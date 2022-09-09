Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in September 2022 Investor Conferences

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s management team will participate in two institutional investor conferences in September, the 2022 RBC Global Industrials Conference and the DA Davidson 21st Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference.

September 13 : 2022 RBC Global Industrials Conference

September 22 : DA Davidson 21st Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

A copy of the Company’s presentation for each conference will be posted to the Company’s Investor Relations section of its website, www.primoriscorp.com, before the opening of trading on the NASDAQ on the day of each conference.

