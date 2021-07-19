Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Primoris Services Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRIM   US74164F1030

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION

(PRIM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Primoris Services Corporation : Board Member Carla S. Mashinski Recognized as NACD Directorship Certified

07/19/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced that Carla S. Mashinski, who serves as an independent Board Member of Primoris, has been recognized as NACD Directorship Certified™ by the National Association of Corporate Directors (“NACD”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005072/en/

Carla S. Mashinski, Primoris Board Member, Recognized as NACD Directorship Certified (Photo: Business Wire)

Carla S. Mashinski, Primoris Board Member, Recognized as NACD Directorship Certified (Photo: Business Wire)

“NACD Directorship Certification demonstrates a commitment to the highest standards of boardroom excellence,” said David L. King, Chairman of the Board for Primoris. “This is a great achievement for Ms. Mashinski and brings a higher level of engagement to her role on our Board. We all benefit from her continued success.”

Mashinski is the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer for Cameron LNG. She joined the Board of Primoris in 2019. She was recognized by Women Inc. as one of the 2019 Most Influential Corporate Board Directors, received the 2020 Breakthrough Award from Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce, and was named among the 2020 Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Oil and Gas by the National Diversity Council.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris Services Corporation is one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, and engineering services to a diversified base of blue-chip customers. For additional information, please visit www.primoriscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
05:01pPRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : Board Member Carla S. Mashinski Recognized as NA..
BU
07/16PRIMORIS SERVICES : UBS Starts Primoris Services at Buy With $38 Price Target
MT
07/16PRIMORIS SERVICES : Morgan Stanley Starts Primoris Services at Overweight With $..
MT
07/12PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conferenc..
BU
07/07PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : to Participate in the CJS Securities 21st Annual..
BU
06/29PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/25PRIMORIS SERVICES : Sidoti & Company LLC Virtual Investor Conference – Fir..
PU
06/25PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION(NASDAQ : PRIM) dropped from Russell 3000E Growth I..
CI
06/25PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION(NASDAQ : PRIM) dropped from Russell 2000 Growth-De..
CI
06/25PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION(NASDAQ : PRIM) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth In..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 788 M - -
Net income 2021 128 M - -
Net Debt 2021 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 1 537 M 1 537 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 10 414
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Primoris Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 28,60 $
Average target price 38,83 $
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas E. McCormick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth M. Dodgen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. King Executive Chairman
John F. Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Stephen C. Cook Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION3.59%1 630
VINCI9.62%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.04%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED24.97%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.65%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-2.09%18 939