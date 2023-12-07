Official PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION press release

Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) announced today it received several awards with a combined value over $800 million secured by the Company’s Energy Segment, including more than $300 million for engineering, procurement and construction of utility-scale solar projects.

“We continue to realize opportunities in our solar and industrial end markets based on long-standing customer relationships as well as the reputation and expertise of our project teams’ capabilities to successfully execute on clients’ projects,” said Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris. “These awards add to our already record 2023 in winning new work and include a mix of projects such as upgrades to natural gas facilities, renewable fuels production and solar power generation for both new and existing customers. I want to applaud our teams’ diligence in securing these awards that extend our backlog into 2026.”

The projects are scheduled to begin engineering and mobilization the fourth quarter of 2023 and early 2024.

About Primoris

Primoris Services Corporation is a premier specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy, and renewables markets throughout the United States and Canada. Built on a foundation of trust, we deliver a range of engineering, construction, and maintenance services that power, connect, and enhance society. On projects spanning utility-scale solar, renewables, power delivery, communications, and transportation infrastructure, we offer unmatched value to our clients, a safe and entrepreneurial culture to our employees, and innovation and excellence to our communities. To learn more, visit www.prim.com and follow us on social media at @PrimorisServicesCorporation.

