PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION

Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
17.47 USD    0.00%
10/14Goldman Sachs Lowers Primoris Services Price Target to $18 From $21, Reiterates Sell Rating
MT
10/12PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
09/29PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Primoris Services Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

10/18/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 7, 2022, after market close. The Company’s press release will be available on the Primoris website at www.prim.com.

In conjunction with the press release, management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time (10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time), to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2022 results and business outlook.

Interested parties are invited to dial-in at 1-888-330-3428, or from outside the U.S. at 1-646-960-0679, using access code: 7581464, or by asking for the Primoris conference call. A link to the webcast will be accessible from the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.prim.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available Tuesday, November 8, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. U.S. Central Time for seven days. The phone number for the conference call replay is 1-800-770-2030 or, for calls from outside the U.S., 1-647-362-9199, using access code: 7581464. The replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website following the end of the live call.

About Primoris

Primoris Services Corporation is a leading specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy/renewables and pipeline services markets throughout the United States and Canada. The Company supports a diversified base of blue-chip customers with engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services. A focus on multi-year master service agreements and an expanded presence in higher-margin, higher-growth markets such as utility-scale solar facility installations, renewable fuels, power delivery systems and communications infrastructure have also increased the Company’s potential for long-term growth. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.prim.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 251 M - -
Net income 2022 132 M - -
Net Debt 2022 706 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,11x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 930 M 930 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 10 810
Free-Float 98,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 17,47 $
Average target price 27,33 $
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas E. McCormick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth M. Dodgen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. King Executive Chairman
John F. Moreno Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen C. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION-27.15%930
VINCI-7.18%47 761
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-0.59%32 222
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%30 307
QUANTA SERVICES7.63%18 549
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.12%17 241