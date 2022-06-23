Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Primoris Services Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRIM   US74164F1030

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION

(PRIM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-23 pm EDT
22.08 USD   -1.69%
05:50pPrimoris Services Corporation Awarded $260 Million Solar Project
BU
06/14UBS Adjusts Primoris Services Price Target to $33 From $35, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/19Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in June 2022 Investor Conferences
BU
Summary 
Summary

Primoris Services Corporation Awarded $260 Million Solar Project

06/23/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced a solar project with an estimated value of $260 million. The contract was secured by the Company’s Energy/Renewables Segment.

“The organic growth of our utility-scale solar business is one measure of the success of our energy transition strategy,” said Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris. “With over 3,200 megawatts of solar power projects under construction currently in 2022, Primoris ranks as one of the leading EPC contractors in the space. This contract brings our year-to-date total of new solar business to more than half of a billion dollars.”

The award is for the engineering, procurement and construction of a utility-scale solar facility in the South. Initial project construction will begin in the third quarter of 2022 with completion of the project expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Primoris Services Corporation is a leading specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy/renewables and pipeline services markets throughout the United States and Canada. The Company supports a diversified base of blue-chip customers with engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services. A focus on multi-year master service agreements and an expanded presence in higher-margin, higher-growth markets such as utility-scale solar facility installations, renewable fuels, electrical transmission and distribution systems and communications infrastructure have also increased the Company’s potential for long-term growth. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.primoriscorp.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect, when made, the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “potential”, “predicts”, “projects”, “should”, “will”, “would” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulation and the economy, generally. Forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors, including, among other things, the risks described in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Primoris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 751 M - -
Net income 2022 123 M - -
Net Debt 2022 398 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,84x
Yield 2022 1,07%
Capitalization 1 198 M 1 198 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 10 810
Free-Float 94,5%
Managers and Directors
Thomas E. McCormick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth M. Dodgen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. King Executive Chairman
John F. Moreno Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen C. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION-6.34%1 198
VINCI-7.86%51 172
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.40%33 987
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-21.06%26 550
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED6.39%21 385
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-6.13%18 123