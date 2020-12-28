Log in
PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION

(PRIM)
Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in the CJS Securities Investor Conference

12/28/2020 | 05:00pm EST
DALLAS, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced that its senior management will be participating virtually in the CJS Securities 21st Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Presentation slides will be posted that same day to the Company’s “Investor Relations” section of its website, www.prim.com, before the opening of trading.

ABOUT PRIMORIS
Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.prim.com.

For additional information, contact:

Brook Wootton
Vice President, Investor Relations
Primoris Services Corporation, 214-545-6773
bwootton@prim.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 426 M - -
Net income 2020 93,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 56,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 0,86%
Capitalization 1 335 M 1 335 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 9 700
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Primoris Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 32,00 $
Last Close Price 27,76 $
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas E. McCormick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. King Executive Chairman
John F. Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth M. Dodgen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter C. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION24.82%1 335
VINCI SA-16.81%56 412
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-11.92%32 073
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-0.76%24 080
FERROVIAL, S.A.-16.50%20 253
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-12.29%18 342
