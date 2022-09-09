Advanced search
    PRIM   US74164F1030

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION

(PRIM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
20.17 USD   +4.08%
04:01pPrimoris Services Corporation to Participate in September 2022 Investor Conferences
BU
09:36aMorgan Stanley Trims Price Target on Primoris Services to $30 From $33, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
09/07Primoris Services Gets $120 Million Contract for Texas Pipeline Project
MT
Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in September 2022 Investor Conferences

09/09/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s management team will participate in two institutional investor conferences in September, the 2022 RBC Global Industrials Conference and the DA Davidson 21st Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference.

  • September 13: 2022 RBC Global Industrials Conference
  • September 22: DA Davidson 21st Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

A copy of the Company’s presentation for each conference will be posted to the Company’s Investor Relations section of its website, www.primoriscorp.com, before the opening of trading on the NASDAQ on the day of each conference.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Primoris Services Corporation is a leading specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy/renewables and pipeline services markets throughout the United States and Canada. The Company supports a diversified base of blue-chip customers with engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services. A focus on multi-year master service agreements and an expanded presence in higher-margin, higher-growth markets such as utility-scale solar facility installations, renewable fuels, power delivery systems and communications infrastructure have also increased the Company’s potential for long-term growth. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.primoriscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 252 M - -
Net income 2022 132 M - -
Net Debt 2022 706 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,92x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 1 031 M 1 031 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 10 810
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
Thomas E. McCormick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth M. Dodgen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. King Executive Chairman
John F. Moreno Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen C. Cook Independent Director
