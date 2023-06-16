Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Primorus Investments plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STG   GB00BKTCLJ25

PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS PLC

(STG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:40:13 2023-06-16 am EDT
2.600 GBX   -5.45%
11:08aPrimorus 2022 loss widens as assets see fall in value
AN
06/07Earnings Flash (STG.L) STRIP TINNING HOLDINGS Reports FY22 Revenue GBP10.2M
MT
06/07Earnings Flash (STG.L) STRIP TINNING HOLDINGS Reports FY22 Loss GBX-33.70
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Primorus 2022 loss widens as assets see fall in value

06/16/2023 | 11:08am EDT
Primorus Investments PLC - London-based investment firm focused on small and mid cap firms in financial services, technology and natural resources - Reports pretax loss for 2022 of GBP1.5 million, widening from GBP41,000 a year ago. Says net assets are GBP7.5 million, down 16% from GBP8.9 million a year ago. "The board believes the company to be significantly undervalued given its current share price and resultant market capitalisation," the firm says. Basic loss per share was GBP1.06, swinging from earnings per share of 0.08 pence.

"Although there have been several headwinds for Primorus and the markets in general, the board feels the company is in a strong position to take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves," Chair Rupert Labrum says.

Current stock price: down 5.5% at 2.60 pence each on Friday in London.

12-month-change: down 20%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES -7.88% 2.69 End-of-day quote.79.33%
PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS PLC -5.45% 2.6 Delayed Quote.-3.51%
Financials
Sales 2021 0,48 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
Net income 2021 0,11 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
Net cash 2021 1,45 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,85 M 4,91 M 4,91 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,04x
EV / Sales 2021 7,13x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 68,6%
Managers and Directors
Matthew Paul Beardmore Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rupert Labrum Executive Chairman
Hedley Stuart Clark Non-Executive Director
Simon William Holden Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS PLC-3.51%5
BLACKSTONE INC.21.70%65 419
KKR & CO. INC.22.86%50 585
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-7.01%17 503
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION39.20%17 336
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.3.49%13 674
