Primorus Investments : Annual Report & Accounts - 12/31/2022

Primorus Investments plc

Chairman's Report incorporating the Strategic Report

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Overview

I am pleased to present the Chairman's Statement and Strategic Report for the financial results of Primorus Investments plc ("Primorus" or the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Introduction

The period under review was one again of significant change. The COVID-19 pandemic was overtaken by the events of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Global interest rates have risen as central banks attempt to stem the rise of inflation. This has made for an uncertain macro-economic environment as companies, especially small caps, have struggled where cheap liquidity is no longer available. Primorus has remained in a favourable position where it has not needed to raise new funds.

It has again been pleasing to see the progress made by several of our investee companies which have taken the opportunity to grow significantly. Some of the investee companies have continued to struggle in this economic environment and will need to raise capital - we took the view that some of these legacy investments will not be core to Primorus in the future. We have and will continue to look for opportunities to divest our holdings in them. Any non- material divestments will be updated on the website.

Concurrent with reviewing the Company's existing investments, the management team was also presented with many new proposals and opportunities during the period. The management team carefully reviewed each opportunity in accordance with the strategy highlighted last year and decided to invest in one new company this year, Interpac Limited, with further details set out below.

The Directors continue to align themselves with shareholders as demonstrated by numerous share purchases by Directors on the market culminating in a current combined Director holding of over 25% of shares in issue.

Investment highlights

The Company made a new investment of £250,000 into Interpac Ltd ("Interpac"). Interpac was founded in 2013 to create a new corrugation process for the manufacture of cardboard which is more cost-efficient and environmentally friendly than current manufacturing processes.

cost-efficient and environmentally friendly than current manufacturing processes. In February 2022, the Company divested its convertible loan notes ("CLNs") issued by Mustang Energy PLC ("Mustang"), a special purpose acquisition company listed on the Standard list of the London Stock Exchange's main market "Standard List"). Due to Mustang not being in a position to complete its reverse takeover and readmission by the applicable maturity date, Primorus exercised its right to enact the backstop arrangement. Under this provision Primorus converted its CLN into a new CLN with Bushveld Minerals PLC ("BMN").

In 2022, two tranches of the CLN were exercised and the resulting holding of BMN shares were sold into the market. The remainder of the CLN will either be converted or the balance plus interest of 10% repaid in July 2023.