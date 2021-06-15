Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Primoris Services Corporation
  News
  Summary
    PRIM   US74164F1030

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION

(PRIM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Primoris Services Corporation : to Present at the Sidoti & Company LLC Virtual Investor Conference

06/15/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced that John Moreno, Chief Operating Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Sidoti & Company LLC Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, June 24, 2021. The fireside chat is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

A live webcast will be available at the time of the fireside chat in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.primoriscorp.com. A replay will be accessible on the Company’s website approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live discussion and will be available for 30 days following the event.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris is one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, and engineering services to a diversified base of blue-chip customers. For additional information, please visit www.primoriscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 773 M - -
Net income 2021 128 M - -
Net Debt 2021 338 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 1 697 M 1 697 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 10 414
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Primoris Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 41,00 $
Last Close Price 31,59 $
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas E. McCormick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth M. Dodgen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. King Executive Chairman
John F. Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Stephen C. Cook Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION14.42%1 697
VINCI18.01%66 632
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.21%32 270
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED17.35%29 092
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.12%22 659
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.57%19 127