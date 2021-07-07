Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Primoris Services Corporation
  News
  Summary
    PRIM   US74164F1030

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION

(PRIM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Primoris Services Corporation : to Participate in the CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas Summer Virtual Conference

07/07/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas Summer Virtual Conference on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

A copy of the Company’s presentation will be posted to the Company’s Investor Relations section of its website, www.primoriscorp.com, before the opening of trading on the NASDAQ on the same day.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris Services Corporation is one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, and engineering services to a diversified base of blue-chip customers. For additional information, please visit www.primoriscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
05:01pPRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION  : to Participate in the CJS Securities 21st Annua..
BU
06/29PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/25PRIMORIS SERVICES  : Sidoti & Company LLC Virtual Investor Conference – Fi..
PU
06/16PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION  : to Present at the Sidoti and Company LLC Virtua..
AQ
06/16PRIMORIS SERVICES  : Goldman Sachs Starts Primoris Services at Neutral With $35 ..
MT
06/15PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION  : to Present at the Sidoti & Company LLC Virtual ..
BU
06/07PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION  : to Participate in UBS and Stifel Investor Confe..
BU
05/26PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION  : to Participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets I..
BU
05/26PRIMORIS SERVICES  : View Presentation (June 2021 – Primoris Services Corp..
PU
05/06PRIMORIS SERVICES  : Q1'21 Conference Call Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 791 M - -
Net income 2021 128 M - -
Net Debt 2021 296 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 0,84%
Capitalization 1 540 M 1 540 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 10 414
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Primoris Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 28,67 $
Average target price 39,50 $
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas E. McCormick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth M. Dodgen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. King Executive Chairman
John F. Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Stephen C. Cook Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION3.84%1 630
VINCI12.55%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.24%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED17.68%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.13.01%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.76%18 939