pre-1960
10%
15%
Pre-2000
Pre-1970
16%
16%
Other
10%
Cast
Iron
23%
Bare Steel
67%
U.S Cumulative Distributed Antenna System ("DAS") / Small Cells Forecast
(small cell units in thousands)
951
1,084
732
835
643
554
470
362
268
192
129
'18A
'19E
'20E
'21E
'22E
'23E
'24E
'25E
'26E
'27E
'28E
Significant investment in network infrastructure to keep pace with mobile data demand growth
Significant opportunity in both fixed wireline and wireless segments
~$30bn annual capital spend on existing U.S. telecom infrastructure despite limited 5G spend; ~2x higher than 2000 levels
Pre-1990
Pre-1980
11%
10%
Replacement candidates based on
~100k miles of
age alone
non-compliant pipeline
Nearly half of current pipeline infrastructure was installed prior to 1980
PHMSA has directed the replacement of iron, bare steel and copper pipelines
Nearly 100,000 miles of these pipelines remain in operation
Replacement cost ranges from $1.0 million to $5.0 million per mile
Local gas distribution companies ("LDCs") incentivized by regulated rates of return on all safety / reliability spend
Significantly higher spend on annual maintenance given the greater network complexity of new networks
Ongoing replacement cycle for critical gas infrastructure expected to last 15 - 20 years even with no new regulation
Sources: Deloitte 2018 Global Mobile Consumers Survey, Ericsson Mobility Report, CISCO VNI Mobile Report, Fiber Broadband Associations, S&P Market Intelligence, U.S. Department
Transaction Overview
Future Infrastructure: The Right
Acquisition for Primoris
Key Stats and Highlights
$342mm LTM revenue
Key Points of Strategic Transaction Rationale
$66mm LTM adjusted EBITDA
~19% adjusted EBITDA Margin
~70% free cash flow conversion¹
~70% recurring revenue²
~93% of revenue from repeat customers²
Limited customer concentration with 12% of revenue from top customer²
Headquartered in DFW Area
Differentiated Market Leader
Established
Brand and
Reputation
Expands and
Improves
Utility Services
Enhances
Evolving
Portfolio Mix
Accretive to
Growth
and Margin
Leading provider of non-discretionary maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation services to telecom, gas utility and other customers
Well-establishedbrand, a strong reputation in the field and robust operational capabilities with a base of large blue-chip customers
Unwavering commitment to safety
Provides opportunity for cost savings and cross-selling due to enhanced utility capabilities and customer relationships
Significant opportunity to elevate the Company's current offerings and continue business transition towards more MSA- oriented services
Pro forma gross profit is nearly 50% utility services, emphasizing Primoris' commitment to a higher growth and higher margin portfolio
Note: Financial and operating metrics for FIH represent the last 12 months ended September 30, 2020 unless otherwise indicated. 1 Defined as (adjusted EBITDA - capex) / adjusted EBITDA.
Transaction Overview
Attractive Footprint and Long-
Tenured, Blue Chip Client Base
Service Areas
Strong existing regional footprint with significant opportunity for growth in adjacent states
Dallas/Fort Worth
Area
Service Areas Headquarters
High Quality Customer Base
100% contract renewal with top 20 customers since 1999
Length of
CustomerRelationship
23 years
8 years
23 years
12 years
23 years
18 years
18 years
5 years
7 years
23 years
Transaction Overview
Primoris and Future - Common
Cultures and Shared Values
Vision
Culture-Driven Organization
Be a leader in every market we serve and be a trusted service provider and partner to our clients
Mission
Built on a foundation of trust, we provide our clients with unmatched value, our employees with a safe work environment and entrepreneurial culture, our shareholders with results, and the communities we serve with innovation and excellence
Core Values
Passion: We are passionate about our success and the success of our customers
Resilience: We get stronger with every challenge
Inspiration: We seek to inspire an entrepreneurial spirit within the Company
Motivation: We believe in motivating our people to be the best they can be
Openness: We are open to all forms of diversity
Reliability: We always follow through on our commitments
Integrity: We act with integrity in everything we do
Safety:We believe that "no business objective is so important that it will be pursued at the sacrifice of safety"
Culture empowering all employees to take ownership and stewardship for their own safety and that of others around them
Core Values
Passion
Quality
Reliability
Safety
Financial Overview
Financial Overview
Overview of Future Infrastructure's
Robust Financial Profile
Total Revenue by Business Lines
$319
$342
$54
$50
$244
$87
$45
$76
$57
$142
$189
$204
2018
2019
Sep-20 LTM
Telecom
Regulated Gas Utility
Other Services
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$61
$66
$42
2018
2019
Sep-20 LTM
% Margin
17.3%
19.2%
19.3%
Total Capex (Maintenance and Growth)
Total Adjusted EBITDA Less Capex
$23
$46
$17
$5
$20
$38
$5
$25
$7
$18
$15
$10
2018
2019
Sep-20 LTM
2018
2019
Sep-20 LTM
Growth
Maintenance
% Conversion¹
59.7%
62.7%
69.5%
Financial•
metrics for FIH represent the last 12 months ended September 30, 2020; US$ in millions
Financial Overview
Continuing the Primoris Portfolio
Transformation
Primoris (FY2019)
Civil
Mix
16%
29%
Revenue
Utilities
Pipeline
16%
Transmission
16%
Power
23%
LTM Pro Forma1
Civil
12%
Utilities
25%
Pipeline
21%
FIH
9%
Power
21%
Transmission 12%
Key Highlights
$3,726 million pro forma revenue
$440 million pro forma gross profit
12% gross margin
Increases MSA- oriented recurring revenue
Decreases overall project ticket size
Mix
Civil
16%
Profit
Utilities
35%
Pipeline
Gross
19%
Power
23%
Transmission
7%
Civil
13%
Utilities
30%
Pipeline
20%
Power
FIH
18%
13%
Transmission
7%
Provides meaningful footprint in telecom
Gas utility an ideal fit with current businesses
1 Financial metrics represent the last 12 months ended September 30, 2020
Financial Overview
Executing on our Strategy to Pursue
Accretive M&A
Future Infrastructure "checks the box" for Primoris' stated M&A criteria
Acquisition Rationale and Strategy
Leadership position in new geography
Enhances presence and capabilities in an existing geography
Provides new customers or enhances existing customer relationships
Delivers leadership position in adjacent or new markets
Offers unique service or technology that Primoris can leverage to further differentiate its service offerings
Acquisition Terms and Attributes
Disciplined valuation
Utilizing cash / stock mix, where appropriate, to better align interests post-close
Company leadership stays on to run the business
Non-competeagreements
Stock vests over a period of time
Future Infrastructure
Future Infrastructure
Key management team members have agreed to join Primoris
Appendix
Appendix
Advancing Our Strategy
Primoris is an Established Provider of Required
...Focused on Targeted Diversification of Services
Infrastructure Services...
Offerings and Expanding Addressable Market
Delivering on the Company's strategic goals
Shift to MSA-driven revenue: ~40% of LTM1 revenue
Entered attractive electric T&D market in mid-2018
Scaled SG&A efficiency: ~5.9% of LTM1 revenue
Diligent focus on key objectives driving performance
Expand core capabilities into larger addressable market
Disciplined risk management strategy
Long-termprofitable growth
Targeted expansion into new markets
Diversification through controlled expansion
Future Infrastructure is a strong strategic fit
Delivers on strategic blueprint
Positions us in the higher-margin,higher-growth telecom market
Expands recurring, small ticket, MSA revenue base
Leverages value of brand, strong customer base and expertise
7.0x
Effective
EV / LTM Adjusted EBITDA2
Continued Transition to Higher Growth and Higher Margin Business
¹ Last twelve months ended September 30, 2020.
2 Pro forma for estimated synergies of $10 million (bottom of estimated range) and PV of tax benefits of $85 million (middle of estimated
Appendix
Strategic Growth With Enhanced
Value
Future Infrastructure is aligned with Primoris' long term goals and accelerates our growth
plans
Leadership in utilities
Diverse service
offerings across end
markets
Premier customer base and large multi-regional coverage
Diverse end market
exposure
Presence in highly attractive telecom market
Continues to leverage value of brand, strong customer base and expertise
Enhanced Value
Primoris' transformation towards higher growth and
margin businesses
Appendix
Overview of the Telecom Services
Platform
B
B
D
A
B
C
C
A
Traditional Towers
A D
Micro / Small Cell
Underground
Distributed Antenna System
Fiber Network
Macro Towers
A
OSP and ISP Placement
OSP placement and repair of fiber across geographies
ISP installations of fiber network in facilities
Fiber and Coaxial Cable Splicing
Splicing of cables to connect new end-points to the network
Repair and replacement of damaged / cables
Aerial and Residential Neighborhoods
Aerial fiber and cable deployments and repair
E
Professional Services
Pre-installationdesign, engineering support and permitting
Post-installationmaintenance consulting
C
Small Cell
Installation, maintenance and upgrade of equipment
Linking of small cell hardware to fiber network
F
Emergency Restoration
24/7 customer service and capabilities to quickly deploy field response crews
Appendix
Regulated Gas Utility Services
Offerings
Compressor
Transmission
Station
Pipeline
Distribution Line
D
City Gate
Station
Regulators and
A
B
Industrial
Residential
Meters
Facilities
Buildings
B
C
Commercial
C
Facilities
B
A
Line Replacement
Regulatory-drivenreplacement and upgrade programs for non- compliant pipelines
Leak Repair, Testing and Inspection
Non-destructivetesting of in-use gas service lines
Extensive repair experience across all pipeline materials (i.e., plastic, steel and cast iron)
Metering Equipment Capabilities
Repair and maintenance of gas distribution metering and regulating equipment
Primoris Services Corporation published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:44:02 UTC