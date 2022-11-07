Advanced search
    PRIM   US74164F1030

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION

(PRIM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-07 pm EST
21.86 USD   +2.29%
04:46pPrimoris Services : Q3 2022 Conference Call Presentation
PU
04:24pPrimoris Services Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pEarnings Flash (PRIM) PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION Posts Q3 Revenue $1.28B,
MT
Primoris Services : Q3 2022 Conference Call Presentation

11/07/2022 | 04:46pm EST
Primoris Services

Corporation

Building M o m e n t u m

3Q 2022 Earnings November 8, 2022

Notice to Investors

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements give the current expectations of the Company's management. Words such as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "may", "plans", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include the Company's expectations regarding the possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, projections, effects of regulation and the economy, generally.

Forward-looking statements can be affected by the assumptions used or known or unknown risks or uncertainties. The Company's forward- looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control or are subject to change. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. In addition to the factors described in this presentation, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, those set forth in the Company's earnings release dated November 7, 2022, which is included as an exhibit to the Company's Form 8-K furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on such date, and in the Company's SEC filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Copies of the Company's SEC filings may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at www.primoriscorp.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All information in this presentation reflects management's views as of November 7, 2022. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any duty, to update any statement made in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, new developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Primoris uses earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS as important supplemental measures of the Company's operating performance. The Company believes these measures enable investors, analysts, and management to evaluate Primoris' performance excluding the effects of certain items that management believes impact the comparability of operating results between reporting periods. In addition, management believes these measures are useful in comparing the Company's operating results with those of its competitors. The non-GAAP measures presented in this presentation are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Primoris' method of calculating these measures may be different from methods used by other companies, and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies that do not use the same methodology as Primoris. Please see the accompanying tables to this presentation for reconciliations of the following non‐GAAP financial measures for Primoris' current and historical results: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS.

2

3Q 2022 Highlights

Revenue growth year-over-year of 41 percent to a record $1.3 billion, including 22 percent organic growth

Record backlog of $5.5 billion, up 37 percent year-to-date and 100 percent year-over-year

Renewables revenue, primarily solar, up 99 percent year- over-year with gross margins up 120 basis points

Communications revenue and gross margins up ~50% year-over-year driven by new customers and service areas

Deployed ~700 employees to assist in storm recovery efforts in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian

3

3Q 2022 Financial Summary

($ thousands, except per share amounts)

3Q 2022

3Q 2021

GAAP Metrics

Revenue

$ 1,284,128

$ 913,245

Net Income

$ 43,040

$ 44,056

Diluted EPS

$0.80

$ 0.81

Non-GAAP Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 108,954

$ 94,735

Adjusted Net Income

$ 60,392

$ 48,484

Adjusted EPS

$ 1.12

$ 0.89

4

Master Service Agreement (MSA) Revenue Progress

$MMs

$2,000

$1,800

$1,600

$1,400

$1,200

$1,000

$800

$600

$400

$200

$-

50%

46%

46%

38%

44%

39%

45%

40%

35%

29%

28%

30%

25%

20%

15%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

3Q 2022 LTM

MSA Revenue

% Total Revenue

Revenue Total %

MSA revenue helps improve revenue and margin stability and

predictability

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Primoris Services Corporation published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 21:45:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
