  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Primoris Services Corporation
  News
  Summary
    PRIM   US74164F1030

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION

(PRIM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
22.10 USD   +0.73%
05:55pPrimoris Services Corporation Awarded Solar Projects, Estimated Value $290 Million
BU
2022PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Insider Sell: Primoris Services
MT
Summary 
Summary

Primoris Services Corporation Awarded Solar Projects, Estimated Value $290 Million

01/03/2023 | 05:55pm EST
Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced multiple solar project awards with an estimated value of $290 million. The contracts were secured by the Company’s Energy/Renewables Segment in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“These awards align with our market strategy by expanding our presence in new geographies and diversifying our scope of work with smaller utility-scale solar projects,” said Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris. “We prioritize supporting the needs of our clients and these awards demonstrate the value our customers place on our services.”

The awards are for the engineering, procurement and construction of utility-scale solar facilities in the Midwest. The primary scope of this award includes all civil, electrical and mechanical work. Initial construction will begin in the first quarter of 2023 with completion expected in the second quarter of 2024.

About Primoris

Primoris Services Corporation is a leading specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy/renewables and pipeline services markets throughout the United States and Canada. The Company supports a diversified base of blue-chip customers with engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services. A focus on multi-year master service agreements and an expanded presence in higher-margin, higher-growth markets such as utility-scale solar facility installations, renewable fuels, power delivery systems and communications infrastructure have also increased the Company’s potential for long-term growth. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.prim.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect, when made, the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “potential”, “predicts”, “projects”, “should”, “will”, “would” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulation and the economy, generally. Forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors, including, among other things, the risks described in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Primoris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 416 M - -
Net income 2022 128 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 108 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,22x
Yield 2022 1,09%
Capitalization 1 165 M 1 165 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 10 810
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
Thomas E. McCormick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth M. Dodgen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. King Executive Chairman
John F. Moreno Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen C. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION0.00%1 165
VINCI1.78%57 026
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.12%35 468
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.10%33 014
QUANTA SERVICES0.00%20 363
FERROVIAL, S.A.0.37%19 226