Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Primoris Services Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRIM   US74164F1030

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION

(PRIM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/05 04:00:00 pm EDT
23.68 USD   -2.43%
05:02pPrimoris Services Corporation Awarded $120 Million Solar Project
BU
05/04Primoris Services Corporation Announces Results of Annual Stockholders Meeting
BU
05/04Primoris Services Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Primoris Services Corporation Awarded $120 Million Solar Project

05/05/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced a solar project with an estimated value of $120 million. The contract was secured by the Company’s Energy/Renewables Segment.

“Our Energy/Renewables team continues to execute at an exceptional level that brings clients back to us,” said Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris. “We value these strong and ongoing relationships.”

“This will be our sixth contract with this solar customer and our eighth project in the Southwest region,” McCormick added. Primoris now has more than $1.4 billion in solar projects completed or under construction in the region.

The award is for the engineering, procurement and construction of a utility-scale solar facility in the Southwest. Initial project construction will begin in the second quarter of 2022 with completion of the project expected in the first quarter of 2023.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Primoris Services Corporation is a leading specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy/renewables and pipeline services markets throughout the United States and Canada. The Company supports a diversified base of blue-chip customers with engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services. A focus on multi-year master service agreements and an expanded presence in higher-margin, higher-growth markets such as utility-scale solar facility installations, renewable fuels, electrical transmission and distribution systems and communications infrastructure have also increased the Company’s potential for long-term growth. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.primoriscorp.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect, when made, the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “potential”, “predicts”, “projects”, “should”, “will”, “would” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulation and the economy, generally. Forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors, including, among other things, the risks described in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Primoris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
05:02pPrimoris Services Corporation Awarded $120 Million Solar Project
BU
05/04Primoris Services Corporation Announces Results of Annual Stockholders Meeting
BU
05/04Primoris Services Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
04/19Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials..
BU
04/11Primoris Services Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and..
BU
04/07Primoris Services Secures Two Contracts Valued at More Than $155 Million for Projects i..
MT
04/07Primoris Services Corporation Awarded Over $155 Million in Energy/Renewables Segment Co..
BU
04/07Primoris Services Corporation Receives over $155 Million in Energy/Renewables Segment C..
CI
03/30PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/28PRIMORIS SERVICES : Proxy Statement 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 698 M - -
Net income 2022 123 M - -
Net Debt 2022 395 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 1 294 M 1 294 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 10 810
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Primoris Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 24,27 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas E. McCormick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth M. Dodgen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. King Executive Chairman
John F. Moreno Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen C. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION1.21%1 294
VINCI-1.71%54 137
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED23.80%39 856
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-13.56%30 107
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED22.97%25 114
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED11.32%21 962