    PRIM   US74164F1030

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION

(PRIM)
Primoris Services Corporation to Present at the Sidoti & Company, LLC 2022 Winter Investor Conference

01/06/2022 | 05:01pm EST
Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Sidoti & Company, LLC 2022 Winter Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The fireside chat is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Central Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

A copy of the Company’s presentation will be posted to the Company’s Investor Relations section of its website, www.primoriscorp.com, before the opening of trading on the NASDAQ on the same day.

About Primoris

Primoris Services Corporation is a leading provider of specialty contracting and critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy/renewables and pipeline services markets throughout the United States and Canada. The Company supports a diversified base of blue-chip customers with engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services. A focus on multi-year master service agreements and an expanded presence in higher-margin, higher-growth markets such as utility-scale solar facility installations, renewable fuels, electrical transmission and distribution systems and communications infrastructure have also increased the Company’s potential for long-term growth. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.primoriscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 522 M - -
Net income 2021 114 M - -
Net Debt 2021 379 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 1 341 M 1 341 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 10 414
Free-Float 94,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 24,92 $
Average target price 33,83 $
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas E. McCormick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth M. Dodgen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. King Executive Chairman
John F. Moreno Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen C. Cook Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION3.92%1 341
VINCI1.67%60 725
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.59%36 824
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.60%33 088
FERROVIAL, S.A.-0.94%22 411
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.28%20 670