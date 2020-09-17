Log in
Primorus Investments : Notice of AGM

09/17/2020 | 11:35am EDT

Primorus Investments plc

('Primorus' or the 'Company')

Publication of Notice of AGM

Primorus Investments plc (AIM: PRIM, NEX: PRIM) announces that it has posted its Notice of AGM to shareholders. Its AGM will be held at 12:00 p.m. on 14 October 2020 at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP at The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose St, London EC2A 2EW. A copy of the Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy can be downloaded from the Company's website, at www.primorusinvestments.com.

Arrangements for the Annual General Meeting this year are different from those of previous years given that significant restrictions on personal movement are expected to still be in place due to Covid-19. The Company is, therefore, utilising provisions in its articles of association and certain associated discretionary powers for the orderly conduct of meetings, to facilitate the holding of the meeting on an electronic platform. The platform that the Company will be using will allow Shareholders to hear the persons present at the meeting and submit questions during the course of the meeting on the resolutions and business of the meeting. The Board requests that no Shareholders attend the meeting in person. Any Shareholders that do attend in person will be refused entry. Only those who are required to form the quorum will attend in person and those Shareholders will constitute the minimum quorum for the meeting to take place. Shareholders are encouraged to vote their shares by appointing the Chairman of the Company as proxy. Shareholders can vote by returning the proxy instructions that have been provided with the Notice of AGM.

For further information, please contact:

Primorus Investments plc:

+44 (0) 20 7440 0640

Alastair Clayton

Nominated Adviser:

+44 (0) 20 7213 0880

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

James Caithie / Sandy Jamieson

Broker:

+44 (0) 20 3657 0050

Turner Pope Investments

Andy Thacker / Zoe Alexander

Disclaimer

Primorus Investments plc published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 15:34:03 UTC
