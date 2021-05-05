Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Primoris Services Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRIM   US74164F1030

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION

(PRIM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Primoris Services Corporation : Announces Results of Annual Stockholders Meeting

05/05/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ GS: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced the results of the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central time at the Company’s headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005946/en/

Mr. Jose R. Rodriguez, Board of Directors, Primoris Services Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Jose R. Rodriguez, Board of Directors, Primoris Services Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)

At the meeting, stockholders approved the election of nine directors. The directors are: David L. King, Chairman, Primoris; Stephen C. Cook, President and Principal Stockholder, Fieldstone Partners; Carla S. Mashinski, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Cameron LNG; Terry D. McCallister, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, WGL Holdings, Inc. and Washington Gas; Thomas E. McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris; Jose R. Rodriguez, former senior audit partner at KPMG LLP; John P. Schauerman, former Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Primoris; Robert A. Tinstman, former President and Chief Executive Officer, Morrison Knudsen Corporation; and Patricia K. Wagner, former Group President of U.S. Utilities for Sempra Energy.

The stockholders also approved the ratification of the selection of Moss Adams LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

David L. King, Chairman of the Board, said, “I want to thank our two retiring board members, Tom Tucker and Pete Brown, whose wisdom and counsel over the past decade have been invaluable. I also want to welcome our new board member Jose Rodriguez, who brings with him a wealth of knowledge in accounting, auditing and corporate governance gained during his illustrious career with KPMG.”

“We want to thank our stockholders for their participation in our annual meeting and for their continued confidence in our strategy and management,” said Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris. “We remain committed to earning that trust every day.”

About Primoris

Founded in 1960, Primoris is one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, and engineering services to a diversified base of blue-chip customers. For additional information, please visit www.primoriscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that state Primoris or its management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations or predictions about the business, financial performance and prospects of the Company, which, by their nature, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others, the risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
02:01pPRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION  : Announces Results of Annual Stockholders Meetin..
BU
04/27ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES  : to Supply Primoris With Up to 4GW of Solar Trackers
MT
04/12PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION  : Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conferenc..
BU
03/30PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/24PRIMORIS SERVICES  : Wins Texas DoT Contract Worth Over $35 million
MT
03/24Primoris Services Corporation Secures Heavy Civil Project Valued over $35 mil..
GL
03/23Primoris Services Corporation Announces New Solar Award Valued over $220 mill..
GL
03/23PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION  : Announces New Solar Award Valued over $220 mill..
AQ
03/19PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial ..
AQ
03/18PRIMORIS SERVICES  : Prices 4.5 Million Shares Offering; Stock Falls
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 752 M - -
Net income 2021 122 M - -
Net Debt 2021 376 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 1 778 M 1 778 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 10 414
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Primoris Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 40,67 $
Last Close Price 33,10 $
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas E. McCormick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth M. Dodgen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. King Executive Chairman
John F. Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Peter C. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION19.88%1 778
VINCI13.50%63 811
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.60%32 024
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.89%25 459
FERROVIAL, S.A.7.12%21 300
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.28%19 214