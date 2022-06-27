|
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature: .
|
|All news about PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
3 751 M
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
123 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2022
|
398 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|10,3x
|Yield 2022
|1,02%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 259 M
1 259 M
-
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,44x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,40x
|Nbr of Employees
|10 810
|Free-Float
|94,5%
|
|Chart PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|23,61 $
|Average target price
|30,67 $
|Spread / Average Target
|29,9%