Primoris Services : Business Update Presentation

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Primoris to Acquire Future Infrastructure Holdings, LLC Establishing a Leading Telecom Services Platform December 14, 2020 Transaction Overview Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements give the current expectations of the Company's management. Words such as "could," "will," "may," "assume," "forecast," "strategy," "guidance," "outlook," "target," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," or "project" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include the Company's expectations regarding the consummation of the transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements can be affected by assumptions used or known or unknown risks or uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, (a) the risk and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC from time to time and (b) the following risks inherent in the transactions (in addition to others described elsewhere in this document and in the subsequent filings with the SEC): (1) failure to obtain regulatory approval necessary to consummate the transactions or to obtain regulatory approvals on favorable terms and (2) delays in consummating the transactions or the failure to consummate the transactions. Because the Company's forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control or are subject to change, actual results could be materially different and any or all of the Company's forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and can be affected by assumptions the Company might make or by known or unknown risk and uncertainties. Many factors mentioned in this presentation and in the Company's annual and quarterly reports will be important in determining future results. Consequently, the Company cannot assure you that the Company's expectations or forecasts expressed in such forward-looking statements will be achieved. 1 Transaction Overview Transaction Summary • Primoris has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Future Infrastructure Holdings, LLC ("Future Infrastructure", "Future" or "FIH") for a total purchase price of $620 million Purchase - LTM adjusted EBITDA of $66 million plus estimated annual synergy benefit of at least $10 million Price and - $80 million or more of total expected tax benefits on a net present value basis Financial - Implied EV / LTM adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7.0x¹ Impact • Expected to be accretive to earnings in the first year Pro forma for the transaction Primoris net leverage remains comfortably below 3.0x net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA

Expansion into a large, higher growth market supported by dynamic growth opportunities Compelling • Strengthens utility services capabilities while introducing potential cross-selling to blue chip customer base Strategic • Accelerates portfolio transition towards higher growth, higher margin, and Master Service Agreement- Rationale oriented ("MSA") services • Builds on common cultures and shared values • All cash purchase price funded by: Financing - $100 million available on revolving line of credit Overview - $400 million new incremental term loan - $120 million of cash on hand Approvals • Board of Directors of both companies unanimously voted to approve the transaction • Closing is dependent upon the receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and Timing • Transaction expected to be completed during Q1 2021 depending on the timing of regulatory clearance Financial metrics for FIH represent the last 12 months ("LTM") ended September 30, 2020. ¹ Pro forma for estimated synergies of $10 million (bottom of estimated range) and net present value of 2 tax benefits of $85 million (middle of estimated range). Transaction Overview Expanding in Telecom Services: A Clear Strategic Priority Focus on Growth and Profitability Strong Portfolio Alignment Dynamic, Long-Term Growth Opportunities Responsive to Our Customers Accelerates Market Capture and Positioning Building a leading presence in telecom services opens a new avenue of growth and further expands our utility capabilities

Strong presence in telecom services creates strategic cross-selling opportunities for existing utility services portfolio (make-ready, engineering, traffic control, restoration, utility, networks)

cross-selling opportunities for existing utility services portfolio (make-ready, engineering, traffic control, restoration, utility, networks) A large and higher growth market benefitting from significant multi-year fiber deployments to support last-mile broadband capacity, the internet of Things

("IoT"), 5G technology, rural stimulus and significant increase in data consumption

multi-year fiber deployments to support last-mile broadband capacity, the internet of Things ("IoT"), 5G technology, rural stimulus and significant increase in data consumption Customers increasingly prefer to work with large, sophisticated turnkey service providers as they consolidate their supply chain

Significant investment and time required to organically build a telecom services platform favors a sizeable acquisition 3 Transaction Overview Overview of the Future Infrastructure Business Lines Telecom Regulated Gas Utility Other Services Revenue % of Total Illustrative Services Offered $204mm $87mm $50mm 60% 26% 15% • Placement and splicing • Regulatory-driven • Specialty boring and pipeline services replacement of non-compliant installation services up to 48", • Inside plant ("ISP") and gas infrastructure wireline service (bore guidance), tracking and outside plant ("OSP") • Leak detection and repair logging of existing pipeline capabilities services systems • Underground and aerial • Infrastructure maintenance, • Maintenance and repair of offerings repair, upgrade, installation • Directional boring and and surface Restoration electrical conduits, duct banks, transformers and switchgear, tunneling upgrade, installation and • Small cell installation, maintenance of ITS and maintenance and upgrade "smart" highways, utility relocation for roadway expansion Financial metrics for FIH represent the last 12 months ended September 30, 2020. Percentage totals will not add to 100% due to rounding. 4 Transaction Overview Robust Growth Outlook for Key FIH End Markets Telecom Services Data Traffic per Active Smartphone Growth in Unlimited Data Plans Regulated Gas Utility Services Pipeline Replacement Candidates by Age and Material (GB per month) (% of U.S. Subscribers) 37% 50.0 25% 8.6 2018A 2024E 2017A 2019E ​Unknown ​Pre-1940 5% 4% ​Pre-2020 ​Pre-1950 10% 3% ​Pre-2010 ​Pre-1960 10% 15% ​Pre-2000 ​Pre-1970 16% 16% ​Other 10% ​Cast Iron 23% ​Bare Steel 67% U.S Cumulative Distributed Antenna System ("DAS") / Small Cells Forecast (small cell units in thousands) 951 1,084 732 835 643 554 470 362 268 192 129 '18A '19E '20E '21E '22E '23E '24E '25E '26E '27E '28E Significant investment in network infrastructure to keep pace with mobile data demand growth

Significant opportunity in both fixed wireline and wireless segments

~$30bn annual capital spend on existing U.S. telecom infrastructure despite limited 5G spend; ~2x higher than 2000 levels ​Pre-1990 ​Pre-1980 11% 10% Replacement candidates based on ~100k miles of age alone non-compliant pipeline Nearly half of current pipeline infrastructure was installed prior to 1980

PHMSA has directed the replacement of iron, bare steel and copper pipelines

Nearly 100,000 miles of these pipelines remain in operation Replacement cost ranges from $1.0 million to $5.0 million per mile

Local gas distribution companies ("LDCs") incentivized by regulated rates of return on all safety / reliability spend Significantly higher spend on annual maintenance given the greater network complexity of new networks Ongoing replacement cycle for critical gas infrastructure expected to last 15 - 20 years even with no new regulation Sources: Deloitte 2018 Global Mobile Consumers Survey, Ericsson Mobility Report, CISCO VNI Mobile Report, Fiber Broadband Associations, S&P Market Intelligence, U.S. Department 5 of Transportation, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration ("PHMSA"). Transaction Overview Future Infrastructure: The Right Acquisition for Primoris Key Stats and Highlights $342mm LTM revenue Key Points of Strategic Transaction Rationale $66mm LTM adjusted EBITDA ~19% adjusted EBITDA Margin ~70% free cash flow conversion¹ ~70% recurring revenue² ~93% of revenue from repeat customers² Limited customer concentration with 12% of revenue from top customer² Headquartered in DFW Area Differentiated Market Leader Established Brand and Reputation Expands and Improves Utility Services Enhances Evolving Portfolio Mix Accretive to Growth and Margin Leading provider of non-discretionary maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation services to telecom, gas utility and other customers

non-discretionary maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation services to telecom, gas utility and other customers Well-established brand, a strong reputation in the field and robust operational capabilities with a base of large blue-chip customers

brand, a strong reputation in the field and robust operational capabilities with a base of large blue-chip customers Unwavering commitment to safety

Provides opportunity for cost savings and cross-selling due to enhanced utility capabilities and customer relationships

cross-selling due to enhanced utility capabilities and customer relationships Significant opportunity to elevate the Company's current offerings and continue business transition towards more MSA- oriented services

Pro forma gross profit is nearly 50% utility services, emphasizing Primoris' commitment to a higher growth and higher margin portfolio Note: Financial and operating metrics for FIH represent the last 12 months ended September 30, 2020 unless otherwise indicated. 1 Defined as (adjusted EBITDA - capex) / adjusted EBITDA. 6 ² As of 2019A and excludes recently-closed acquisition of Pride Utility. Transaction Overview Attractive Footprint and Long- Tenured, Blue Chip Client Base Service Areas Strong existing regional footprint with significant opportunity for growth in adjacent states Dallas/Fort Worth Area Service Areas Headquarters High Quality Customer Base 100% contract renewal with top 20 customers since 1999 Length of CustomerRelationship 23 years 8 years 23 years 12 years 23 years 18 years 18 years 5 years 7 years 23 years 7 Transaction Overview Primoris and Future - Common Cultures and Shared Values Vision Culture-Driven Organization Be a leader in every market we serve and be a trusted service provider and partner to our clients Mission Built on a foundation of trust, we provide our clients with unmatched value, our employees with a safe work environment and entrepreneurial culture, our shareholders with results, and the communities we serve with innovation and excellence Core Values Passion: We are passionate about our success and the success of our customers Resilience: We get stronger with every challenge Inspiration: We seek to inspire an entrepreneurial spirit within the Company Motivation: We believe in motivating our people to be the best they can be Openness: We are open to all forms of diversity Reliability: We always follow through on our commitments Integrity: We act with integrity in everything we do Safety: We believe that "no business objective is so important that it will be pursued at the sacrifice of safety" Culture empowering all employees to take ownership and stewardship for their own safety and that of others around them Core Values Passion Quality Reliability Safety 8 Financial Overview Financial Overview Overview of Future Infrastructure's Robust Financial Profile Total Revenue by Business Lines $319 $342 $54 $50 $244 $87 $45 $76 $57 $142 $189 $204 2018 2019 Sep-20 LTM Telecom Regulated Gas Utility Other Services Total Adjusted EBITDA $61 $66 $42 2018 2019 Sep-20 LTM % Margin 17.3% 19.2% 19.3% Total Capex (Maintenance and Growth) Total Adjusted EBITDA Less Capex $23 $46 $17 $5 $20 $38 $5 $25 $7 $18 $15 $10 2018 2019 Sep-20 LTM 2018 2019 Sep-20 LTM Growth Maintenance % Conversion¹ 59.7% 62.7% 69.5% Financial• metrics for FIH represent the last 12 months ended September 30, 2020; US$ in millions 10 ¹ Defined as (adjusted EBITDA - capex) / adjusted EBITDA. Financial Overview Continuing the Primoris Portfolio Transformation Primoris (FY2019) ​Civil Mix 16% 29% Revenue ​Utilities ​Pipeline 16% ​Transmission 16% ​Power 23% LTM Pro Forma1 ​Civil 12% ​Utilities 25% ​Pipeline 21% ​FIH 9% ​Power 21% ​Transmission 12% Key Highlights $3,726 million pro forma revenue

$440 million pro forma gross profit

12% gross margin

Increases MSA- oriented recurring revenue

Decreases overall project ticket size Mix ​Civil 16% Profit ​Utilities 35% ​Pipeline Gross 19% ​Power 23% ​Transmission 7% ​Civil 13% ​Utilities 30% ​Pipeline 20% ​Power ​FIH 18% 13% ​Transmission 7% Provides meaningful footprint in telecom

Gas utility an ideal fit with current businesses 1 Financial metrics represent the last 12 months ended September 30, 2020 11 Financial Overview Executing on our Strategy to Pursue Accretive M&A Future Infrastructure "checks the box" for Primoris' stated M&A criteria Acquisition Rationale and Strategy Leadership position in new geography

Enhances presence and capabilities in an existing geography

Provides new customers or enhances existing customer relationships

Delivers leadership position in adjacent or new markets

Offers unique service or technology that Primoris can leverage to further differentiate its service offerings Acquisition Terms and Attributes Disciplined valuation

Utilizing cash / stock mix, where appropriate, to better align interests post-close

post-close Company leadership stays on to run the business

Non-compete agreements Stock vests over a period of time

Future Infrastructure      Future Infrastructure   Key management team members have agreed to join Primoris 12 Appendix Appendix Advancing Our Strategy Primoris is an Established Provider of Required ...Focused on Targeted Diversification of Services Infrastructure Services... Offerings and Expanding Addressable Market Delivering on the Company's strategic goals Shift to MSA-driven revenue: ~40% of LTM 1 revenue

MSA-driven revenue: ~40% of LTM revenue Entered attractive electric T&D market in mid-2018

mid-2018 Scaled SG&A efficiency: ~5.9% of LTM 1 revenue Diligent focus on key objectives driving performance Expand core capabilities into larger addressable market

Disciplined risk management strategy

Long-term profitable growth

profitable growth Targeted expansion into new markets

Diversification through controlled expansion Future Infrastructure is a strong strategic fit Delivers on strategic blueprint

Positions us in the higher-margin,higher-growth telecom market

higher-margin,higher-growth telecom market Expands recurring, small ticket, MSA revenue base

Leverages value of brand, strong customer base and expertise 7.0x Effective EV / LTM Adjusted EBITDA2 Continued Transition to Higher Growth and Higher Margin Business ¹ Last twelve months ended September 30, 2020. 2 Pro forma for estimated synergies of $10 million (bottom of estimated range) and PV of tax benefits of $85 million (middle of estimated 14 range). Appendix Strategic Growth With Enhanced Value Future Infrastructure is aligned with Primoris' long term goals and accelerates our growth plans Leadership in utilities Diverse service offerings across end markets Premier customer base and large multi-regional coverage Diverse end market exposure Presence in highly attractive telecom market Continues to leverage value of brand, strong customer base and expertise Enhanced Value Primoris' transformation towards higher growth and margin businesses 15 Appendix Overview of the Telecom Services Platform B B D A B C C A Traditional Towers A D Micro / Small Cell Underground Distributed Antenna System Fiber Network Macro Towers A OSP and ISP Placement OSP placement and repair of fiber across geographies

ISP installations of fiber network in facilities Fiber and Coaxial Cable Splicing Splicing of cables to connect new end-points to the network

end-points to the network Repair and replacement of damaged / cables Aerial and Residential Neighborhoods Aerial fiber and cable deployments and repair E Professional Services Pre-installation design, engineering support and permitting

design, engineering support and permitting Post-installation maintenance consulting C Small Cell Installation, maintenance and upgrade of equipment

Linking of small cell hardware to fiber network F Emergency Restoration 24/7 customer service and capabilities to quickly deploy field response crews 16 Appendix Regulated Gas Utility Services Offerings Compressor Transmission Station Pipeline Distribution Line D City Gate Station Regulators and A B Industrial Residential Meters Facilities Buildings B C Commercial C Facilities B A Line Replacement Regulatory-driven replacement and upgrade programs for non- compliant pipelines Leak Repair, Testing and Inspection Non-destructive testing of in-use gas service lines

testing of in-use gas service lines Extensive repair experience across all pipeline materials (i.e., plastic, steel and cast iron) Metering Equipment Capabilities Repair and maintenance of gas distribution metering and regulating equipment D Specialty Boring Bore installation of pipe up to 48" diameter

Utilize precision HDD guidance systems 17 Attachments Original document

