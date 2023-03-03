Primoris Services : Q4 2022 Earnings Transcript

Corrected Transcript 28-Feb-2023 Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Total Pages: 16 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2023 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS

Blake Holcomb
Vice President - Investor Relations, Primoris Services Corp.

Kenneth M. Dodgen
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President, Primoris Services Corp.

Thomas E. McCormick
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Primoris Services Corp.

OTHER PARTICIPANTS

Lee Jagoda
Analyst, CJS Securities, Inc.

Brent Thielman
Analyst, D.A. Davidson & Co.

Steven Fisher
Analyst, UBS Securities LLC

Clay Williams
Analyst, Goldman Sachs

Adam R. Thalhimer
Analyst, Thompson Davis & Co., Inc.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Brent, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Primoris Services Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. It is now my pleasure to turn today's call over to Mr. Blake Holcomb, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.

Blake Holcomb
Vice President - Investor Relations, Primoris Services Corp.

Good morning and welcome to the Primoris fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. Joining me today with prepared comments are Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I would like to make everyone aware of certain language contained in our Safe Harbor statement. The company cautions that certain statements made during this call are forward-looking and subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from our projections and expectations. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in our reports filed with the SEC. Our forward-looking statements represent our outlook as of today, February 28, 2023. We disclaim any obligation to update these statements except that may be required by law.

Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) Corrected Transcript Q4 2022 Earnings Call 28-Feb-2023 In addition, during this conference call, we will make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures are available on the Investors section of our website and in our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings press release which was issued yesterday. I would now turn the call over to Tom McCormick. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Thomas E. McCormick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Primoris Services Corp. Thank you, Blake. Good morning and thank you for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and our business outlook for 2023. Primoris achieved a record year in 2022 with revenue, backlog, and net income, all achieving new highs at year- end. We grew our revenue to $4.4 billion, up more than 26% from 2021, with 15% being organic. The growth was driven by our Energy/Renewables segment, which was up 48%, primarily driven by the utility scale solar market, and our Utilities segment, which was up 22% from the previous year, driven by the expansion of our communication services as well as the acquisition of PLH. Net income was up 15% from 2021 to $133 million and our GAAP EPS increased to $2.47 per fully diluted share, marking the sixth consecutive year of EPS growth. We entered 2022 with just over $4 billion in backlog that served as the foundation for our revenue growth during the year. Now, as we begin 2023, we have expanded our backlog to $5.5 billion, an increase of over 36%, which puts us on the right track to continue our growth trajectory. These and other successes were achieved despite facing numerous challenges to our business in 2022. We faced economic uncertainty from the escalating war in Ukraine, lingering impacts in Asia from the global pandemic, fuel on wage escalation and supply chain constraints, all of which we were able to overcome to deliver profitable growth. Now, let's look at the three segments in detail. In our Utilities segment, we faced significant challenges from fuel and labor escalation, particularly in the first half of the year. However, we responded quickly by negotiating with clients to recoup added costs, and finish the second half of the year with improved margins. We are continuing to renegotiate our MSAs in 2023 with other customers, and believe that we will see continued margin improvement in the segment as the year progresses. We were also able to build on our communications and power delivery service offerings with the acquisitions of B Comm and PLH. B Comm was a smaller strategic acquisition that supplemented our communication services with new customers in the rapidly growing Central Texas region. Since closing on PLH in August of 2022, we have been busy integrating them into our operation, and we are on track with our plan. In part due to PLH being a cultural fit with Primoris, we have been successful in retaining their top talent. These employees will help maintain key relationships and preserve the safe, reliable operations that complement the other strategic attributes of the deal. As of today, we have made good progress integrating the various PLH entities across our Utilities, Energy/Renewables and Pipeline segments. This includes a significant portion of the human resources, safety, fleet, finance and marketing functions, particularly into our power delivery and gas utilities businesses. 3 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2023 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) Corrected Transcript Q4 2022 Earnings Call 28-Feb-2023 Some parts of the integration process such as information technology and certain union operations, will continue to be worked through in the coming quarters. But, from a customer-facing and project standpoint, PLH will seamlessly operate alongside the rest of Primoris by the end of Q1, and we will begin to realize estimated annualized synergies of over $10 million at the beginning of Q2. We are excited to have the PLH team on board and value their contributions toward meeting the goals of our organization. Power delivery and communications will remain two areas we plan to continue to build our size and scope. We have made some big entries into these markets in the past several years with PLH and Future. We remain confident these markets are well-positioned to benefit from multiyear tailwinds and billions of dollars invested across all the markets we serve. Through a combination of acquisitions and continuous operational improvement, as well as through education and training, we expect to further our reputation as one of the top specialty contractors in North America. Looking at the Pipeline Services segment, while we expected to see a decline in 2022 following strong years in 2020 and 2021, the industry-wide headwinds, including fewer large projects sanctioned and permitted, led to results falling below the expectations we had at the onset of the year. However, we secured a large pipeline project in the third quarter valued at more than $120 million to help set us on a course back to profitability going into 2023. With the combination of disciplined execution and a more constructive outlook for the Texas and Louisiana shale markets, we are optimistic that we are beginning to emerge from the trough in this business. The Energy/Renewables segment had another breakout year in 2022, achieving 41% organic revenue growth and 12% gross margins. This was driven by the rapid expansion of both our solar EPC business as well as the industrial business which implemented key performance improvement initiatives to boost margins. Expanding on utility scale solar EPC, we were able to achieve 85% top line growth in 2022 despite being partially impacted by supply chain issues related to module delivery. While some of our customers experienced module delays, the business demonstrated a capability to adapt and overcome the slowdown [ph] to beat (07:43) their business plan. We have roughly $1.3 billion in backlog to start 2023 and current indications from our customers are that issues with the supply of modules are expected to alleviate in the back half of the year. There is progress being made on the importation of solar modules with a proper chain of custody documentation to allow them entry into the United States. Additionally, many of our customers have already secured domestic supply or are investing in domestic manufacturing of modules to ensure their products are able to move forward as well as to take advantage in the coming years of the Inflation Reduction Act legislation recently signed into law. In fact, we currently have over $1 billion of projects in the award or contracting stage and a number of bids on projects valued at over $3.6 billion. We expect that a significant number of these projects will be added to our backlog in the coming years, which will further extend our backlog of projects as far out as 2026. These are encouraging signs that we believe will continue to drive more opportunities in large and small utility scale solar projects. To this end, we are growing [ph] seven more (08:55) large utility scale project teams and small scale teams in 2023 to meet this growing demand. Through organic growth and acquisitions, we continue to take significant steps to reposition Primoris for long-term success in higher growth, higher margin end markets across our segments. These markets are poised to benefit 4 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2023 FactSet CallStreet, LLC