12/28/2020 | 03:59am EST
 Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) 
Aquis Stock Exchange: WITHDRAWAL FROM AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
 
28-Dec-2020 / 08:58 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
WITHDRAWAL FROM AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
 
The following company has been withdrawn from AQSE Growth Market with effect 
from close of business 24/12/2020. 
 
Primorus Investments PLC 
Symbol: PRIM 
ISIN: GB00BKTCLJ25 
 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
77 Cornhill 
London 
EC3V 3QQ 
 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange [1] 
 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          AQSE 
LEI Code:      213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 
Sequence No.:  90392 
EQS News ID:   1157505 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bd10eb411a26207ca6a580d36b296aa4&application_id=1157505&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2020 03:58 ET (08:58 GMT)

