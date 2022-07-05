Log in
PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION

07/05/2022
21.65 USD   -1.28%
05:16pPrimoris Services Corporation to Participate in the CJS Securities 22nd Annual New Ideas Summer Conference
BU
05:10pPrimoris Services Secures Over $170 Million Contract From Texas Department of Transportation
MT
05:01pPrimoris Services Corporation Secures a Contract Valued Over $170 Million by the Energy/Renewables Segment
BU
Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in the CJS Securities 22nd Annual New Ideas Summer Conference

07/05/2022
Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the CJS Securities 22nd Annual New Ideas Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

A copy of the Company’s presentation will be posted to the Company’s Investor Relations section of its website, www.primoriscorp.com, before the opening of trading on the NASDAQ on the same day.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Primoris Services Corporation is a leading provider of specialty contracting and critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy/renewables and pipeline services markets throughout the United States and Canada. The Company supports a diversified base of blue-chip customers with engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services. A focus on multi-year master service agreements and an expanded presence in higher-margin, higher-growth markets such as utility-scale solar facility installations, renewable fuels, electrical transmission and distribution systems and communications infrastructure have also increased the Company’s potential for long-term growth. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.primoriscorp.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 777 M - -
Net income 2022 123 M - -
Net Debt 2022 381 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,57x
Yield 2022 1,11%
Capitalization 1 170 M 1 170 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 10 810
Free-Float 98,5%
