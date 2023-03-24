Primoris Services : Proxy Statement 2023

DEAR STOCKHOLDERS:

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to invite you to attend the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Primoris Services Corporation, a Delaware corporation (Nadsaq: PRIM), to be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. This year we are holding the meeting away from our Dallas headquarters and a virtual-only meeting was determined to be the best use of financial resources while ensuring ease of access to the meeting for all stockholders to participate. On March 24, 2023, Primoris announced that it will transfer the listing of its common stock from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") to the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). Primoris expects that its common stock will commence trading on the NYSE at market open on April 4, 2023 under its current ticker symbol "PRIM". The Company's common stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq until market close on April 3, 2023. The transfer is expected to be seamless and no action is required by investors and stockholders in Primoris.

To participate virtually, register at https://www.viewproxy.com/Primoris/2023/ by 11:59 p.m. Central Time on April 28, 2023. You will need to enter your information, including the control number from your proxy card, to receive a password to attend the meeting.

As always, we encourage you to vote your shares prior to the Annual Meeting by completing and returning the enclosed proxy card.

During the Annual Meeting, we will discuss each item of business described in the accompanying Notice of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement. We encourage you to read these materials and the Annual Report to Stockholders on SEC Form 10-K carefully. A copy of the Annual Report is included in this mailing. These materials are also available on our website at www.prim.com.

Your vote is important to ensure the presence of a quorum, whether or not you plan to attend the meeting. Please ensure that your shares are represented and voted by signing, dating and promptly mailing your enclosed proxy card. If you attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually, you will have the right to vote during the meeting if you so desire. If you hold your shares through an account with a broker, nominee, fiduciary or other custodian, please follow the instructions you receive from them to vote your shares.

Thank you for your ongoing support of and continued interest in Primoris Services Corporation.