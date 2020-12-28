Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE)
Aquis Stock Exchange: WITHDRAWAL FROM AQSE GROWTH MARKET
28-Dec-2020 / 08:58 GMT/BST
WITHDRAWAL FROM AQSE GROWTH MARKET
The following company has been withdrawn from AQSE Growth Market with effect
from close of business 24/12/2020.
Primorus Investments PLC
Symbol: PRIM
ISIN: GB00BKTCLJ25
