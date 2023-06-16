Primorus Investments : Annual Report & Accounts - 12/31/2022

Primorus Investments plc
Chairman's Report incorporating the Strategic Report (continued)
For the year ended 31 December 2022
-
Engage Technology Partners Limited ("Engage"), the end-to end workforce management platform provider looked to move their focus towards Managed Service Providers. This will allow Engage to scale up and to expand internationally. As Engage moved away from Outsourced Payroll they have managed to exceed their pre Covid revenues and allow future revenues to now come purely from SaaS products.
-
SOA Energy ("SOA") SOA is working on acquiring new offshore assets and creating a new partnership with a European oil major company after which SOA intends to seek a listing on the London Stock Exchange in Q4 2023.
-
Clean Power Hydrogen ("CPH2") encountered a number of issues. Supply chain problems meant commissioning and delivery of its first MF220 units experienced delays and therefore impacted planned commissioning schedules. A further issue was identified in the design and operation of the cryostat unit. The appointment of a CTO and the manufacturing agreement with Fabrum Solutions Ltd will hopefully lead to a swift resolution and accelerate the delivery of the technology to an ever-growing market.
Primorus holds several legacy investments which do not form part of its long-term strategy and which the Board considers a distraction to the Company's current and strategic future goals. Consequently, the Company intends to dispose of these investments when there is a suitable liquidity event, or a fair value offer is available.
The legacy investments include Sport80, WeShop, Stream TV and MEVIE. These investments are now classified on the website under non-core investments. In 2022 we have sold the majority of our holding in Supernatural Foods and Nomad Energy is in the process of liquidation. Since the year-end, we have disposed of our entire holdings in Truspine and Rogue Baron.
Primorus will continue to actively manage its investments and liquidity which may involve holding certain market tradeable investments. Where active management involves non-material transactions, it will not be reported via an RNS, but instead, the Company's website shall be updated periodically to reflect any changes to the investments held by the Company. These changes may include the purchase of additional shares or the disposal in part or in whole of any individual investment.
Financial highlights
The operating loss for the year was £1.513 million (2021: loss of £0.041 million). The net loss after tax was £1.484 million
(2021: profit of £0.109 million). Total assets including cash at 31 December 2022 amounted to £7.656 million (2021: £8.990 million).
The cash balance was £0.114 million as at 31 December 2022 (2021: £0.941 million)
Investee companies
The majority of the Company's investments in underlying investee companies are minority investments. Whilst we may offer advice to management of the investee companies, specifically pertaining to their business objectives and goals, they can and sometimes do ignore such advice. Similarly, those investee companies which are privately held do not have similar disclosure obligations to publicly quoted companies and therefore any updates they provide in relation to their businesses can be piecemeal and, in certain cases, non-existent save where the Board specifically requests an update. Primorus has no operational capacity insofar as it pertains to any of its investee companies, and whilst the Board will look to structure investments in a format where Primorus can have a high degree of oversight, this was not done with the Company's historic investments and, as such, there are inherent risks in that investee companies are not as accountable to the Company as the Board would prefer them to be. The Board intends, wherever possible, to seek more oversight in any significant new investments which the Company makes into private companies or unquoted public companies. It is unlikely the Company will make investments into either such companies unless there is a clear route to a relatively near- term liquidity event such as a trade sale or an IPO.