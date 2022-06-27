Log in
    PRIM   US74164F1030

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION

(PRIM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-27 pm EDT
24.15 USD   +2.29%
05:46pPRIMORIS SERVICES : to Expand Utility Business through Acquisition of PLH Group, Inc - Form 8-K
PU
05:16pPRIMORIS SERVICES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:02aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Marginally Higher After Durable Goods Orders Surpass Expectations
MT
05:46pPRIMORIS SERVICES : to Expand Utility Business through Acquisition of PLH Group, Inc - For..
PU
05:16pPRIMORIS SERVICES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-..
AQ
09:02aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Marginally Higher After Durable Goods Orders Surpass Expectati..
MT
07:26aPrimoris Services Agrees to Acquire PLH Group for $470 Million
MT
07:03aPrimoris Services Corporation to Expand Utility Business through Acquisition of PLH Gro..
BU
06/24ETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Climb Premarket Friday Ahead of New Home Sales Data
MT
06/24Primoris Services Secures EPC Contract for $260 Million Solar Project
MT
06/24PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION(NASDAQ : PRIM) added to Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
06/24PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION(NASDAQ : PRIM) added to Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
06/24PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION(NASDAQ : PRIM) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 751 M - -
Net income 2022 123 M - -
Net Debt 2022 398 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 1,02%
Capitalization 1 259 M 1 259 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 10 810
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Primoris Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 23,61 $
Average target price 30,67 $
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas E. McCormick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth M. Dodgen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David L. King Executive Chairman
John F. Moreno Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen C. Cook Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION-1.54%1 259
VINCI-5.55%52 224
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.40%34 045
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-18.97%26 843
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.32%21 221
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.18%18 804