    PRIM   US74164F1030

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION

(PRIM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-07 pm EDT
29.91 USD   +3.24%
05:13pPrimoris Services Wins Projects Valued at More Than $650 Million
MT
04:46pPrimoris Services Corporation Receives Projects Valued Over $650 Million
BU
05/26Primoris Services : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
Primoris Services Corporation Receives Projects Valued Over $650 Million

06/07/2023 | 04:46pm EDT
Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) announced today it received several awards with a combined value over $650 million by the Company’s Energy Segment.

“I want to congratulate our teams for their work in securing these projects and thank our customers who continue to place their trust in Primoris to execute their projects,” said Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris. “These awards spread across six states and include a diverse number of projects from state-of-the-art natural gas power generation plants that provide critical generation capacity in peak usage conditions to the highways and bridges that connect our communities. We look forward to delivering these projects safely and efficiently over the coming quarters.”

The awarded projects are all expected to begin work in the second and third quarters of 2023.

About Primoris

Primoris Services Corporation is a premier specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy, and renewables markets throughout the United States and Canada. Built on a foundation of trust, we deliver a range of engineering, construction, and maintenance services that power, connect, and enhance society. On projects spanning utility-scale solar, renewables, power delivery, communications, and transportation infrastructure, we offer unmatched value to our clients, a safe and entrepreneurial culture to our employees, and innovation and excellence to our communities. To learn more, visit www.prim.com and follow us on social media at @PrimorisServicesCorporation.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect, when made, the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “potential”, “predicts”, “projects”, “should”, “will”, “would” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulation and the economy, generally. Forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors, including, among other things, the risks described in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Primoris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2023
